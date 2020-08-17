The 2020 US Open is scheduled to begin on August 31 in New York. But as the date draws near, more and more tennis stars are bowing out, many citing coronavirus concerns as the reason.

Players have said they are concerned about their health as well as the health of others. Many have admitted the decision was not an easy one, as they will miss the iconic tournament, but felt it was the right decision to make at this time. Some have called on others to reconsider playing. The always outspoken Nick Kyrgios released a video asking players to "think of other people" before making a decision on whether or not to attend the tournament

Below is a complete list of players who have withdrawn from the 2020 US Open:

Men

Nadal said because the situation with the pandemic is not under control, he did not feel it would be safe to participate.

Finish at 2019 US Open: Men's singles champion, defeated Daniil Medvedev

US Open titles: 4

No. 4 Roger Federer

Federer will not be playing in US Open because he is rehabbing a knee injury.

Finish at 2019 US Open: Quarterfinals loss to Grigor Dimitrov

US Open titles: 5

No. 40 Nick Kyrgios

In an announcement, Kyrgios said was not attending the US Open while also bashing others who are going: "Think of the other people for once, that's what this virus is about. It doesn't care about your world record or how much money you have."

Finish at 2019 US Open: Third round loss to Andrey Rublev

US Open titles: 0

Women

Last year's French Open champion said she didn't feel comfortable putting herself or her team at risk.

Finish at 2019 US Open: Lost in semi-finals in doubles, Fourth round lost to Wang Qiang in singles

US Open titles: 1

She decided to stay and train in Europe because she is putting "health at the heart of her decision."

Finish at 2019 US Open: Second round loss to Taylor Townsend

US Open titles: 0

No. 5 Elina Svitolina

After "considering all aspects" decided not to play. Svitolina was a semifinalist at last year's US Open.

Finish at 2019 US Open: Semifinals loss to Serena Williams

US Open titles: 0

No. 6 Bianca Andreescu

She decided to withdraw due to "unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic."

Finish at 2019 US Open: Women's singles champion, defeated Serena Williams

US Open titles: 1

No. 7 Kiki Bertens

Bertens expresses she did not want to travel to the United States during the pandemic.

Finish at 2019 US Open: Third round loss to Julia Görges

US Open titles: 0