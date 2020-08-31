Benoit Paire out of the US Open. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. The French tennis player is the first -- and so far the only -- player participating at the US Open to test positive. Paire was slotted as the No. 17 seed and was set to take on Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in the first round on Tuesday. With Paire out, Marcel Granollers of Spain will now take the spot in that match.

The UTSA -- without naming Paire -- announced that a player had test positive but was not showing COVID-19 symptoms and added that the player must quarantine for 10 days under the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 protocol.

Many players have chosen to opt out of the tournament for the safety of themselves as well as others, with concerns regarding the coronavirus. No. 2 Rafael Nadal, No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 2 Simona Halep are just a few of the major names not making an appearance for reasons surrounding the pandemic.

The Grand Slam tournament began on Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in New York. The tournament has new health and safety protocols in place to help ensure the safety of all involved.

Fans are not permitted at the US Open for safety reasons.