The tennis schedule was completely altered in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The US Open is the second Grand Slam tournament of the year after the Australian Open was played in in late January. Wimbledon was canceled due to COVID-19, and its the first time that the tournament will not be played since World War II.

The 2020 US Open is going to look a lot different than it normally would. A large amount of high-profile stars have elected not to participate in the US Open this year as a result of COVID-19. That list includes defending champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu, along with Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep. Roger Federer will also miss the US Open and won't return to the court until 2021 as a result of a knee injury.

Simply put, the US Open field will look a whole lot different than it normally does. Quite a bit of the star power is absent from this year's group. A few constants will remain the same with former champions Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams being the favorites on the men's side s being the favorite on the women's side.

Men's odds for US Open via William Hill

Novak Djokovic (EVEN)

Dominic Thiem (5/1)

Daniil Medvedev (6/1)



Stefanos Tsitsipas (17/2)

Alexander Zverev (15/1)

Milos Raonic (25/1)

Matteo Berrettini (25/1)

Andrey Rublev (25/1)

R Bautista Agut (28/1)

Felix Auger Aliassime (30/1)

Marin Cilic (30/1)

Andy Murray (30/1)

Denis Shapovalox (35/1)

Karen Khachanov (35/1)

Alex De Minaur (40/1)

Grigor Dimitrov (50/1)

David Goffin (50/1)

Kei Nishikori (50/1)

John Isner (50/1)

Kevin Anderson (50/1)

Borna Coric (75/1)

Taylor Fritz (80/1)

Sam Querrey (80/1)

Reilly Opelka (100/1)

Daniel Evans (100/1)

Jan Lennard Struff (100/1)

Richard Gasquet (100/1)

Kyle Edmund (125/1)

Diego Schwartzman (125/1)

Hubert Hurkacz (125/1)

Frances Tiafoe (125/1)

