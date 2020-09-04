The 140th US Open is scheduled to take place from Aug. 31-Sept. 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. This year's US Open will be unlike any other, with new health and safety protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans will not be attending the tournament for safety reasons, as COVID-19 cases continue to pose a problem for the nation. Some of the world's top players have decided to opt-out, citing safety concerns for themselves as well as others amid the pandemic.

Defending champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andresscu, along with WTA No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 2 Simona Halep, are some of the stars who announced they'll skip this year's event due to the pandemic. Five-time winner Roger Federer is out of the tournament with a knee injury.

There are some stars who will be playing, with their eyes on another US Open title, however. In the women's draw, six-time champion Serena Williams (+500) and 2018 winner Naomi Osaka (+600) are the favorites, and in the men's draw three-time champ Novak Djokovic (-125) and ATP world No. 5 Daniil Medvedev (+600) lead the field. (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

Today's notable matches:

Thursday, Sept. 3

(All times Eastern)

Men's Singles, third round:

No. 7 David Goffin vs. 26 Filip Krajinovic, 12 p.m.

No. 5 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 32 Adrian Mannarino, 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 27 Borna Coric, 3:30 p.m.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 28 Jan-Lennard Struff, 7 p.m.

Women's Singles, third round:

No. 8 Petra Martic vs. Varvara Gracheva, 11 a.m.

No. 4 Naomi Osaka vs. Marta Kostyuk, 12 p.m.

No. 6 Petra Kvitova vs. Jessica Pegula, 9 p.m.

How to watch US Open

Date: August 31 - September 13

August 31 - September 13 Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, New York

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, New York Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, Tennis Channel

ESPN, ESPN2, Tennis Channel Streaming: fuboTV (try free for 7 days)

Men's singles second round key results:

No. 7 David Goffin vs. 26 Filip Krajinovic

No. 5 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 32 Adrian Mannarino

No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 27 Borna Coric

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 28 Jan-Lennard Struff

No. 12 Denis Shapovalov vs. No. 19 Taylor Fritz

No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Ricardas Berankis

Women's singles second round key results:

