The 140th US Open is scheduled to take place from Aug. 31-Sept. 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. This year's US Open will be unlike any other, with new health and safety protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans will not be attending the tournament for safety reasons, as COVID-19 cases continue to pose a problem for the nation. Some of the world's top players have decided to opt-out, citing safety concerns for themselves as well as others amid the pandemic.

Defending champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andresscu, along with WTA No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 2 Simona Halep, are some of the stars who announced they'll skip this year's event due to the pandemic. Five-time winner Roger Federer is out of the tournament with a knee injury.

There are some stars who will be playing, with their eyes on another US Open title, however. In the women's draw, six-time champion Serena Williams (+500) and 2018 winner Naomi Osaka (+600) are the favorites, and in the men's draw three-time champ Novak Djokovic (-125) and ATP world No. 5 Daniil Medvedev (+600) lead the field. (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

Today's notable matches:

Tuesday, Sept. 1

(All times Eastern)

Men's Singles, first round:

No. 10 Andrey Rublev vs. Jeremy Chardy, 12:15 p.m.

No. 2 Dominic Thiem vs. Jaume Munar, 12:15 p.m.

No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Tennys Sandgren, 2:15 p.m.

No. 6 Matteo Berrettini vs. Go Soeda, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Federico Delbonis, 8:15 p.m.

Women's Singles, first round:

No. 10 Garbine Muguruza vs. Nao Hibino, 11 a.m.

No. 9 Johanna Konta vs. Heather Watson, 12:15 p.m.

No. 3 Serena Williams vs. Kristie Ahn, 2 p.m.

No. 2 Sofia Kenin vs. Yanina Wickmayer, 2:15 p.m.

No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Oceane Dodin, 4:15 p.m.

No. 7 Madison Keys vs. Timea Babos, 5 p.m.

How to watch US Open

Date: August 31 - September 13

August 31 - September 13 Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, New York

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, New York Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, Tennis Channel

ESPN, ESPN2, Tennis Channel Streaming: fuboTV (try free for 7 days)

US Open Schedule

Men's singles first round key matches:

No. 1 N. Djokovic beats D. Dzumhur, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

S. Johnson beats No. 16 J. Isner, 6-7, 6-3, 6-7, 7-5

No. 12 D. Shapovalov beats S. Korda, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 19 T. Fritz beats D. Koepfer, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

No. 7 D. Goffin beats R. Opelka, 7-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

No. 4 S. Tsitsipas beats A. Ramos-Vinolas, 6-2, 6-1, 6-1

E. Gerasimov beats No. 18 D. Lajovic, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

No. 13 C. Garin beats U. Blanch, 4-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

C. Norrie beats No. 9 D. Schwartzman, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 7-5

No. 32 A. Mannarino vs. L. Sonego

No. 5 A. Zverev beats K. Anderson, 7-6, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5

No. 6 M. Berrettini vs. G. Soeda

M. McDonald vs. No. 30 C. Ruud

No. 17 B. Paire vs. K. Majchrzak

J. Chardy vs. No. 10 A. Rublev

No. 14 G. Dimitrov vs. T. Paul

No. 29 G. Pella vs. J. Wolf

F. Delbonis vs. No. 3 D. Medvedev

No. 8 R. Bautista Agut vs. T. Sandgren

L. Mayer vs. No. 25 M. Raonic

J. Sinner vs. No. 11 K. Khachanov

No. 15 F. Auger-Aliassime vs. T. Monteiro

No. 31 M. Cilic vs. D. Kudla

J. Munar vs. No. 2 D. Thiem

Women's singles first round key matches: