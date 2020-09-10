The 140th US Open is taking place from Aug. 31-Sept. 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. This year's US Open will be unlike any other, with new health and safety protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans will not be attending the tournament for safety reasons, as COVID-19 cases continue to pose a problem for the nation. Some of the world's top players have decided to opt-out, citing safety concerns for themselves as well as others amid the pandemic.

Defending champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andresscu, along with WTA No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 2 Simona Halep, are some of the stars who announced they'll skip this year's event due to the pandemic. Five-time winner Roger Federer is out of the tournament with a knee injury.

There are some stars who will be playing, with their eyes on another US Open title, however. In the women's draw, 2018 winner Naomi Osaka (+175) and six-time champion Serena Williams (+400) are the favorites. In the men's field, Daniil Medvedev (+188) and Dominic Thiem (+350) lead the field (odds via William Hill Sportsbook).

Wednesday's notable results:

Men's Singles, Quarterfinals:

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev defeats No. 10 Andrey Rublev, 7-6, 6-3, 7-6

No. 2 Dominic Thiem defeats No. 21 Alex de Minaur, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

Women's Singles, Quarterfinals:

No. 3 Serena Williams defeats Tsvetana Pironkova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Victoria Azarenka defeats No. 16 Elise Mertens, 6-1, 6-0

How to watch US Open