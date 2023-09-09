Coco Gauff earned her first Grand Slam title after taking down upcoming world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday's US Open women's final. A full Arthur Ashe Stadium celebrated her achievement, but there is still one more big showdown remaining in this year's tournament as Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev get ready for a rematch of the 2021 US Open final on Sunday.

Gauff said she grew up watching Venus and Serena Williams play in the US Open, and now she is receiving a trophy on the same stage. The 19-year-old is now the youngest American -- man or woman -- to win the the title since Serena won in 1999 at 17 years old. She is also the first woman to win the Cincinnati Masters 1000 and US Open in the same year since Serena Williams in 2014.

Prior to Sunday, Sabalenka had only lost one set in this tournament. She won the first set against Gauff, but the American rising star pulled off the comeback after shaking off some nerves. Gauff landed in New York as the No. 6 player in the world but will be climbing to a career-best No. 3 when the next rankings get released.

The men's final matchup should be just as exciting. Medvedev earned his first and only major trophy against Djokovic in New York two years ago, but failed to defend his title last year after falling to Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16. The No. 3-seeded player is now back in the final after upsetting world No. 1 Alcaraz 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a battle that lasted over three hours.

Unseeded Ben Shelton became the youngest American man to reach the semifinals of the US Open since Michael Chang in 1992, but the dream ended after he fell to No. 2 Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) on Friday. The drought continues for American men as none have won a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick in the 2003 US Open, and none have reached a final since 2009.

Djokovic -- the current world No. 2 -- has already won the US Open in 2011, 2015 and 2018, and he is searching for a fourth title as he enters his 36th career Grand Slam final.

Notable absences in this year's tournament included 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios due to injury.

Here is all you need to know about the 2023 US Open:

How to watch the 2023 US Open

Dates: Aug. 28-Sept. 10

Aug. 28-Sept. 10 Where: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York

Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York TV: ESPN and ESPN2

ESPN and ESPN2 Stream: fubo

Schedule

(All times are eastern)

First round: Aug. 28-29

Aug. 28-29 Second round: Aug. 30-31

Aug. 30-31 Third round: Sept. 1-2

Sept. 1-2 Fourth round: Sept. 3-4

Sept. 3-4 Quarterfinals: Sept. 5-6

Sept. 5-6 Women's singles semifinals: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 Men's singles semifinals: Sept. 8

Sept. 8 Women's singles final: Sept. 9, 4 p.m.

Sept. 9, 4 p.m. Men's singles final: Sept. 10, 4 p.m.

Men's final

No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev



Men's semifinals

No. 2 Novak Djokovic def. Ben Shelton, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev def. No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Women's final

No. 6 Coco Gauff def. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Women's semifinals

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 17 Madison Keys, 0-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (10-5)

No. 6 Coco Gauff def. No. 10 Karolina Muchova, 6-4, 7-5

Men's singles seeds



Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Holger Rune

Casper Ruud

Jannik Sinner

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andrey Rublev

Taylor Fritz

Frances Tiafoe

Karen Khachanov

Alexander Zverev

Alex de Minaur

Tommy Paul

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Cameron Norrie

Hubert Hurkacz

Lorenzo Musetti

Grigor Dimitrov

Francisco Cerundolo

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Adrian Mannarino

Nicolas Jarry

Tallon Griekspoor

Alexander Bublik

Dan Evans

Borna Coric

Christopher Eubanks

Ugo Humbert

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Sebastian Korda

Laslo Djere



Women's singles seeds