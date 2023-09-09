untitled-design.png
Coco Gauff earned her first Grand Slam title after taking down upcoming world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday's US Open women's final. A full Arthur Ashe Stadium celebrated her achievement, but there is still one more big showdown remaining in this year's tournament as Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev get ready for a rematch of the 2021 US Open final on Sunday.

Gauff said she grew up watching Venus and Serena Williams play in the US Open, and now she is receiving a trophy on the same stage. The 19-year-old is now the youngest American -- man or woman -- to win the the title since Serena won in 1999 at 17 years old. She is also the first woman to win the Cincinnati Masters 1000 and US Open in the same year since Serena Williams in 2014.

Prior to Sunday, Sabalenka had only lost one set in this tournament. She won the first set against Gauff, but the American rising star pulled off the comeback after shaking off some nerves. Gauff landed in New York as the No. 6 player in the world but will be climbing to a career-best No. 3 when the next rankings get released.

The men's final matchup should be just as exciting. Medvedev earned his first and only major trophy against Djokovic in New York two years ago, but failed to defend his title last year after falling to Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16. The No. 3-seeded player is now back in the final after upsetting world No. 1 Alcaraz 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a battle that lasted over three hours.

Unseeded Ben Shelton became the youngest American man to reach the semifinals of the US Open since Michael Chang in 1992, but the dream ended after he fell to No. 2 Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) on Friday. The drought continues for American men as none have won a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick in the 2003 US Open, and none have reached a final since 2009.

Djokovic -- the current world No. 2 -- has already won the US Open in 2011, 2015 and 2018, and he is searching for a fourth title as he enters his 36th career Grand Slam final.

Notable absences in this year's tournament included 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios due to injury.

Here is all you need to know about the 2023 US Open:

How to watch the 2023 US Open

  • Dates: Aug. 28-Sept. 10 
  • Where: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York
  • TV: ESPN and ESPN2
  • Stream: fubo (try for free)

Schedule

(All times are eastern)

  • First round: Aug. 28-29
  • Second round: Aug. 30-31
  • Third round: Sept. 1-2
  • Fourth round: Sept. 3-4
  • Quarterfinals: Sept. 5-6
  • Women's singles semifinals: Sept. 7
  • Men's singles semifinals: Sept. 8
  • Women's singles final: Sept. 9, 4 p.m.
  • Men's singles final: Sept. 10, 4 p.m.

Men's final

  • No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev

Men's semifinals

  • No. 2 Novak Djokovic def. Ben Shelton, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) 
  • No. 3 Daniil Medvedev def. No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Women's final

  • No. 6 Coco Gauff def. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Women's semifinals

  • No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 17 Madison Keys, 0-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (10-5)
  • No. 6 Coco Gauff def. No. 10 Karolina Muchova, 6-4, 7-5 

Men's singles seeds

  1. Carlos Alcaraz
  2. Novak Djokovic
  3. Daniil Medvedev
  4. Holger Rune
  5. Casper Ruud
  6. Jannik Sinner
  7. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  8. Andrey Rublev
  9. Taylor Fritz
  10. Frances Tiafoe
  11. Karen Khachanov
  12. Alexander Zverev
  13. Alex de Minaur
  14. Tommy Paul
  15. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  16. Cameron Norrie
  17. Hubert Hurkacz
  18. Lorenzo Musetti
  19. Grigor Dimitrov
  20. Francisco Cerundolo
  21. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
  22. Adrian Mannarino
  23. Nicolas Jarry
  24. Tallon Griekspoor
  25. Alexander Bublik
  26. Dan Evans
  27. Borna Coric
  28. Christopher Eubanks
  29. Ugo Humbert
  30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
  31. Sebastian Korda
  32. Laslo Djere

Women's singles seeds

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Aryna Sabalenka
  3. Jessica Pegula
  4. Elena Rybakina
  5. Ons Jabeur
  6. Coco Gauff
  7. Caroline Garcia
  8. Maria Sakkari
  9. Marketa Vondrousova
  10. Karolina Muchova
  11. Petra Kvitova
  12. Barbora Krejcikova
  13. Daria Kasatkina
  14. Liudmila Samsonova
  15. Belinda Bencic
  16. Veronika Kudermetova
  17. Madison Keys
  18. Victoria Azarenka
  19. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  20. Jeļena Ostapenko
  21. Donna Vekic
  22. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  23. Zheng Qinwen
  24. Magda Linette
  25. Karolina Pliskova
  26. Elina Svitolina
  27. Anastasia Potapova
  28. Anhelina Kalinina
  29. Elisabetta Cocciaretto
  30. Sorana Cirstea
  31. Marie Bouzkova
  32. Elise Mertens