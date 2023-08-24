The 2023 US Open is getting ready to start in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., with the final Grand Slam of the year featuring a record $65 million player compensation pool -- the largest ever for the tournament. While last year's winners will be competing, nobody is untouchable as Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek found out recently at the Cincinnati Masters.

Last year, Alcaraz became the first male player born in the 2000s to win the tournament after defeating Casper Ruud in four sets in the final. Earlier this year, the Spanish rising star took home the Wimbledon title by defeating four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have been head-to-head and trading the world No. 1 title this season. The Serbian veteran came out victorious in their most recent meeting as he took home the Cincinnati Open trophy.

All eyes are on them as the top two favorites in New York with a potential meeting in the final, but world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev is not too far behind. The 2021 champion is looking to redeem himself after falling to Nick Kyrgios during last year's tournament in an epic Round of 16 match. A few steps behind is Denmark's Holger Rune, who earned his highest ever seeding in the US Open at No. 4.

Another player that tennis fans -- especially American ones -- will keep an eye on is Chris Eubanks, who is seeded for the first time in his career. He made a name for himself earlier this year thanks to a deep run at Wimbledon. In a recent interview with CBS Mornings, the American star said he is taking it "one match at a time." There is also fellow American Frances Tiafoe, who made the semifinals last year and will enter this year's tournament as the No. 10 seed.

An American making noise on the women's side is Coco Gauff. The 19-year-old stunned Świątek, the world No. 1, in the Cincinnati Open semifinals and went on to win it all, which marked her second title in a month. Gauff lost to Caroline Garcia in the US Open quarterfinals last year, but she will aim to go much further this time around. The way the bracket is set up, Gauff and Świątek could meet in the quarterfinals.

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka will be a scary opponent for anyone to face as she has reached the semifinals in New York two consecutive years. It's been a solid year for Sabalenka as she reached the semifinal round at this year's French Open and Wimbledon, and she walked away with the Australian Open trophy.

Notable absences on the men's side include 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios as their injury struggles continue. Meanwhile, 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu will not be participating in the women's competition after undergoing wrist surgery earlier this year.

Here is all you need to know about the 2023 US Open:

How to watch the 2023 US Open

Dates: Aug. 28-Sept. 10

Aug. 28-Sept. 10 Where: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York

Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York TV: ESPN and ESPN2

ESPN and ESPN2 Stream: fubo (try for free)

Schedule

(All times are eastern)

First round: August 28-29

August 28-29 Second round: August 30-31

August 30-31 Third round: Sept. 1-2

Sept. 1-2 Fourth round: Sept. 3-4

Sept. 3-4 Quarterfinals: Sept. 5-6

Sept. 5-6 Women's singles semifinals: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 Men's singles semifinals: Sept. 8

Sept. 8 Women's singles final: Sept. 9, 4 p.m.

Sept. 9, 4 p.m. Men's singles final: Sept. 10, 4 p.m.

Notable men's matchups -- first round

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Dominik Koepfer

No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. Alexandre Muller



No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs



No. 4 Holger Rune vs. Roberto Carballes Baena



No. 5 Casper Ruud vs. Qualifier



No. 6 Jannik Sinner vs. Yannick Hanfmann



No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Milos Raonic



No.8 Andrey Rublev vs. Emil Ruusuvuori



No. 9 Taylor Fritz vs. Steve Johnson



No. 10 Frances Tiafoe vs. Learner Tien

No. 28 Chris Eubanks vs. Soonwoo Kwon

Notable women's matchups -- first round

No. 1 Iga Świątek vs. Rebecca Peterson



No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Maryna Zanevska

No. 3 Jessica Pegula vs. Camila Giorgi

No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. Marta Kostyuk

No. 5 Ons Jabeur vs. Camila Osorio Serrano



No. 6 Coco Gauff vs. Qualifier



No. 7 Caroline Garcia vs. Qualifier



No. 8 Maria Sakkari vs. Rebeka Masarova



No. 9 Marketa Vondrousova vs. Qualifier



No. 10 Karolina Muchova vs. Storm Hunter

Men's singles seeds

Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Holger Rune

Casper Ruud

Jannik Sinner

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andrey Rublev

Taylor Fritz

Frances Tiafoe

Karen Khachanov

Alexander Zverev

Alex de Minaur

Tommy Paul

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Cameron Norrie

Hubert Hurkacz

Lorenzo Musetti

Grigor Dimitrov

Francisco Cerundolo

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Adrian Mannarino

Nicolas Jarry

Tallon Griekspoor

Alexander Bublik

Dan Evans

Borna Coric

Christopher Eubanks

Ugo Humbert

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Sebastian Korda

Laslo Djere



Women's singles seeds