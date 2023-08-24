The 2023 US Open is getting ready to start in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., with the final Grand Slam of the year featuring a record $65 million player compensation pool -- the largest ever for the tournament. While last year's winners will be competing, nobody is untouchable as Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek found out recently at the Cincinnati Masters.
Last year, Alcaraz became the first male player born in the 2000s to win the tournament after defeating Casper Ruud in four sets in the final. Earlier this year, the Spanish rising star took home the Wimbledon title by defeating four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic.
Alcaraz and Djokovic have been head-to-head and trading the world No. 1 title this season. The Serbian veteran came out victorious in their most recent meeting as he took home the Cincinnati Open trophy.
All eyes are on them as the top two favorites in New York with a potential meeting in the final, but world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev is not too far behind. The 2021 champion is looking to redeem himself after falling to Nick Kyrgios during last year's tournament in an epic Round of 16 match. A few steps behind is Denmark's Holger Rune, who earned his highest ever seeding in the US Open at No. 4.
Another player that tennis fans -- especially American ones -- will keep an eye on is Chris Eubanks, who is seeded for the first time in his career. He made a name for himself earlier this year thanks to a deep run at Wimbledon. In a recent interview with CBS Mornings, the American star said he is taking it "one match at a time." There is also fellow American Frances Tiafoe, who made the semifinals last year and will enter this year's tournament as the No. 10 seed.
An American making noise on the women's side is Coco Gauff. The 19-year-old stunned Świątek, the world No. 1, in the Cincinnati Open semifinals and went on to win it all, which marked her second title in a month. Gauff lost to Caroline Garcia in the US Open quarterfinals last year, but she will aim to go much further this time around. The way the bracket is set up, Gauff and Świątek could meet in the quarterfinals.
No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka will be a scary opponent for anyone to face as she has reached the semifinals in New York two consecutive years. It's been a solid year for Sabalenka as she reached the semifinal round at this year's French Open and Wimbledon, and she walked away with the Australian Open trophy.
Notable absences on the men's side include 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios as their injury struggles continue. Meanwhile, 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu will not be participating in the women's competition after undergoing wrist surgery earlier this year.
Here is all you need to know about the 2023 US Open:
How to watch the 2023 US Open
- Dates: Aug. 28-Sept. 10
- Where: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York
- TV: ESPN and ESPN2
- Stream: fubo (try for free)
Schedule
(All times are eastern)
- First round: August 28-29
- Second round: August 30-31
- Third round: Sept. 1-2
- Fourth round: Sept. 3-4
- Quarterfinals: Sept. 5-6
- Women's singles semifinals: Sept. 7
- Men's singles semifinals: Sept. 8
- Women's singles final: Sept. 9, 4 p.m.
- Men's singles final: Sept. 10, 4 p.m.
Notable men's matchups -- first round
- No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Dominik Koepfer
- No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. Alexandre Muller
- No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs
- No. 4 Holger Rune vs. Roberto Carballes Baena
- No. 5 Casper Ruud vs. Qualifier
- No. 6 Jannik Sinner vs. Yannick Hanfmann
- No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Milos Raonic
- No.8 Andrey Rublev vs. Emil Ruusuvuori
- No. 9 Taylor Fritz vs. Steve Johnson
- No. 10 Frances Tiafoe vs. Learner Tien
- No. 28 Chris Eubanks vs. Soonwoo Kwon
Notable women's matchups -- first round
- No. 1 Iga Świątek vs. Rebecca Peterson
- No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Maryna Zanevska
- No. 3 Jessica Pegula vs. Camila Giorgi
- No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. Marta Kostyuk
- No. 5 Ons Jabeur vs. Camila Osorio Serrano
- No. 6 Coco Gauff vs. Qualifier
- No. 7 Caroline Garcia vs. Qualifier
- No. 8 Maria Sakkari vs. Rebeka Masarova
- No. 9 Marketa Vondrousova vs. Qualifier
- No. 10 Karolina Muchova vs. Storm Hunter
Men's singles seeds
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Novak Djokovic
- Daniil Medvedev
- Holger Rune
- Casper Ruud
- Jannik Sinner
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Andrey Rublev
- Taylor Fritz
- Frances Tiafoe
- Karen Khachanov
- Alexander Zverev
- Alex de Minaur
- Tommy Paul
- Felix Auger-Aliassime
- Cameron Norrie
- Hubert Hurkacz
- Lorenzo Musetti
- Grigor Dimitrov
- Francisco Cerundolo
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
- Adrian Mannarino
- Nicolas Jarry
- Tallon Griekspoor
- Alexander Bublik
- Dan Evans
- Borna Coric
- Christopher Eubanks
- Ugo Humbert
- Tomas Martin Etcheverry
- Sebastian Korda
- Laslo Djere
Women's singles seeds
- Iga Swiatek
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Jessica Pegula
- Elena Rybakina
- Ons Jabeur
- Coco Gauff
- Caroline Garcia
- Maria Sakkari
- Marketa Vondrousova
- Karolina Muchova
- Petra Kvitova
- Barbora Krejcikova
- Daria Kasatkina
- Liudmila Samsonova
- Belinda Bencic
- Veronika Kudermetova
- Madison Keys
- Victoria Azarenka
- Beatriz Haddad Maia
- Jeļena Ostapenko
- Donna Vekic
- Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Zheng Qinwen
- Magda Linette
- Karolina Pliskova
- Elina Svitolina
- Anastasia Potapova
- Anhelina Kalinina
- Elisabetta Cocciaretto
- Sorana Cirstea
- Marie Bouzkova
- Elise Mertens