Carlos Alcaraz toppled Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday to complete a near-perfect showing at the US Open, capturing his sixth career grand slam in dominating fashion. Alcaraz improved to 10-5 in his career against Sinner and has won seven of the last eight matchups between the titans, including three major finals, finishing this one with an ace on match point.

Alcaraz ran into the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium and bearhugged his father and his team with tears in his eyes after the match. After an intense three-hour match, Alcaraz's flood of emotions were finally released.

Alcaraz played his best during the third set, taking the action to Sinner after going through the motions a bit in the second with too many floating backhands along with a few varied, loopy forehands his opponent smashed for winners. Five of Alcaraz's seven aces through three sets came in the third when he regained control of the match and flexed several shots indicative of one of the sport's rising superstars.

Alcaraz broke Sinner early in the third set and later pushed ahead 3-0 on serve for a commanding edge. Down 30-0 during that service game, Alcaraz hit a banana shot winner on an overhead from the baseline that moved past Sinner's outstretched racket in the corner, an incredible shot that lifted the crowd to its feet.

"It's unbelievable what you're doing during the whole season, great level you're at," Alcaraz said to Sinner after the match. "Every tournament you're playing, I'm seeing you more than my family. I mean, it's great to share the court and locker room with you. Watching you improve every day, working very hard with your team. Congratulations to everything you're doing and great performance today and during the whole week."

At 40-30, Alcaraz won the game on a soft tap at the net after Sinner's attempt on a passing volley from the corner of the court. Alcaraz's hooking winner previously in the game was arguably the shot of the match, leaving Sinner wondering what more he has to do after getting to a ball in the corner to keep the point alive.

Sinner was broken eight times in the match through three sets after suffering only four breaks during the entire tournament heading into the final. He was nearly broken at love in the fourth game of the third after Alcaraz anticipated consecutive short returns, shooting a winner past Sinner on his first swat and watching one sail wide on the second.

The 4-0 lead from Alcaraz in the set was more than enough to take the third and sense a title coming shortly thereafter.

Alcaraz showed a lack of precision in his semifinal win over Novak Djokovic for the first time in the tournament, earning a tiebreak win in the second set to stave off the Serbian's spirited charge. It was a straight-sets victory, but didn't feel as dominant as previous successes like his coast past Jiri Lehecka in the quarters and losing only three total games to Mattia Bellucci in last week's second round.

Those inconsistencies that surfaced against Djokovic failed to appear early against Sinner, an elite opponent Alcaraz is growing more comfortable against. Alcaraz needed his best to topple the world's No. 1 and aimed his plan at heightening his strengths -- chip and rush, depth on volleys and powerful cross-court forehands to the corners.

Alcaraz narrowly misses perfection

Alcaraz nearly became the first man in the Open Era to win the US Open title without dropping a set before Sinner found his shot in the second. Ken Rosewall, Ilie Nastase, Bjorn Borg, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are the only others to ever win a major without losing a set.

Nadal accomplished the feat four times at the French Open while Borg did it twice and went perfect at Wimbledon in 1976. Alcaraz had won 88 of his first 90 service games this tournament and faced nine break points throughout his two weeks in New York prior to Sinner's break.

Before Sinner's sliver of hope, Alcaraz had won 13 straight points on serve and was in complete control. Alcaraz made 11 unforced errors in the second set after making only two during his opening-set victory.

"For me it's great. It's something that I'm working on, just the consistency in the matches, in the tournaments, in the year in general," Alcaraz said prior to the win, via ATP Tour. "Just not having ups and downs in the match. Just the level that I start the match [with], just wanted to keep that level really high during the whole match."

Alcaraz leaps to hot start

Intent on not allowing Sinner to find any semblance of a rhythm and keeping points short in the first set, Alcaraz's calculated plan was well-executed at the start. Alcaraz opened as the aggressor and engineered two break point opportunities during the first game of the match before making the most of his second, coaxing Sinner into an unforced error on a backhand cross-court try to push ahead.

Sinner had previously responded with a serve down the middle that was returned short to get back to deuce before Alcaraz finished out the game. Alcaraz won his ensuing service game with a punch drop volley behind Sinner, who was expecting forehand power to the corner. Changing patterns appeared to be part of the early plan from the Spaniard against an opponent who knows his game well.

Eight of Sinner's 10 unforced errors in the first set came during the first four games, mounting to a 3-1 deficit. A backhand slice drop from Alcaraz just over the net midway through the set that landed 10 feet in front of Sinner and resulted in a smile from the usual hard-hitting righty -- a sign of things to come from an athlete who was one step ahead of the opposition throughout.

On another break point at 4-2, Alcaraz was chased deep to the boundary and lofted one toward the center of the court that Sinner clipped into the net on an easy slice attempt. It was another unforced error for Sinner, uncharacteristic play from one of the most consistent players on tour.

Sinner struggled to find his groove in the opening set, missing several routine shots he normally crushes for winners -- or at least challenging his opponent to hit a perfect return with precise depth.

Rivalry continues for game's best

Sinner beat Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final this summer, but it was the Spaniard who avenged that loss on grass and outlasted his nemesis with his next grand slam opportunity. Alcaraz previously beat Sinner in that tough-to-comprehend comeback at the French Open earlier this year after facing triple-match point in the third set before staving off elimination and finishing the deal in five at Roland Garros for his second straight title on clay.

Sunday's outing was atypical from Sinner, who was broken a couple times in the first set and lost his composure a bit after relinquishing a 30-0 lead in the first game of the second set while on serve. Sinner finally drummed up some energy from the crowd after he smashed an overhead past Alcaraz during the fourth game of the second set on a battle at the net.

Two points later, Sinner had his first break of Alcaraz on a passing shot and could sense momentum moving in his direction before things unraveled in the third.