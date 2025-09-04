US Open 2025: Live updates, results, bracket, schedule, scores, where to watch the semifinal action

The 2025 US Open has reached the final run. We're down to four men and four women remaining vying to capture the last Grand Slam title of the year with the semifinals set to begin Thursday night. There has been plenty of drama, upsets and thrilling action as we head toward the final weekend of the event.

Two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka, the No. 23 seed, has found her groove again as she vanquished 2023 champion Coco Gauff, the No. 3 seed, in straight sets to reach the quarters and then cruised past No. 11 Karolina Muchova on Wednesday night to clinch a spot in the semis. Osaka will square off with No. 8 Amanda Anisimova, who took down No. 2 Iga Swiatek in straight sets, shaking off her ugly Wimbledon loss to Swiatek in the process.

No. 4 Jessica Pegula defeated Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets and will face top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals after Sabalenka's quarterfinal opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, withdrew due to an injury sustained in practice.

On the men's side, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 7 Novak Djokovic made relatively quick work of the competition and will square off yet again in the semifinals on Friday. Djokovic wasn't at his best throughout the first week but looked in much better form on Sunday and continued his strong play on Tuesday as he took down No. 4 Taylor Fritz, the final remaining American on the men's side, in four sets. Alcaraz, meanwhile, made quick work of No. 20 Jiri Lehecka.

No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner eliminated fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No. 10 seed, in straight sets on Wednesday night and will meet No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime. Auger-Aliassime dispatched No. 8 Alex de Minaur in four sets earlier Wednesday.

Where to watch the 2025 US Open

Dates: Aug. 24 - Sept. 7

Aug. 24 - Sept. 7 Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Semifinal matches, bracket for men's US Open

1. Jannik Sinner vs. No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime

2. Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 7 Novak Djokovic

Semifinal matches, bracket for women's US Open

1. Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 4 Jessica Pegula



8. Amanda Anisimova vs. No. 23 Naomi Osaka

