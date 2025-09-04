Skip to Main Content
US Open 2025: Live updates, results, bracket, schedule, scores, where to watch the semifinal action

We've reached the home stretch of the final major of the year only four men and four women remain

The 2025 US Open has reached the final run. We're down to four men and four women remaining vying to capture the last Grand Slam title of the year with the semifinals set to begin Thursday night. There has been plenty of drama, upsets and thrilling action as we head toward the final weekend of the event.

Two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka, the No. 23 seed, has found her groove again as she vanquished 2023 champion Coco Gauff, the No. 3 seed, in straight sets to reach the quarters and then cruised past No. 11 Karolina Muchova on Wednesday night to clinch a spot in the semis. Osaka will square off with No. 8 Amanda Anisimova, who took down No. 2 Iga Swiatek in straight sets, shaking off her ugly Wimbledon loss to Swiatek in the process.

Brent Brookhouse
US Open 2025 results: Amanda Anisimova upsets No. 2 Iga Swiatek to reach semifinals after Wimbledon disaster

No. 4 Jessica Pegula defeated Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets and will face top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals after Sabalenka's quarterfinal opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, withdrew due to an injury sustained in practice. 

On the men's side, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 7 Novak Djokovic made relatively quick work of the competition and will square off yet again in the semifinals on Friday. Djokovic wasn't at his best throughout the first week but looked in much better form on Sunday and continued his strong play on Tuesday as he took down No. 4 Taylor Fritz, the final remaining American on the men's side, in four sets. Alcaraz, meanwhile, made quick work of No. 20 Jiri Lehecka.

No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner eliminated fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No. 10 seed, in straight sets on Wednesday night and will meet No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime. Auger-Aliassime dispatched No. 8 Alex de Minaur in four sets earlier Wednesday.

Keep it locked here over the next two weeks for our complete coverage of the 2025 US Open.

Where to watch the 2025 US Open

  • Dates: Aug. 24 - Sept. 7
  • Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York
  • TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free) 

Semifinal matches, bracket for men's US Open

1. Jannik Sinner vs. No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime 

2. Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 7 Novak Djokovic

Semifinal matches, bracket for women's US Open

1. Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 4 Jessica Pegula 

8. Amanda Anisimova vs. No. 23 Naomi Osaka
 

Quarterfinal matches, results for women's US Open

1. Aryna Sabalenka def. Marketa Vondrousova (Walkover)
4. Jessica Pegula def. Barbora Krejcikova (6-3, 6-3)

23. Naomi Osaka def. No. 11 Karolina Muchova (6-4, 7-6(3))
8. Amanda Anisimova def. No. 2 Iga Swiatek (6-4, 6-3)

Quarterfinal matches, results for men's US Open

1. Jannik Sinner def. No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti (6-1, 6-4, 6-2)
25. Felix Auger-Aliassime def. No. 8 Alex de Minaur (4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5, 7-6(4))

7. Novak Djokovic def. No. 4 Taylor Fritz (6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4)
2. Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 20 Jiri Lehecka (6-4, 6-2, 6-4)

No. 1 Jannik Sinner makes light work of No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti

If anyone was hoping for some drama in this men's quarterfinal matchup, they were sorely disappointed. Sinner came out and took control of the match early, and he never gave his countryman hope in a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory. In fact, the fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium started heading for the exits early in the third set.

Sinner will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals, and the potential for another final matchup against Carlos Alcaraz looms on the horizon. In order for that to happen, Alcaraz will have to get past Novak Djokovic in his own semifinal match.

No. 23 Naomi Osaka rolls past No. 11 Karolína Muchová to reach semifinals

Osaka's impressive run at Flushing Meadows continued in the quarterfinals. Osaka went up against Muchová, who did battle a thigh injury throughout the match, and handled her business without much drama. Osaka took the first set, 6-4, before taking the second and decisive set in a tiebreak for a 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory. Muchová fought admirably to force the tiebreak, but Osaka proved to be too much down the stretch.

This win keeps Osaka's incredible streak of success late in Grand Slam events rolling. Osaka, a two-time US Open champion (2018, 2020) is now 13-0 all-time in the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of Grand Slam tournaments. Osaka will try to keep that perfect record alive in the semifinals against Amanda Anisimova, who pulled off a stunning upset of Iga Swiatek earlier in the day.

 
