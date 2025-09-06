On Sunday, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the US Open men's final, a third consecutive grand slam finals meeting between the pair. After Alcaraz won their meeting at the French Open, Sinner got revenge at Wimbledon, leaving bragging rights for the year up in the air in New York.

The rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz is setting up to be the defining one of the new era, with legends such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal having retired in recent years and Novak Djokovic nearing the end of his own storied career.

Sunday marks the 15th head-to-head match between the two, with Alcaraz holding a 9-5 advantage. Alcaraz is also 7-3 in their 10 most recent matches.

Last 10 head-to-head meetings between Sinner and Alcaraz

Winner Event (surface) Score Alcaraz 2025 ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati (hard) 5-0 (retired) Sinner 2025 Wimbledon (grass) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 Alcaraz 2025 French Open (clay) 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 Alcaraz 2025 ATP Masters 1000 Rome (clay) 7-6, 6-1 Alcaraz 2024 Beijing (hard) 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 Alcaraz 2024 French Open (clay) 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 Alcaraz 2024 ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (hard) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 Sinner 2023 Beijing (hard) 7-6, 6-1 Sinner 2023 ATP Masters 1000 Miami (hard) 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 Alcaraz 2023 ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (hard) 7-6, 6-3

How did Sinner and Alcaraz make the final?

Sinner entered the tournament as the world No. 1 and took out Vit Kopriva and Alexei Popyrin in the first two rounds, winning both matches in straight sets. In the third round, Denis Shapovalov took the first set before Sinner took the next three to advance to the round of 16. No. 23 Alexander Bublik only managed to win three total games in his round of 16 meeting with Sinner, who then took out No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets. Sinner advanced to the final by taking down a game Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets in the semifinals.

For as smooth as Sinner's path to the final was, Alcaraz had an even less drama-filled run. Alcaraz has not dropped a set at the US Open in taking down, in order, Reilly Opelka, Mattia Bellucci, No. 32 Luciano Darderi, Arthur Rinderknech, No. 20 Jiri Lehecka and No. 7 Novak Djokovic.

It has been a dominance from both sides, setting up the sixth consecutive time the pair will meet in a tournament final match.

Tale of the tape: Sinner vs. Alcaraz

Sinner

Alcaraz No. 1 World ranking No. 2 24 Age 22 6-foot-3 Height 6-foot-0 170 pounds Weight 163 pounds Right-handed Plays Right-handed 31-4 2025 record to date 54-6 294-84 Career record 263-62 2 2025 titles 6 20 Career titles 22 $46,279,987 Career prize money $48,486,628

Where to watch Sinner vs. Alcaraz in the US Open finals

Date: Sept. 7 | Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium -- New York

TV channel: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Sinner -135, Alcaraz +110

Prediction

Is it too much to hope for a repeat of the drama produced at the French Open? That day, Sinner and Alcaraz put on one of the best tennis matches in modern history, if not all-time. These two men are so well-matched that it is hard to predict what will happen on a match-to-match basis, but they can produce magic when on the court together.

Sinner is a slight favorite at -135 to Alcaraz's +110, according to DraftKings. The oddsmakers aren't relying on the history between the two and Alcaraz's advantage in heads-up matches, including a 6-2 advantage when they meet on a hard surface court.

We picked Alcaraz to win (+175) as one of our best bets prior to the start of the tournament, and we're going to stick with it now that he's ready to step in against Sinner yet again. Look for Alcaraz's speed to allow him to just slightly outplay Sinner with slightly more court coverage in another classic. Pick: Carlos Alcaraz in five sets