US Open 2025 men's final -- Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz: Start time, odds, picks, preview for rivalry
The two juggernauts will meet for a third straight time in a grand slam final on Sunday in New York
On Sunday, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the US Open men's final, a third consecutive grand slam finals meeting between the pair. After Alcaraz won their meeting at the French Open, Sinner got revenge at Wimbledon, leaving bragging rights for the year up in the air in New York.
The rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz is setting up to be the defining one of the new era, with legends such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal having retired in recent years and Novak Djokovic nearing the end of his own storied career.
Sunday marks the 15th head-to-head match between the two, with Alcaraz holding a 9-5 advantage. Alcaraz is also 7-3 in their 10 most recent matches.
Last 10 head-to-head meetings between Sinner and Alcaraz
|Winner
|Event (surface)
|Score
Alcaraz
2025 ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati (hard)
5-0 (retired)
Sinner
2025 Wimbledon (grass)
4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
Alcaraz
2025 French Open (clay)
4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6
Alcaraz
2025 ATP Masters 1000 Rome (clay)
7-6, 6-1
Alcaraz
2024 Beijing (hard)
6-7, 6-4, 7-6
Alcaraz
2024 French Open (clay)
2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
Alcaraz
2024 ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (hard)
1-6, 6-3, 6-2
Sinner
2023 Beijing (hard)
7-6, 6-1
Sinner
2023 ATP Masters 1000 Miami (hard)
6-7, 6-4, 6-2
Alcaraz
2023 ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (hard)
7-6, 6-3
How did Sinner and Alcaraz make the final?
Sinner entered the tournament as the world No. 1 and took out Vit Kopriva and Alexei Popyrin in the first two rounds, winning both matches in straight sets. In the third round, Denis Shapovalov took the first set before Sinner took the next three to advance to the round of 16. No. 23 Alexander Bublik only managed to win three total games in his round of 16 meeting with Sinner, who then took out No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets. Sinner advanced to the final by taking down a game Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets in the semifinals.
For as smooth as Sinner's path to the final was, Alcaraz had an even less drama-filled run. Alcaraz has not dropped a set at the US Open in taking down, in order, Reilly Opelka, Mattia Bellucci, No. 32 Luciano Darderi, Arthur Rinderknech, No. 20 Jiri Lehecka and No. 7 Novak Djokovic.
It has been a dominance from both sides, setting up the sixth consecutive time the pair will meet in a tournament final match.
Tale of the tape: Sinner vs. Alcaraz
|Sinner
|Alcaraz
No. 1
World ranking
No. 2
|24
|Age
|22
|6-foot-3
|Height
|6-foot-0
|170 pounds
|Weight
|163 pounds
|Right-handed
|Plays
|Right-handed
31-4
2025 record to date
54-6
294-84
Career record
263-62
2
2025 titles
6
20
Career titles
22
$46,279,987
Career prize money
$48,486,628
Where to watch Sinner vs. Alcaraz in the US Open finals
Date: Sept. 7 | Start time: 2 p.m. ET
Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium -- New York
TV channel: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
Odds: Sinner -135, Alcaraz +110
Prediction
Is it too much to hope for a repeat of the drama produced at the French Open? That day, Sinner and Alcaraz put on one of the best tennis matches in modern history, if not all-time. These two men are so well-matched that it is hard to predict what will happen on a match-to-match basis, but they can produce magic when on the court together.
Sinner is a slight favorite at -135 to Alcaraz's +110, according to DraftKings. The oddsmakers aren't relying on the history between the two and Alcaraz's advantage in heads-up matches, including a 6-2 advantage when they meet on a hard surface court.
We picked Alcaraz to win (+175) as one of our best bets prior to the start of the tournament, and we're going to stick with it now that he's ready to step in against Sinner yet again. Look for Alcaraz's speed to allow him to just slightly outplay Sinner with slightly more court coverage in another classic. Pick: Carlos Alcaraz in five sets