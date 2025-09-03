Amanda Anisimova shook off the ghosts of Wimbledon by taking down No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Wednesday. Swiatek not only defeated Anisimova in the Wimbledon finals in July, but did not lose a single game on the biggest stage in the sport in a match that lasted just 57 minutes.



Wednesday's rematch appeared early as though it would go much the same way, with Swiatek quickly scoring a break of Anisimova's serve in the opening set. Rather than wilting to early misfortune, Anisimova battled back with an immediate break before finishing the set with a break to win 6-4.

Swiatek's frustration was visible heading into the second set and Anisimova took advantage by continuing to bully Swiatek around the court with a strong forehand and a solid, consistent serve after Swiatek again opened the set with a break.

With Swiatek desperately needing to hold serve down 4-3 in the second set, Anisimova instead scored the break to take control of the match and put the ball in her hand looking to close things out. And close things out she did, finishing the match with a shot off the net tape that landed just out of Swiatek's reach for the set 6-3.

"I've been having the run of my life here. The first day I got here, I was like, 'OK, let's try and get through one round,'" Anisimova said after the match. "This has been such a dream. To come back from Wimbledon like that is really special to me."

Anisimova scored four breaks to just two for Swiatek, with a 29-23 advantage in receiving points won. The other telling statistic for Anisimova was a 56% win percentage on her second serve, holding much stronger after first serves than Swiatek, who won just 37% of her second serves.

Anisimova will now face the winner of No. 11 Karolina Muchova and No. 23 Naomi Osaka in the semifinals on Thursday.