US Open 2025 results: Carlos Alcaraz dominates Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka goes back-to-back

Carlos Alcaraz captured his sixth career grand slam and second US Open title with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Jannik Sinner, the world's top-ranked player he's now beaten 10 times in 15 career meetings. Alcaraz's near record-setting performance at the US Open featured a dominant two-week stretch in New York highlighted by the Spaniard winning every set in the tournament except one -- Sunday's second against Sinner. Alcaraz was rarely broken during the US Open and had no trouble battling against Sinner's dominant serve, forcing the issues several times in the opening set to gain a commanding advantage.

Alcaraz saved his best for the third set when he broke Sinner early and later pushed ahead 3-0 on serve for a commanding edge. Down 30-0 during that service game, Alcaraz hit a banana shot winner on an overhead from the baseline that moved past Sinner's outstretched racket in the corner, an incredible shot that lifted the crowd to its feet. At 40-30, Alcaraz won the game on a soft tap at the net after Sinner's attempt on a passing volley from the corner of the court.

Alcaraz's hooking winner previously in the game was arguably the shot of the match, leaving Sinner wondering what more he has to do after getting to a ball in the corner to keep the point alive. Sinner was broken eight times in the match over the first three sets after suffering only four breaks during the entire tournament coming in. Alcaraz cruised to victory in the fourth set, using momentum gathered from the third to put away Sinner inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.



For Sinner, there's a couple of games within grand slams this year he'd like to have back against Alcaraz. Coming up short in the US Open final for Sinner means he finished one point -- two sets -- shy of the calendar grand slam, which would've equaled one of the single greatest runs in men's tennis history. Rod Laver is the last player to accomplish the feat, doing so twice (1962, 1969). Since squandering that memorable triple-match point at Roland Garros, Sinner squashed Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, but saw his adversary return the favor and end his shot at a second straight US Open crown.

Where to watch the 2025 US Open men's final

Dates: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium -- Flushing, New York

Arthur Ashe Stadium -- Flushing, New York TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

US Open women's final

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 8 Amanda Anisimova (6-3, 7-6)

US Open men's final

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 1 Jannik Sinner (6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4)