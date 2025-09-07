Skip to Main Content
US Open 2025 results: Carlos Alcaraz dominates Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka goes back-to-back

Alcaraz got the best of Sinner once again

Carlos Alcaraz captured his sixth career grand slam and second US Open title with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Jannik Sinner, the world's top-ranked player he's now beaten 10 times in 15 career meetings. Alcaraz's near record-setting performance at the US Open featured a dominant two-week stretch in New York highlighted by the Spaniard winning every set in the tournament except one -- Sunday's second against Sinner. Alcaraz was rarely broken during the US Open and had no trouble battling against Sinner's dominant serve, forcing the issues several times in the opening set to gain a commanding advantage.

Alcaraz saved his best for the third set when he broke Sinner early and later pushed ahead 3-0 on serve for a commanding edge. Down 30-0 during that service game, Alcaraz hit a banana shot winner on an overhead from the baseline that moved past Sinner's outstretched racket in the corner, an incredible shot that lifted the crowd to its feet. At 40-30, Alcaraz won the game on a soft tap at the net after Sinner's attempt on a passing volley from the corner of the court.

Alcaraz's hooking winner previously in the game was arguably the shot of the match, leaving Sinner wondering what more he has to do after getting to a ball in the corner to keep the point alive. Sinner was broken eight times in the match over the first three sets after suffering only four breaks during the entire tournament coming in. Alcaraz cruised to victory in the fourth set, using momentum gathered from the third to put away Sinner inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.


For Sinner, there's a couple of games within grand slams this year he'd like to have back against Alcaraz. Coming up short in the US Open final for Sinner means he finished one point -- two sets -- shy of the calendar grand slam, which would've equaled one of the single greatest runs in men's tennis history. Rod Laver is the last player to accomplish the feat, doing so twice (1962, 1969). Since squandering that memorable triple-match point at Roland Garros, Sinner squashed Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, but saw his adversary return the favor and end his shot at a second straight US Open crown.

Where to watch the 2025 US Open men's final

  • Dates: Sept. 7
  • Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium -- Flushing, New York
  • TV: ESPN 

US Open women's final

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 8 Amanda Anisimova (6-3, 7-6)

US Open men's final

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 1 Jannik Sinner (6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4) 

Alcaraz wins sixth career grand slam

Carlos Alcaraz refused to take his foot off the gas in the fourth set and finished off Jannik Sinner for his second US Open title, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. After seizing a break early in the decisive set, Alcaraz earned his sixth career grand slam after saving some of his best serves and forehands for the final two games of the match with victory in sight, capturing his first US Open since 2022. Alcaraz is now 10-5 all-time against Sinner and avenged this summer's Wimbledon final loss to the top-ranked Italian in convincing fashion.

 
Alcaraz regains control, seeks second US Open title

Carlos Alcaraz is one set away from his first US Open title since 2022 after moving forward in the third set 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 against Jannik Sinner. Trying to win for the 10th time in 15 career meetings, Alcaraz broke Sinner early in the third set and later pushed ahead 3-0 on serve for a commanding edge.

Down 30-0 during that service game, Alcaraz hit a banana shot winner on an overhead from the baseline that moved past Sinner's outstretched racket in the corner, an incredible shot that lifted the crowd to its feet. At 40-30, Alcaraz won the game on a soft tap at the net after Sinner's attempt on a passing volley from the corner of the court.

Alcaraz's hooking winner previously in the game was arguably the shot of the match, leaving Sinner wondering what more he has to do after getting to a ball in the corner to keep the point alive. Sinner has been broken four times in the match after suffering only four breaks during the entire tournament coming in.

He was nearly broken at love in the fourth game of the third after Alcaraz anticipated consecutive returns and shot winners past Sinner. The 4-0 lead from Alcaraz in the set was more than enough to take the third a few games later.

 
Sinner responds with power, ends streak

For the first time at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz has dropped a set.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are heading to the third inside Arthur Ashe Stadium even at 2-6, 6-3 after the top-ranked Italian finally drummed up some energy from the crowd early in the second. Sinner smashed an overhead past Alcaraz during the fourth game on a battle at the net before glancing at his coaches box with a subdued fist bump. Two points later, Sinner had his first break of Alcaraz on a well-placed passing shot and could sense momentum moving in his direction at 3-1.

Alcaraz went to a floating backhand along with varied, loopy forehands in the second set, giving Sinner a chance to feast on several returns. The four-time grand slam champion took advantage, making fewer errors and managing more winners than he did in the opening set. Sinner seemed to settle down in terms of nerves after missing earlier in the match on routine shots.

Prior to Sinner's early second-set break, Alcaraz had won 13 straight points on serve and was in complete control of the match. Then, the tables turned.

 
Alcaraz sets tone in opening set, 6-2

Carlos Alcaraz's consecutive set streak at the US Open continues after the Spaniard pushed ahead of Jannik Sinner early, 6-2. Alcaraz cracked several smiles during the first couple of games of the first set and looked loose on championship Sunday. Alcaraz had two break point opportunities during the first game of the match and made the most of his second, coaxing Sinner into an unforced error on a backhand cross-court try. Sinner had previously responded with a serve down the middle that was returned short to get back to deuce before Alcaraz finished out the game.

Alcaraz won his ensuing service game with a punch drop volley behind Sinner, who was expecting forehand power to the corner. Changing patterns appeared to be part of the early plan from the Spaniard against an opponent who knows his game well.

Alcaraz did not allow Sinner to get into rhythm and was intent on keeping points short. On another break point at 4-2, Alcaraz was chased deep to the boundary and lofted one toward the center of the court that Sinner hit into the net on an easy slice attempt. It was another unforced error for Sinner, who made 10 of them over the first seven games of the first set.

Alcaraz has won 86 of 88 service games this tournament and has only faced nine break points throughout his two weeks in New York.

 
Alcaraz chasing history against Sinner

Six matches and six straight-set wins for Carlos Alcaraz.

The talented Spaniard is chasing history in Sunday's final against Jannik Sinner as he tries to become the first man in the Open Era to win the US Open title without dropping a set. Ken Rosewall, Ilie Nastase, Bjorn Borg, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are the only others to ever win a major without losing a set.

Nadal accomplished the feat four times at the French Open while Borg did it twice and went perfect at Wimbledon in 1976. Alcaraz has only faced two breaks in New York and is going up against his nemesis, Sinner, whose won every set but two during the tournament.

"For me it's great. It's something that I'm working on, just the consistency in the matches, in the tournaments, in the year in general," Alcaraz said, via ATP Tour. "Just not having ups and downs in the match. Just the level that I start the match [with], just wanted to keep that level really high during the whole match.

"So I'm thinking I'm doing that in this tournament, which I'm really proud about. Yeah, let's see. But probably I'm just getting mature. I just getting to know myself much better, what I need on, off the court. The things that I'm doing off the court I think I'm doing really, really well, which helps a lot, and to play my best tennis. I think it's getting better."

 
Aryna Sabalenka defeats Amanda Anisimova, bcomes first woman since Serena Williams to win back-to-back US Opens

No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka became the first woman since Serena Williams in 2013 and 2014 to win back-to-back US Open titles, as she cruised past No. 8 seed Amanda Anisimova in straight sets on Saturday evening, 6-3, 7-6(3). 

Sabalenka didn't seem to have her absolute A-game on Saturday, but didn't need it as Anisimova seemed to struggle early on with the nerves of her second grand slam final appearance. The young American did fare better than her 6-0, 6-0 loss to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final earlier in the year, but she struggled with wayward misses, both on her serve and groundstrokes, and let herself get flustered by the little things early on -- including complaining to her box about not being able to see the ball on her serve toss in the lights. 

The serve struggles showed most when she didn't get her first serve in, as Sabalenka pounced on her second serve and won 18-of-28 points when returning against Anisimova's second effort (including seven double faults from Anisimova). Beyond that, Anisimova clearly came in with a game plan to go big against the world No. 1, and that produced some brilliant winners (22 in the match) but also a number of unforced errors (29 total). 

Sabalenka seemed to recognize that Anisimova was pressing early, and made an adjustment to her aggressive opponent, pushing Anisimova further back behind the baseline with her own power but not forcing the issue herself. Instead, Sabalenka leaned on her strong serve and allowed Anisimova to make the mistakes, as the world No. 1 produced 13 winners and 15 unforced errors but managed to control the match in key moments. 

