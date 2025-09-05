Carlos Alcaraz is hunting major game. The 22-year-old Spaniard is heading back to the US Open final after ousting 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets Friday in New York. (6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2) Now, Alcaraz awaits the winner of No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 24 Felix Auger Aliassime.

Alcaraz took advantage early on of the veteran he fell to in their last meeting at the Australian Open earlier this year. Alcaraz scored the lone break of the first set on Djokovic's opening service game and held on from there for the early set lead.

Trouble found him in the second set, however, as Djokovic broke Alcaraz early and scored a 3-0 lead. But Alcaraz battled back and scored a break of his own before the set went to a tiebreak. That's when things really heated up as the two men managed a run of six straight breaks of serve, including some incredible rallies, before Alcaraz took control and won the set 7-6 (4).

Djokovic, 38, called for a trainer before the third set to help him stretch his neck muscles, a common occurrence whenever the Serbian plays these days as he always seems to be battling a health issue.

It became clear that he had nothing left in the tank, though, and gave away an early break in the third set with a double fault. Alcaraz then consolidated the break as Djokovic began plodding around the court, barely moving at all.

Alcaraz's record at this year's US Open is astonishing as he has yet to even drop a set. This comes a year after he was stunned in the second round by Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets.

If he ends up getting Sinner, it will be the third straight Grand Slam final showdown between the two. They played an all-time classic at the French Open where Alcaraz rallied from down two sets to win a five-set tiebreak. Sinner got his revenge at Wimbledon in a four-set effort.