Unseeded Taylor Townsend picked up a massive 7-5, 6-2 win over No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva during the third round of the 2025 US Open on Friday night. The win brings Townsend back to the Round of 16 in New York for the first time since 2019, and those who stayed at Arthur Ashe Stadium until almost midnight got to watch the world No. 139 make a statement.

"God damn, this feels good," Townsend said after her win. "All I'm going to say is welcome to the show. I've been putting in a lot of hard work.

"I want to dedicate this win to my coach. We've been blood, sweat and tears. Also to my son, AJ. He'll be here tomorrow. He's been telling his teachers at school, 'I'm going to New York to see my mom.' So this just felt so good."

Towsend went from a break down to taking the first set against the Wimbledon quarterfinalist. She lost some of that momentum in the second set as she fell behind 0-2, but she quickly recovered and won the next three games.

Andreeva sat on her bench covering her face with a towel while trying to regain her composure. However, the 18-year-old from Russia looked visibly upset and didn't find her rhythm again. Meanwhile, Townsend was playing smart and had a lot of power. Her backhand and serve were effective while putting away her opponent.

Townsend was disruptive and aggressive, winning 21 of 29 net points. She also had 23 winners compared to only six for Andreeva.

The post-match vibe felt a lot different than Wednesday, when Townsend got a 7-5, 6-1 win over Jelena Ostapenko. They got into post-match spat, and Townsend said her opponent told her she had "no class." On Friday, Townsend highlighted that she wanted to keep "the main thing the main thing."

"I want to say thank you to everyone who supported me over these last 48 hours. It's bigger than me," Townsend said, referring to that incident. "It's about the message, it's about the representation. It's about being bold and being able to show up as yourself, and I think that tonight you guys saw the real Taylor Townsend."

Townsend is the third American to reach the Round of 16, joining No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula and unseeded Ann Li, who will face each other this weekend. Townsend will face Czech star Barbora Krejčíková on Sunday.

She has never made it further in a singles competition of a major tournament, but Townsend said she was not going to change anything in her approach.

"We are standing on business on this team," Townsend said. "Ain't nothing going to change... the job is not done. I'm happy with what I did tonight, but we are staying on business and we continue here in New York."