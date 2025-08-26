Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

US Open 2025: Schedule, live updates, bracket, results, scores, first-round matches, where to watch the action

Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and the world's biggest tennis stars are squaring off in New York over the next two weeks

By
,
 &
1 min read

The singles competition for the men and women at the 2025 US Open is underway as the best players in the world converge on Flushing, New York, for the final grand slam of the season. 

On the men's side, it is once again expected to come down to No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner and No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz , as they have faced off in the last two grand slam finals and split them, with Alcaraz winning the French Open and Sinner winning Wimbledon. 

Sinner is the defending champion, as he defeated American Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the 2024 final, and has been dominant all season -- with the exception of some finals against Alcaraz. Their most recent meeting was an Alcaraz win in a walkover in the Cincinnati Masters final, as Sinner withdrew while battling an illness. 

US Open: Daniil Medvedev-Benjamin Bonzi match interrupted by photographer, leading to chaotic 5-set thriller
Zachary Pereles
US Open: Daniil Medvedev-Benjamin Bonzi match interrupted by photographer, leading to chaotic 5-set thriller

The first major upset happened on Tuesday on the women's side when reigning Australian Open champion and No. 6 seed Madison Keys went down in three sets against unheralded upstart Renata Zarazua of Mexico. It was a wild battle that saw Keys commit an astounding 89 unforced errors. After a strong start to the year, Keys has really struggled to find a rhythm. After twice making it to the semifinals (2018 and 2023) and one final (2017) at this tournament, the American will have to wait another year to see if she can recapture that magic.

Keep it locked here over the next two weeks for our complete coverage of the 2025 US Open.

Where to watch the 2025 US Open

  • Dates: Aug. 24 - Sept. 7
  • Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York
  • TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!) 

First round matches for men's US Open seeds

1. Jannik Sinner vs. Vit Kopriva
2. Carlos Alcaraz vs. Reilly Opelka 
3. Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo
4. Taylor Fritz def. Emilio Nava (7-5, 6-2, 6-3)
5. Jack Draper def. Federico Agustin Gomez (6-4, 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-2)
6. Ben Shelton def. Ignacio Buse (6-3, 6-2, 6-4)
7. Novak Djokovic def. Learner Tien (6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2)
8. Alex De Minaur vs. Christopher O'Connell
9. Karen Khachanov def. Nishesh Basavareddy (6-7(5), 6-3, 7-5, 6-1)
10. Lorenzo Musetti vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
11. Holger Rune def. Botic van de Zandschulp (6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(2))
12. Casper Ruud def. Sebastian Ofner (6-1, 6-2, 7-6(5))
Benjamin Bonzi def. (13) Daniil Medvedev (6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4)
14. Tommy Paul vs. Elmer Moller
15. Andrey Rublev def. Dino Prizmic (6-4, 6-4, 6-4)
16. Jakub Mensik def. Nicolas Jarry (7-6(5), 6-3, 6-4)
17. Frances Tiafoe def. Yoshoshito Nishioka (6-3, 7-6(6), 6-3)
18. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. Alexander Shevchenko (6-1, 6-1, 6-2)
19. Francisco Cerundolo vs. Matteo Arnaldi
20. Jiri Lehecka def. Borna Coric (3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-1)
21. Tomas Machac vs. Luca Nardi (6-3, 6-1, 6-1)
Adam Walton def. (22) Ugo Humbert (6-4, 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-1)
23. Aleksandr Bublik vs. Marin Cilic
24. Flavio Cobolli def. Francesco Passaro (7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3)
25. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Billy Harris
26. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Alexandre Muller
27. Denis Shapovalov vs. Marton Fucsovics
Francisco Comesana def. (28) Alex Michelsen (1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4)
Adrian Mannarino def. (29) Tallon Griekspoor (7-5, 6-4, 6-0)
30. Brandon Nakashima def. Jesper de Jong (6-2, 6-7(5), 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(7))
31. Gabriel Diallo vs. Damir Dzumhur
32. Luciano Darderi def. Rinky Hijikata (6-2, 6-1, 6-2) 

First round matches for women's US Open seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka def. Rebeka Masarova (7-5, 6-1)
2. Iga Swiatek vs. Emiliana Arango
3. Coco Gauff vs. Ajla Tomljanovic
4. Jessica Pegula def. Mayar Sherif (6-0, 6-4)
5. Mirra Andreeva vs. Alyicia Parks
Renata Zarazua def. (6) Madison Keys (6-7(10), 7-6(3), 7-5)
7. Jasmine Paolini def. Destanee Aiava (6-2, 7-6(4))
8. Amanda Anisimova vs. Kimberly Birrell
9. Elena Rybakina def. Julieta Pareja (6-3, 6-0)
10. Emma Navarro def. Yafan Wang (7-6(9), 6-3)
11. Karolina Muchova def. Venus Williams (6-3, 2-6, 6-1)
Anna Bondar def. 12. Elina Svitolina (6-2, 6-4)
13. Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Anastasija Sevastova
Alexandra Eala def. (14) Clara Tauson (6-4, 2-6, 7-6(11))
15. Daria Kasatkina def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse (7-5, 6-1)
16. Belinda Bencic def. Shuai Zhang (6-3, 6-3)
17. Liudmila Samsonova def. Yue Yuan (2-6, 6-4, 6-4)
18. Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Sonay Karta
19. Elise Mertens def. Alyssa Ahn (6-1, 6-0)
20. Diana Shnaider vs. Laura Siegemund
21. Linda Noskova vs. Dalma Galfi
Barbora Krejcikova def. (22) Victoria Mboko (6-3, 6-2)
23. Naomi Osaka vs. Greet Minnen
Janice Tjen def. (24) Veronika Kudermetova (6-4, 4-6, 6-4)
25. Jelena Ostapenko def. Xiyu Wang (6-4, 6-3)
26. Sofia Kenin vs. Ashlyn Krueger 
27. Marta Kostyuk vs. Katie Boulter 
28. Magdalena Frech def. Talia Gibson (6-2, 6-2)
29. Anna Kalinskaya def. Clervie Ngounoue (6-0, 5-7, 6-4)
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. (30) Dayana Yastremska (6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-4)
31. Leylah Fernandez def. Rebecca Marino (6-2, 6-1)
32. McCartney Kessler def. Magda Linette (7-5, 7-5)

Updating Live
(97)
 
Pinned
Link copied
Venus Williams' rally vs. No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova comes up short

Venus Williams' valiant effort to become the second-oldest woman to win a singles match at the US Open came up short Monday night, with No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova beating the 45-year-old Williams 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

Williams looked very shaky early on, with seven double faults in the first set helping Muchova cruise. But Williams settled in and started playing some excellent tennis in the second set, hitting strong ground strokes and getting her serve under control. Muchova, on the other hand, started struggling with her powerful forehand.

But Muchova composed herself in front of a decidedly pro-Williams crowd, quickly going up a break -- and later another -- to roll in the third set.

 
Pinned
Link copied
No. 17 seed Frances Tiafoe beats Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets

No. 17 Frances Tiafoe opened his 2025 US Open with a 6-3, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 straight-sets win over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tiafoe produced 17 aces, won 84% of his first-serve points and won 85% of his points at the net. He also produced 51 winners to Nishikoa's 26.

Tiafoe loves the US Open -- he made the semis in 2022 and 2024 and the quarters in 2023 -- and this is a strong start for the 27-year-old American.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Renata Zarazúa upsets No. 6 Madison Keys

In a match spanning over three hours, Mexico's Renata Zarazua has beaten Australian Open champion and sixth-ranked Madison Keys 6-7, 7-6, 7-5 in the opening round of the US Open. Keys took a first set tiebreak and led 3-0 in the second set before capsizing against the more steady Zarazua, who made far fewer errors than one of the tournament favorites. It was Zarazua's first career top 10 victory.

"I'm just very happy, coming into the match I was almost crying ... I was really nervous," Zarazua said. "The crowd (helped). I know my game's tricky and sometimes people get bored, but thank you for staying until the end."

See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 4:02 AM
Aug. 26, 2025, 12:02 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 3:59 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 11:59 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 3:54 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 11:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 3:18 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 11:18 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 3:05 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 11:05 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 2:49 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 10:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 2:43 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 10:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 2:38 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 10:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 2:34 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 10:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 2:32 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 10:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 2:20 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 10:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 2:16 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 10:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 2:09 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 10:09 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 1:57 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 9:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 1:54 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 9:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 1:47 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 9:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 1:32 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 9:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 1:23 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 9:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 1:21 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 9:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 1:20 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 9:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 1:19 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 9:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 1:07 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 9:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 12:56 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 8:56 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Venus Williams takes second set from No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova

Venus Williams is turning back the clock right before our very eyes at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 45-year-old legend has taken the second set from No. 11-seeded Karolina Muchova, 6-2, after losing the first set 6-3.

Williams gained control of her serve -- she had just one double fault in the second set after seven in the first set -- and is hitting her ground strokes with authority, just as the crowd has begun to fill in and back her. The third set awaits.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 12:49 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 8:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 12:39 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 8:39 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 12:36 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 8:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 12:30 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 8:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
August 26, 2025, 12:22 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 8:22 pm EDT
See More
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:20

    Venus Williams To Face No. 11 Karolina Muchova Tonight

  • Image thumbnail
    4:28

    Alexandra Eala Makes History At US Open

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Daniil Medvedev's Match-Point Meltdown vs. Benjamin Bonzi

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    U.S. Open Draw Revealed: Gauff Seeks Bounce Back, Venus In As Wild Card

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    U.S. Open Draw Revealed: Alcaraz, Djokovic On Crash Course

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Wimbledon Men's Semifinal: Sinner Defeats Djokovic, Reaches Wimbledon Final

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Wimbledon Men's Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Taylor Fritz

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Wimbledon Women's Final: Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Wimbledon Men's Singles: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Taylor Fritz, Reaches Wimbledon Final

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    What Needs to Happen With American Men's Tennis to Be Able to Truly Compete?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Wimbledon Men's Singles: How Can Djokovic Continue His Run?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Wimbledon Men's Singles: Pick to Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    BREAKING: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Taylor Fritz, Reaches Wimbledon Final

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Wimbledon Men's Semifinal: Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Wimbledon Men's Semifinal: Novak Djokovi vs Jannik Sinner

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    BREAKING: Iga Swiatek Advances to Wimbledon Final

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    BREAKING:Amanda Anisimova Stuns Sabalenka, Advances to Final

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Iga Swiatek Advances to First Career Wimbledon Semifinal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Wimbledon Women's Singles: Belinda Bencic Takes Down Mirra Andreeva in Straight Sets

See All Videos