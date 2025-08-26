US Open 2025: Schedule, live updates, bracket, results, scores, first-round matches, where to watch the action

The singles competition for the men and women at the 2025 US Open is underway as the best players in the world converge on Flushing, New York, for the final grand slam of the season.

On the men's side, it is once again expected to come down to No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner and No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz , as they have faced off in the last two grand slam finals and split them, with Alcaraz winning the French Open and Sinner winning Wimbledon.

Sinner is the defending champion, as he defeated American Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the 2024 final, and has been dominant all season -- with the exception of some finals against Alcaraz. Their most recent meeting was an Alcaraz win in a walkover in the Cincinnati Masters final, as Sinner withdrew while battling an illness.

The first major upset happened on Tuesday on the women's side when reigning Australian Open champion and No. 6 seed Madison Keys went down in three sets against unheralded upstart Renata Zarazua of Mexico. It was a wild battle that saw Keys commit an astounding 89 unforced errors. After a strong start to the year, Keys has really struggled to find a rhythm. After twice making it to the semifinals (2018 and 2023) and one final (2017) at this tournament, the American will have to wait another year to see if she can recapture that magic.

Keep it locked here over the next two weeks for our complete coverage of the 2025 US Open.

Where to watch the 2025 US Open

Dates: Aug. 24 - Sept. 7

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

First round matches for men's US Open seeds

1. Jannik Sinner vs. Vit Kopriva

2. Carlos Alcaraz vs. Reilly Opelka

3. Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo

4. Taylor Fritz def. Emilio Nava (7-5, 6-2, 6-3)

5. Jack Draper def. Federico Agustin Gomez (6-4, 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-2)

6. Ben Shelton def. Ignacio Buse (6-3, 6-2, 6-4)

7. Novak Djokovic def. Learner Tien (6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2)

8. Alex De Minaur vs. Christopher O'Connell

9. Karen Khachanov def. Nishesh Basavareddy (6-7(5), 6-3, 7-5, 6-1)

10. Lorenzo Musetti vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

11. Holger Rune def. Botic van de Zandschulp (6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(2))

12. Casper Ruud def. Sebastian Ofner (6-1, 6-2, 7-6(5))

Benjamin Bonzi def. (13) Daniil Medvedev (6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4)

14. Tommy Paul vs. Elmer Moller

15. Andrey Rublev def. Dino Prizmic (6-4, 6-4, 6-4)

16. Jakub Mensik def. Nicolas Jarry (7-6(5), 6-3, 6-4)

17. Frances Tiafoe def. Yoshoshito Nishioka (6-3, 7-6(6), 6-3)

18. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. Alexander Shevchenko (6-1, 6-1, 6-2)

19. Francisco Cerundolo vs. Matteo Arnaldi

20. Jiri Lehecka def. Borna Coric (3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-1)

21. Tomas Machac vs. Luca Nardi (6-3, 6-1, 6-1)

Adam Walton def. (22) Ugo Humbert (6-4, 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-1)

23. Aleksandr Bublik vs. Marin Cilic

24. Flavio Cobolli def. Francesco Passaro (7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3)

25. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Billy Harris

26. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Alexandre Muller

27. Denis Shapovalov vs. Marton Fucsovics

Francisco Comesana def. (28) Alex Michelsen (1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4)

Adrian Mannarino def. (29) Tallon Griekspoor (7-5, 6-4, 6-0)

30. Brandon Nakashima def. Jesper de Jong (6-2, 6-7(5), 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(7))

31. Gabriel Diallo vs. Damir Dzumhur

32. Luciano Darderi def. Rinky Hijikata (6-2, 6-1, 6-2)

First round matches for women's US Open seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka def. Rebeka Masarova (7-5, 6-1)

2. Iga Swiatek vs. Emiliana Arango

3. Coco Gauff vs. Ajla Tomljanovic

4. Jessica Pegula def. Mayar Sherif (6-0, 6-4)

5. Mirra Andreeva vs. Alyicia Parks

Renata Zarazua def. (6) Madison Keys (6-7(10), 7-6(3), 7-5)

7. Jasmine Paolini def. Destanee Aiava (6-2, 7-6(4))

8. Amanda Anisimova vs. Kimberly Birrell

9. Elena Rybakina def. Julieta Pareja (6-3, 6-0)

10. Emma Navarro def. Yafan Wang (7-6(9), 6-3)

11. Karolina Muchova def. Venus Williams (6-3, 2-6, 6-1)

Anna Bondar def. 12. Elina Svitolina (6-2, 6-4)

13. Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Anastasija Sevastova

Alexandra Eala def. (14) Clara Tauson (6-4, 2-6, 7-6(11))

15. Daria Kasatkina def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse (7-5, 6-1)

16. Belinda Bencic def. Shuai Zhang (6-3, 6-3)

17. Liudmila Samsonova def. Yue Yuan (2-6, 6-4, 6-4)

18. Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Sonay Karta

19. Elise Mertens def. Alyssa Ahn (6-1, 6-0)

20. Diana Shnaider vs. Laura Siegemund

21. Linda Noskova vs. Dalma Galfi

Barbora Krejcikova def. (22) Victoria Mboko (6-3, 6-2)

23. Naomi Osaka vs. Greet Minnen

Janice Tjen def. (24) Veronika Kudermetova (6-4, 4-6, 6-4)

25. Jelena Ostapenko def. Xiyu Wang (6-4, 6-3)

26. Sofia Kenin vs. Ashlyn Krueger

27. Marta Kostyuk vs. Katie Boulter

28. Magdalena Frech def. Talia Gibson (6-2, 6-2)

29. Anna Kalinskaya def. Clervie Ngounoue (6-0, 5-7, 6-4)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. (30) Dayana Yastremska (6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-4)

31. Leylah Fernandez def. Rebecca Marino (6-2, 6-1)

32. McCartney Kessler def. Magda Linette (7-5, 7-5)