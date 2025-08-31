1. Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 31 Leylah Fernandez (6-3, 7-6)
US Open 2025: Schedule, live updates, results, bracket, scores, where to watch the third-round action
Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and the world's biggest tennis stars are squaring off in New York over the next two weeks
We are rolling into the first weekend at the 2025 US Open and there's already been high drama in New York. There's been a handful of upsets, but plenty of tense, drama-filled matches over the first five days, including one top American seed exiting in the first round.
Madison Keys was upset by Renata Zarazua of Mexico as the American has failed to the fin the form she started 2025 with in winning the Australian Open. Plus, Coco Gauff has continued her struggles with her serve and was visibly upset on the sidelines in her second-round win over Donna Vekic. But in comparison to Wimbledon, the US Open has proven to be much more chalk with the other nine top seeds besides Keys advancing to the third round.
Meanwhile, unseeded American woman Taylor Townsend continued her incredible run in New York as she took down No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva in straight sets to advance to the fourth round. It's already her best showing at a Grand Slam in her singles career as she owns two titles in doubles with partner Katerina Siniakova. Townsend has had an eventful week in New York already after she got into a heated exchange with No. 25 Jelena Ostapenko after her straight set win where Ostapenko allegedly told Townsend that she had "no class and no education" when they shook hands. Now, she has an opportunity to turn it into an even bigger win by continuing this inspired run.
On the men's side, it's much of the same with eight of the top 10 seeds through to the third round. The only ones missing out are No. 5 Jack Draper, who was forced to withdraw from the tournament in the second round while battling an elbow injury that has plagued the end of his season. The other seed missing is No. 9 Karen Khachanov, who was bounced in five sets by Kamil Majchrzak.
One of the top American men, Ben Shelton, had an unfortunate end to his run in New York when he was forced to medically retire from his match with Adrian Mannarino. Shelton felt an issue in his shoulder pop up during the fourth set that he just couldn't shake off. Just as the two men were getting ready for a decisive fifth set, Shelton's dad told him it's not worth it to hurt himself anymore. With Shelton out, the top American men left are No. 4 Taylor Fritz and No. 14 Tommy Paul, who face difficult tests in the third round.
Keep it locked here over the next two weeks for our complete coverage of the 2025 US Open.
Where to watch the 2025 US Open
- Dates: Aug. 24 - Sept. 7
- Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York
- TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
Third round matches for men's US Open seeds
1. Jannik Sinner def. (27) Denis Shapovalov (5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3)
2. Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 32 Luciano Darderi (6-2, 6-4, 6-0)
25. Felix Auger-Aliassime def (3) Alexander Zverev (4-6, 7-6(9), 6-4, 6-4)
4. Taylor Fritz def. Jerome Kym (7-6(3), 6-7(9), 6-4, 6-4)
Adrian Mannarino def. 6. Ben Shelton (3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, Retired)
7. Novak Djokovic def. Cameron Norrie (6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3)
8. Alex De Minaur def. Daniel Altmaier (6-7(7), 6-3, 6-4, Retired)
10. Lorenzo Musetti def. (24) Flavio Cobolli (6-3, 6-2)
14. Tommy Paul vs. No. 23 Alexander Bublik
15. Andrey Rublev def. Coleman Wong (2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3)
Jan-Lennard Struff def. (17) Frances Tiafoe (6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7))
20. Jiri Lehecka def. Raphael Collignon (6-4, 6-4, 6-4)
21. Tomas Machac def. Ugo Blanchet (7-5, 6-3, 6-1)
Third round matches for women's US Open seeds
1. Jannik Sinner def. (27) Denis Shapovalov (5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3)
2. Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 32 Luciano Darderi (6-2, 6-4, 6-0)
25. Felix Auger-Aliassime def (3) Alexander Zverev (4-6, 7-6(9), 6-4, 6-4)
4. Taylor Fritz def. Jerome Kym (7-6(3), 6-7(9), 6-4, 6-4)
Adrian Mannarino def. 6. Ben Shelton (3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, Retired)
7. Novak Djokovic def. Cameron Norrie (6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3)
8. Alex De Minaur def. Daniel Altmaier (6-7(7), 6-3, 6-4, Retired)
10. Lorenzo Musetti def. (24) Flavio Cobolli (6-3, 6-2)
No. 23 Alexander Bublik def. (14) Tommy Paul (7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1)
15. Andrey Rublev def. Coleman Wong (2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3)
Jan-Lennard Struff def. (17) Frances Tiafoe (6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7))
20. Jiri Lehecka def. Raphael Collignon (6-4, 6-4, 6-4)
21. Tomas Machac def. Ugo Blanchet (7-5, 6-3, 6-1)
Auger-Aliassime turned in a truly impressive performance on Saturday evening, taking down No. 3 seed Zverev by scores of 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Auger-Aliassime hit nearly every shot after winning the second set tiebreak, giving the impression that he was everywhere on the court. Zverev could not handle Auger-Aliassime's blistering forehand, and every Auger-Aliassime shot seemed to find its way to a spot from which Zverev either couldn't reach or struggled to effectively return.
Auger-Aliassime, a 25-year-old Canadian, entered the tournament as the No. 25 seed and has been ranked as high as No. 6 in the world. A semi-finalist in the 2021 US Open, he advances to the round of 16 and presents a very tough out for any potential opponent if he plays as well as he did against Zverev on Saturday.
The No. 3 seed has been cruising through the tournament to date, but things have gotten very difficult, very fast for the German. Zverev took the opening set against Auger-Aliassime 6-4 before dropping an incredible tiebreak 11-9. Auger-Aliassime then scored the break of serve in the third set and consolidated it to take the 2-1 lead. If Auger-Aliassime can hold on, he'd reach his first fourth round at a Grand Slam since the French Open in 2024.
