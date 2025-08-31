US Open 2025: Schedule, live updates, results, bracket, scores, where to watch the third-round action

We are rolling into the first weekend at the 2025 US Open and there's already been high drama in New York. There's been a handful of upsets, but plenty of tense, drama-filled matches over the first five days, including one top American seed exiting in the first round.

Madison Keys was upset by Renata Zarazua of Mexico as the American has failed to the fin the form she started 2025 with in winning the Australian Open. Plus, Coco Gauff has continued her struggles with her serve and was visibly upset on the sidelines in her second-round win over Donna Vekic. But in comparison to Wimbledon, the US Open has proven to be much more chalk with the other nine top seeds besides Keys advancing to the third round.

Meanwhile, unseeded American woman Taylor Townsend continued her incredible run in New York as she took down No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva in straight sets to advance to the fourth round. It's already her best showing at a Grand Slam in her singles career as she owns two titles in doubles with partner Katerina Siniakova. Townsend has had an eventful week in New York already after she got into a heated exchange with No. 25 Jelena Ostapenko after her straight set win where Ostapenko allegedly told Townsend that she had "no class and no education" when they shook hands. Now, she has an opportunity to turn it into an even bigger win by continuing this inspired run.

On the men's side, it's much of the same with eight of the top 10 seeds through to the third round. The only ones missing out are No. 5 Jack Draper, who was forced to withdraw from the tournament in the second round while battling an elbow injury that has plagued the end of his season. The other seed missing is No. 9 Karen Khachanov, who was bounced in five sets by Kamil Majchrzak.

One of the top American men, Ben Shelton, had an unfortunate end to his run in New York when he was forced to medically retire from his match with Adrian Mannarino. Shelton felt an issue in his shoulder pop up during the fourth set that he just couldn't shake off. Just as the two men were getting ready for a decisive fifth set, Shelton's dad told him it's not worth it to hurt himself anymore. With Shelton out, the top American men left are No. 4 Taylor Fritz and No. 14 Tommy Paul, who face difficult tests in the third round.

Keep it locked here over the next two weeks for our complete coverage of the 2025 US Open.

Where to watch the 2025 US Open

Dates: Aug. 24 - Sept. 7

Aug. 24 - Sept. 7 Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Third round matches for men's US Open seeds

1. Jannik Sinner def. (27) Denis Shapovalov (5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3)

2. Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 32 Luciano Darderi (6-2, 6-4, 6-0)

25. Felix Auger-Aliassime def (3) Alexander Zverev (4-6, 7-6(9), 6-4, 6-4)

4. Taylor Fritz def. Jerome Kym (7-6(3), 6-7(9), 6-4, 6-4)

Adrian Mannarino def. 6. Ben Shelton (3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, Retired)

7. Novak Djokovic def. Cameron Norrie (6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3)

8. Alex De Minaur def. Daniel Altmaier (6-7(7), 6-3, 6-4, Retired)

10. Lorenzo Musetti def. (24) Flavio Cobolli (6-3, 6-2)

14. Tommy Paul vs. No. 23 Alexander Bublik

15. Andrey Rublev def. Coleman Wong (2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3)

Jan-Lennard Struff def. (17) Frances Tiafoe (6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7))

20. Jiri Lehecka def. Raphael Collignon (6-4, 6-4, 6-4)

21. Tomas Machac def. Ugo Blanchet (7-5, 6-3, 6-1)

Third round matches for women's US Open seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 31 Leylah Fernandez (6-3, 7-6)

2. Iga Swiatek def. (29) Anna Kalinskaya (7-6(2), 6-4)

3. Coco Gauff def. No. 28 Magdalena Frech (6-3, 6-1)

4. Jessica Pegula def. Victoria Azarenka (6-1, 7-5)

Taylor Townsend def. (5) Mirra Andreeva (7-5, 6-2)

Marketa Vondrousova def. (7) Jasmine Paolini (7-6(4), 6-1)

8. Amanda Anisimova def. Jaqueline Cristian (6-4, 4-6, 6-2)

9. Elena Rybakina def. Emma Raducanu (6-1, 6-2)

Barbora Krejcikova def. (10) Emma Navarro (4-6, 6-4, 6-4)

11. Karolina Muchova def. No. 21 Linda Noskova (6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2)

13. Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Laura Siegemund (6-0, 6-1)

23. Naomi Osaka def. (15) Daria Kasatkina (6-0, 4-6, 6-3)

18. Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Maria Sakkari

Cristina Bucsa def. (19) Elise Mertens (3-6, 7-5, 6-3)

27. Marta Kostyuk def. Diane Parry (3-6, 6-4, 6-2)