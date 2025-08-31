Romanian tennis player Sorana Cîrstea said she had a trophy stolen from her hotel room in New York during her competition in the 2025 US Open. Cîrstea won the trophy at the Tennis in the Land tournament, an event on the WTA Tour and the last of the US Open Series, with her victory in the Aug. 23 final.

Cîrstea, after a first-round win in straight sets, lost in the second round of the US Open singles to No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova. She and Anna Kalinskaya fell in the opening round of doubles in straight sets to the American duo of McCartney Kessler and Peyton Stearns

"Whoever stole my Cleveland trophy from room 314 at The Fifty Sonesta please give it back!" Cîrstea said in an Instagram story. "It has NO material value, just sentimental value. It would be grately appreciated!"

The Tennis in the Land win was Cîrstea's third WTA singles title of her career and her first since 2021. Cîrstea is the highest riser in the WTA rankings, up 41 spots to No. 71.

"We are in close communication with our valued guest regarding the reported missing item," the hotel's general manager, Simon Chapman, said in a statement. "Our director of safety and security, a retired NYPD detective, is personally overseeing the investigation. We are treating the matter with the utmost seriousness and continue to work directly with Ms Cirstea."

Cîrstea's second-round exit from the US Open singles marked her best finish in a Grand Slam since the 2023 US Open, when she reached the quarterfinal.