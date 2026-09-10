The final grand slam of the 2026 tennis season is nearing its conclusion in Flushing, New York, where players will vie for the title of U.S. Open champion and their share of a record-setting purse.

The U.S. Open has increased its total prize pool by 20% for 2026, with $108 million up for grabs across all competitions. That includes a $5.5 million payout for the winners of the men's and women's singles competitions, which will give the two 2026 U.S. Open champions the biggest winnings in grand slam championship history.

Last year, Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz took home $5 million each for their victories at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and this year's winners will take home an additional $500,000.

Every player that makes it into the 128-player singles draw will earn a minimum of $140,000, which is also a record for a tennis event. Reaching the quarterfinals earns players $780,000, while a trip to the semifinals guarantees a $1.45 million payday. The full payout breakdown for the singles competitions can be found below.

2026 U.S. Open prize money (men's and women's singles)

Total Purse: $108 million

Singles Purses: $37.84 million

Round Prize Money Champion $5,500,000 Finalist $2,800,000 Semifinalists $1,450,000 Quarterfinalists $780,000 Round of 16 $480,000 Round of 32 $290,000 Round of 64 $190,000 Round of 128 $140,000

The winning teams in the men's, women's and mixed doubles competitions will each split $1 million prizes as a team, with the runners-up earning $500,000.

The overall prize pool at the U.S. Open has increased 44% since 2024, as it has positioned itself as the highest-paying tennis tournament in the world.