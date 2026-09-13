US Open 2026 results: Alexander Zverev, Elena Rybakina win singles titles in New York

Zverev wins US Open, earns second grand slam
Alexander Zverev made sure American tennis' long wait for a men's grand slam champion continued Sunday, overpowering Ben Shelton in a commanding US Open final, 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 6-2. Andy Roddick remains the last American man to win a major on the singles side, doing so in 2003.
The ever-steady and top-seeded Zverev was calculated throughout against Shelton's thunderous — sometimes shaky, serve — weathering the pro-underdog crowd behind the American before pouncing whenever opportunities arose. Zverev only faced one break point in the match, serving to perfection en route to capturing his second career major.
Now 6-0 in his career against Shelton with 67 straight service game wins, Zverev has won 13 consecutive sets in the matchup since losing the first during a win over the American in 2024 at the ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati.
Shelton had a break point opportunity at 3-2 in the third set after three unforced errors from Zverev, but the German survived with a forehand winner and big serve to push it to 3-all. Shelton appeared to have another break point chance in his grasp leading 4-3 at 30-30, but Zverev deposited a rocketed forehand down the line for a backhand winner to take the point and later, the game.