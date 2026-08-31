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US Open 2026: Schedule, live updates, bracket, results, scores, first-round matches set in New York

Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and the world's biggest tennis stars are squaring off in New York over the next two weeks

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The 2026 US Open wasted no time delivering its first major shock Sunday as Novak Djokovic's chase for a record 25th Grand Slam title ended before it could gain traction. 

The fourth-seeded Djokovic battled illness, back and shoulder discomfort and cramping during a five-set loss to unseeded Mariano Navone, his earliest majors exit in two decades. Navone's 7-6, 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory immediately changed the complexion of the men's bracket.

Monday's schedule brings star power across both brackets. Defending champions Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz headline the Arthur Ashe Stadium day session, with Alcaraz returning from a four-month injury layoff. Ben Shelton, Naomi Osaka and Frances Tiafoe follow at night.

Louis Armstrong features Arthur Fils against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek as the first round continues. After Sunday's chaos, assumptions already feel dangerous in New York. One day into the singles tournament, favorites have received an unmistakable warning: nothing will come easily here.

Keep it locked here over the next two weeks for our complete coverage of the 2026 US Open.

Where to watch the 2026 US Open

  • Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 13, 2026
  • Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London
  • TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Notable Men's singles matches on Monday

2. Carlos Alcaraz vs. Roman Safiullin
3. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Rinky Hijikata
8. Ben Shelton vs. Tallon Griekspoor
10. Arthur Fils vs. Stefanso Tsitsipas
11. Frances Tiafoe vs. Martin Damm Jr. 
14. Learner Tien vs. Nuno Borges
16. Brandon Nakashima vs. Sebastian Baez
17. Jakub Mensik vs. Shintaro Mochizuki
21. Luciano Darderi vs. Harry Wendelken
22. Valentin Vacherot vs. Aleksandr Kovacevic
23. Andrey Rublev vs. Otto Virtanen
25. Alejandro Tabilo vs. Yannick Hanfmann
28. Alexander Blockx vs. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera
30. Matteo Arnaldi vs. James Duckworth

Notable Women's singles matches on Monday

1. Aryna Sabalenka vs. Camilia Osorio
6. Linda Noskova vs. Katie Volynets
7. Karolina Muchova vs. Sinja Kraus
8. Iga Swiatek vs. Wang Xiyu
10. Amanda Anisimova vs. Ashlynn Krueger
13. Naomi Osaka vs. Anastasia Zakharova
15. Diana Shnaider vs. Daria Snigur
16. Sorana Cirstea vs. Julia Grabher
20. Maja Chwalinska vs. Taylor Townsend
21. Anna Kalinskaya vs. Anna Blinkova
25. Marie Bouzkova vs. Elsa Jacquemot
28. Sara Bejlek vs. Cristina Bucsa

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Wimbledon finalist Karolína Muchová cruises in first

Seventh-seeded Karolína Muchová hasn't played since reaching the final at Wimbledon earlier this summer, but showed no signs of cooling off in Monday's first-round match against Sinja Kraus at the US Open, cruising 6-3, 6-0. Muchova and Jakub Mensik defeated Belind Bencic and Flavio Cobolli to win the Mixed Doubles Championship last week. Muchova has not won a grand slam singles title in her career, but has a shot to claim her first in New York.

 
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