US Open 2026: Schedule, live updates, bracket, results, scores, first-round matches set in New York

The 2026 US Open wasted no time delivering its first major shock Sunday as Novak Djokovic's chase for a record 25th Grand Slam title ended before it could gain traction.

The fourth-seeded Djokovic battled illness, back and shoulder discomfort and cramping during a five-set loss to unseeded Mariano Navone, his earliest majors exit in two decades. Navone's 7-6, 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory immediately changed the complexion of the men's bracket.

Monday's schedule brings star power across both brackets. Defending champions Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz headline the Arthur Ashe Stadium day session, with Alcaraz returning from a four-month injury layoff. Ben Shelton, Naomi Osaka and Frances Tiafoe follow at night.

Louis Armstrong features Arthur Fils against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek as the first round continues. After Sunday's chaos, assumptions already feel dangerous in New York. One day into the singles tournament, favorites have received an unmistakable warning: nothing will come easily here.

Keep it locked here over the next two weeks for our complete coverage of the 2026 US Open.

Where to watch the 2026 US Open

Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 13, 2026

Aug. 30 - Sept. 13, 2026 Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Notable Men's singles matches on Monday

2. Carlos Alcaraz vs. Roman Safiullin

3. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Rinky Hijikata

8. Ben Shelton vs. Tallon Griekspoor

10. Arthur Fils vs. Stefanso Tsitsipas

11. Frances Tiafoe vs. Martin Damm Jr.

14. Learner Tien vs. Nuno Borges

16. Brandon Nakashima vs. Sebastian Baez

17. Jakub Mensik vs. Shintaro Mochizuki

21. Luciano Darderi vs. Harry Wendelken

22. Valentin Vacherot vs. Aleksandr Kovacevic

23. Andrey Rublev vs. Otto Virtanen

25. Alejandro Tabilo vs. Yannick Hanfmann

28. Alexander Blockx vs. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera

30. Matteo Arnaldi vs. James Duckworth

Notable Women's singles matches on Monday

1. Aryna Sabalenka vs. Camilia Osorio

6. Linda Noskova vs. Katie Volynets

7. Karolina Muchova vs. Sinja Kraus

8. Iga Swiatek vs. Wang Xiyu

10. Amanda Anisimova vs. Ashlynn Krueger

13. Naomi Osaka vs. Anastasia Zakharova

15. Diana Shnaider vs. Daria Snigur

16. Sorana Cirstea vs. Julia Grabher

20. Maja Chwalinska vs. Taylor Townsend

21. Anna Kalinskaya vs. Anna Blinkova

25. Marie Bouzkova vs. Elsa Jacquemot

28. Sara Bejlek vs. Cristina Bucsa