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US Open 2026 schedule, bracket, live updates and results as quarterfinals kick off with top players in action

There are still a handful of Americans left with a chance to win the grand slam title this weekend

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The quarterfinals of the 2026 US Open begin on Tuesday with four marquee matchup -- three of which include American hopefuls trying to advance to the semifinals. 

The first match on the schedule is the highest combined ranked matchup of the day, with women's No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka continuing her quest for a three-peat against No. 6 seed Linda Noskova. 

That will be followed by an all-American showdown in the men's draw between Alex Michelsen and No. 11 seed Francis Tiafoe. By making it to the quarters, Michelsen has already broken new ground at a grand slam and will look to continue his dream run, while Tiafoe is hoping his even-year magic at the US Open continues with a third semifinal appearance after making it to the final four in 2022 and 2024. 

The evening slate will begin with the women's draw's all-American battle between No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula and No. 26 seed Emma Navarro. Navarro is hoping to reach her second US Open semi, while Pegula has her eyes on finally capturing a grand slam title after making her lone final at the 2024 US Open. 

The nightcap at Arthur Ashe Stadium will put top American men's hopeful and No. 8 seed Ben Shelton up against the tournament favorite, defending champion and No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz in what figures to be a fiery battle to close out Tuesday's action. 

Keep it locked here over the next two weeks for our complete coverage of the 2026 US Open.

Where to watch the 2026 US Open

  • Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 13, 2026
  • Location: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York
  • TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's quarterfinal matches

2. Carlos Alcaraz vs. 8. Ben Shelton
11. Frances Tiafoe vs. Alex Michelsen
1. Alexander Zverev vs. Botic van de Zandschup
28. Alexander Blockx vs. Karen Khachanov

Women's quarterfinal matches

1. Aryna Sabalenka vs. 6. Linda Noskova
3. Jessica Pegula vs. 26. Emma Navarro
4. Coco Gauff vs. 5. Mira Andreeva
2. Elena Rybakina vs. Qinwen Zheng

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Coco Gauff ousts teenager Iva Jovic to return to quarterfinals

The No. 4 seed handled her business on Monday night in eliminating her fellow American at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff cruised in the opening set to a 6-1 win. She then hit a little trouble in the second, where she scored a break at 3-2 but immediately gave it back. Gauff then broke Jovic at love to take a 5-4 lead and served it out from there.

It's a massive win for Gauff, 22, as she returns to the quarterfinals at the US Open for the first time since her championship run in 2023. She has found a bit of her form again in 2026 after winning the French Open in 2025 and following it up with a first-round exit at Wimbledon a month later. Gauff made a run to the quarterfinals at this year's Australian Open and a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon. 

It doesn't get any easier from here as Gauff will take on this year's French Open champion Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals.

Brandon Wise
September 8, 2026, 12:48 AM
Sep. 07, 2026, 8:48 pm EDT
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Karen Khachanov takes down American Learner Tien in thriller

Khachanov needed all five sets, but he got it done against the No. 14 seed on Monday. Khachanov, a two-time grand slam semifinalist, has showed an incredible return to form in this tournament. The Russian eliminated No. 3 Felix Auger-Aliassime  in similar fashion in the second round before breezing past Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in the third. Now, he's back in a grand slam quarterfinal for the first time since the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. 

For Tien, it's a truly disappointing ending after going up 2-1 in the match. The 20-year-old from California had never made it past the opening round at the US Open in four previous tries and was on the verge of a potential matchup with Alexander Blockx in the quarterfinal, where Blockx hinted after the match that he may have to withdraw due to injury. 

Brandon Wise
September 8, 2026, 1:45 AM
Sep. 07, 2026, 9:45 pm EDT
 
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Naomi Osaka falls in fourth-round showdown to No. 2 Elena Rybakina

The two-time US Open champion could not muster the magic on Monday to return to the semifinals in a straight sets defeat to the Kazakh star. Osaka was battered around the court in the opening set to the tune of 6-1 before being broken again in the second for a 6-4 loss. 

It's a disappointing end for Osaka, who was looking to return to the semifinals for the second straight year at this event. But it's been a clear return to form for the four-time grand slam champion. She finished 2026 with a pair of quarterfinal runs at Wimbledon and the US Open and reached the fourth round at the French. 

For Rybakina, it marks her deepest run at the US Open after previously making to the fourth round. It's her fifth grand slam semifinal appearance in total. After winning the Australian Open earlier this year, Rybakina now needs just a win in the quarterfinal round to have earned enough total points to unseat Aryna Sabalenka for the world No. 1 ranking once this tournament is over on Sunday.

Brandon Wise
September 7, 2026, 9:23 PM
Sep. 07, 2026, 5:23 pm EDT
 
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Qinwen Zheng pulls off another stunner

Zheng had to overcome a 5-0 deficit in the opening set against No. 8 Iga Swiatek and somehow rallied to win the set 7-5. Swiatek, the 2022 US Open champion, completely fell apart after racing out to the advantage. She failed to serve well at all, including numerous double faults that cost her games. After jumping out to a lead in the second set, Swiatek again gave away points en route to a 6-3 loss.

It marks the second straight match where Zheng pulled out a miraculous comeback after she needed similar magic against Madison Keys on Saturday. Zheng was in a 5-1 deficit in the third set against Keys before rallying to win it 7-5 as well. 

Zheng now awaits the winner of No. 2 Elena Rybakina and No. 13 Naomi Osaka in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Brandon Wise
September 7, 2026, 5:45 PM
Sep. 07, 2026, 1:45 pm EDT
 
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Jess Pegula, Ben Shelton roll to quarterfinals as America's best

Jessica Pegula and Ben Shelton, the highest-seeded Americans left at the US Open in both brackets, had an easy Sunday night in New York. No. 3 Pegula cruised past Sorana Cîrstea 6-3, 6-4 while the eighth-seeded Shelton rolled to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas to push into the quarterfinals.

For Pegula, she's hoping to reach the US Open finals for the second time (2024) in her career. Shelton's best career grand slam finish also came in New York in 2023. Now, he's a more complete player and is trying to end a 23-year skid on the men's side in majors.

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