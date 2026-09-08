US Open 2026 schedule, bracket, live updates and results as quarterfinals kick off with top players in action

The quarterfinals of the 2026 US Open begin on Tuesday with four marquee matchup -- three of which include American hopefuls trying to advance to the semifinals.

The first match on the schedule is the highest combined ranked matchup of the day, with women's No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka continuing her quest for a three-peat against No. 6 seed Linda Noskova.

That will be followed by an all-American showdown in the men's draw between Alex Michelsen and No. 11 seed Francis Tiafoe. By making it to the quarters, Michelsen has already broken new ground at a grand slam and will look to continue his dream run, while Tiafoe is hoping his even-year magic at the US Open continues with a third semifinal appearance after making it to the final four in 2022 and 2024.

The evening slate will begin with the women's draw's all-American battle between No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula and No. 26 seed Emma Navarro. Navarro is hoping to reach her second US Open semi, while Pegula has her eyes on finally capturing a grand slam title after making her lone final at the 2024 US Open.

The nightcap at Arthur Ashe Stadium will put top American men's hopeful and No. 8 seed Ben Shelton up against the tournament favorite, defending champion and No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz in what figures to be a fiery battle to close out Tuesday's action.

Keep it locked here over the next two weeks for our complete coverage of the 2026 US Open.

Where to watch the 2026 US Open

Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 13, 2026

Aug. 30 - Sept. 13, 2026 Location: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York

Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's quarterfinal matches

2. Carlos Alcaraz vs. 8. Ben Shelton

11. Frances Tiafoe vs. Alex Michelsen

1. Alexander Zverev vs. Botic van de Zandschup

28. Alexander Blockx vs. Karen Khachanov

Women's quarterfinal matches

1. Aryna Sabalenka vs. 6. Linda Noskova

3. Jessica Pegula vs. 26. Emma Navarro

4. Coco Gauff vs. 5. Mira Andreeva

2. Elena Rybakina vs. Qinwen Zheng