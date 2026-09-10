US Open 2026 results, live updates as Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka battle in semifinals

It's down to the semifinals in New York. Four men and four women are left standing to battle for the final grand slam title of the year at the US Open.

On Thursday, the top four seeds in the women's draw are set to square off, something that hasn't happened since 1975. First, No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on No. 3 Jessica Pegula and then No. 2 Elena Rybakina faces No. 4 Coco Gauff. Of the four, only Pegula is yet to win a grand slam title.

Sabalenka and Pegula have played 13 times previously with Sabalenka holding a 9-4 edge. They met most recently this year in Berlin where Pegula took a three-set victory that included a 6-0 final set in her favor. A win for Pegula puts her back in the US Open final for the second time while Sabalenka is looking for a three-peat at the event.

Gauff, meanwhile, is looking to return to the US Open final for the second time in her career. She last made it for her win in 2023. Rybakina has already locked up the world No. 1 ranking when the tournament ends this weekend. She is looking to reach the US Open final for the first time in her career. The two have split their only two meetings prior to Thursday.

Keep it locked here over the next two weeks for our complete coverage of the 2026 US Open.

Where to watch the 2026 US Open

Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 13, 2026

Aug. 30 - Sept. 13, 2026 Location: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York

Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's semifinal matches

1. Alexander Zverev vs. Karen Khachanov

8. Ben Shelton vs. 11. Frances Tiafoe

Women's semifinal matches

1. Aryna Sabalenka vs. 3. Jessica Pegula

2. Elena Rybakina vs. 4. Coco Gauff