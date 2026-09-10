US Open 2026 results, live updates as Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka battle in semifinals

Coco Gauff grinds out a three-set win over Mirra Andreeva to reach the semis
For the first time since 1975 all four top seeds in the women's draw will be in the semifinals at the US Open after No. 4 seed Coco Gauff outlasted No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a tense three-set match (2-6, 7-6(7), 6-2). Gauff struggled early and looked like she'd be headed for a quick exit, but was able to grind out a win after fighting off two match points in a second set tiebreak in spite of a shaky serve and huge error count.
Andreeva seemed rattled by that second set loss and couldn't muster much of a challenge to Gauff in the third set, as the American cruised to a 6-2 set victory to punch her ticket to the semis. After 40 errors in the first two sets, Gauff settled down and finally played quality tennis with just two errors in the third, allowing her to pull ahead for a comfortable win.
It's Gauff's first trip to the semis at the US Open since 2023 when she won her first grand slam title, and while she will need to improve considerably after a match with 12 double faults and 42 errors, she continues to prove she has a grittiness and edge to her game that few others have. She'll now face No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina in the semifinals, while No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka and No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula battle for a place in the finals.