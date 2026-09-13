US Open 2026 live updates: Results from men's final as Ben Shelton, Alexander Zverev battle for title

What's at stake for Ben Shelton, Alexander Zverev in US Open final
All hopes rest on the shoulders and left-handed serve of Ben Shelton on Sunday afternoon in the US Open final as the 23-year-old looks to become the first American grand slam champion on the men's side in 23 years.
Andy Roddick was the last American to hoist a major title in 2003, doing so in Flushing Meadows on the same court after defeating Juan Carlos Ferrero in straights.
The eighth-seeded Shelton is matched up with No. 1 Alexander Zverev, who's playing the best tennis of his career this season on the strength of three consecutive grand slam finals appearances. Zverev won his first major earlier this year at the French Open before losing the championship at Wimbledon to Jannik Sinner in June.
Two of the strongest servers on tour will approach, perhaps eclipse, record-setting numbers inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Zverev is the betting favorite at -152 to win the match, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Zverev is 16-0 in his last 16 matches against left-handed players, including a 4-0 mark against Shelton.