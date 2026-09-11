US Open 2026 results, live updates as Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Alexander Zverev battle in semifinals

Elena Rybakina battles back to beat Coco Gauff in three sets
Coco Gauff cruised through the first set against Elena Rybakina on Thursday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but things flipped dramatically in the No. 2 seed's favor starting in the second set as she took control in what became a comeback win in three sets (3-6, 6-4, 6-4).
Gauff's serve grew shaky after first set, and those issues were compounded by a forehand that fell apart in the back half of the match. Gauff piled up 25 unforced errors in the second and third sets, growing increasingly frustrated with her inability to consistently keep the ball in the court. To her credit, Gauff fought as she always does even with a forehand and serve that won't cooperating, breaking Rybakina as she tried to serve out the match.
However, as soon as she got back on serve, Gauff found herself unable to hold herself, as Rybakina steadied herself and kept pressuring the Gauff forehand until an overhead error from Gauff ended the match to setup a 1 vs. 2 final.
Rybakina will now move on to face No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final in a matchup of the top two players in the world, where she will try and win her second straight grand slam title -- and prevent Sabalenka from three-peating as US Open champ.