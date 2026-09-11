US Open 2026 results, live updates as Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Alexander Zverev battle in semifinals

There are four men left to battle it out for the final grand slam title of the year. They will face off on Friday in what's expected to be a spectacular day of tennis at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the US Open semifinals.

In the first match, No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev takes on Karen Khachanov. Zverev, who won his first grand slam title this year at the French Open, looks to make his second appearance in the US Open final with a win on Saturday. It's been by far his best year as a pro with at least a semifinal appearance at all four grand slams. Khachanov, meanwhile, is back in a grand slam semifinal for just the third time in his career. He previously made it in 2022 at the US Open and in 2023 at the Australian Open.

Then in the main event, No. 8 seed Ben Shelton takes on No. 11 seed Frances Tiafoe in an All-American match. Both men are looking for their first grand slam final appearance. Tiafoe has twice made it to the semifinals at this event but come up short in both tries. Shelton has also twice made the semifinals at a major (2023 US Open and 2025 Australian Open) but never advanced beyond. The winner will hope to end the American men's grand slam title drought that dates back to Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open.

Keep it locked here over the next two weeks for our complete coverage of the 2026 US Open.

Where to watch the 2026 US Open

Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 13, 2026

Aug. 30 - Sept. 13, 2026 Location: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York

Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's semifinal matches

1. Alexander Zverev vs. Karen Khachanov

8. Ben Shelton vs. 11. Frances Tiafoe

Women's semifinal matches

1. Aryna Sabalenka def. 3. Jessica Pegula (7-5, 6-2)

2. Elena Rybakina vs. 4. Coco Gauff (3-6, 6-4, 6-4)