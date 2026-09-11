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US Open 2026 results, live updates as Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Alexander Zverev battle in semifinals

Two of the top Americans in the world square off for a spot in Sunday's championship match on Friday

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There are four men left to battle it out for the final grand slam title of the year. They will face off on Friday in what's expected to be a spectacular day of tennis at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the US Open semifinals.

In the first match, No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev takes on Karen Khachanov. Zverev, who won his first grand slam title this year at the French Open, looks to make his second appearance in the US Open final with a win on Saturday. It's been by far his best year as a pro with at least a semifinal appearance at all four grand slams. Khachanov, meanwhile, is back in a grand slam semifinal for just the third time in his career. He previously made it in 2022 at the US Open and in 2023 at the Australian Open.

Then in the main event, No. 8 seed Ben Shelton takes on No. 11 seed Frances Tiafoe in an All-American match. Both men are looking for their first grand slam final appearance. Tiafoe has twice made it to the semifinals at this event but come up short in both tries. Shelton has also twice made the semifinals at a major (2023 US Open and 2025 Australian Open) but never advanced beyond. The winner will hope to end the American men's grand slam title drought that dates back to Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open.

Keep it locked here over the next two weeks for our complete coverage of the 2026 US Open.

Where to watch the 2026 US Open

  • Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 13, 2026
  • Location: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York
  • TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's semifinal matches

1. Alexander Zverev vs. Karen Khachanov
8. Ben Shelton vs. 11. Frances Tiafoe

Women's semifinal matches

1. Aryna Sabalenka def. 3. Jessica Pegula (7-5, 6-2)
2. Elena Rybakina vs. 4. Coco Gauff (3-6, 6-4, 6-4)

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Elena Rybakina battles back to beat Coco Gauff in three sets

Coco Gauff cruised through the first set against Elena Rybakina on Thursday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but things flipped dramatically in the No. 2 seed's favor starting in the second set as she took control in what became a comeback win in three sets (3-6, 6-4, 6-4). 

Gauff's serve grew shaky after first set, and those issues were compounded by a forehand that fell apart in the back half of the match. Gauff piled up 25 unforced errors in the second and third sets, growing increasingly frustrated with her inability to consistently keep the ball in the court. To her credit, Gauff fought as she always does even with a forehand and serve that won't cooperating, breaking Rybakina as she tried to serve out the match. 

However, as soon as she got back on serve, Gauff found herself unable to hold herself, as Rybakina steadied herself and kept pressuring the Gauff forehand until an overhead error from Gauff ended the match to setup a 1 vs. 2 final. 

Rybakina will now move on to face No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final in a matchup of the top two players in the world, where she will try and win her second straight grand slam title -- and prevent Sabalenka from three-peating as US Open champ. 

Robby Kalland
September 11, 2026, 3:11 AM
Sep. 10, 2026, 11:11 pm EDT
 
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Aryna Sabalenka cruises to the finals with a straight set win over Jessica Pegula

The two-time defending US Open champion will get her shot at a three-peat on Saturday after an impressive straight set (7-5, 6-2) victory over No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula on Thursday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium. 

Sabalenka was dominant on her serve, only yielding one break point opportunity in the match (which she saved), overwhelming the American by winning more than 70% of her service points. Pegula was able to hang with Sabalenka through the first 11 games of the match, going hold-for-hold, but finally blinked in the 12th game, getting broken to fall behind a set. 

The second set was far less competitive, with Sabalenka jumping on top and breaking Pegula in the fourth game, taking the wind out of the American's sails and making it clear what the outcome would ultimately be. Sabalenka broke Pegula again in the 8th game to win the match in style, ensuring she didn't have to spend any more time on court than absolutely necessary. 

Sabalenka will now wait to find out her opponent in the women's final, with No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina and No. 4 seed Coco Gauff playing next. 

Robby Kalland
September 11, 2026, 12:39 AM
Sep. 10, 2026, 8:39 pm EDT
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Elena Rybakina forces a decisive third set with Coco Gauff

The second set saw the match flip in the No. 2 seed's favor, as Gauff's serve broke down and she yielded a pair of breaks in a 6-4 set win for Rybakina. Gauff had three double faults and got her first serve in just 48% of the time, adding in 14 unforced errors as her level dipped after a strong opening set. 

Gauff seemed go grow frustrated as the set wore on and she'll need to dig in and find some positive momentum in the third set if she's going to advance to the final. Rybakina seems to have settled in after a sloppy first set and while she hasn't been sensational, she limited her errors and was solid enough to capitalize on Gauff's misses. 

Robby Kalland
September 11, 2026, 2:29 AM
Sep. 10, 2026, 10:29 pm EDT
 
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Coco Gauff takes the first set 6-3 over Elena Rybakina

Gauff was able to break the Rybakina serve in the sixth game of the first set and never looked back, taking the first set 6-3 to give herself the advantage heading into the second. Gauff's first serve percentage wasn't great (52%) but she was terrific on her second serve winning 11-of-14 points with just one double fault and was able to avoid facing any break points in the set. 

The question for Gauff is always how her serving will hold up, and through one set that's been a non-issue. On the other side, the No. 2 seed wasn't sharp to start the match with 7 winners to 18 unforced errors in the opening set. She'll need to raise her level considerably to even things up and force a decisive third set for the right to face Sabalenka in the final. 

Robby Kalland
September 11, 2026, 1:49 AM
Sep. 10, 2026, 9:49 pm EDT
 
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Aryna Sabalenka takes the first set over Jessica Pegula

Sabalenka and Pegula traded holds of serve for the first 11 games of the first set, but the No. 1 seed was able to break the American's serve in the final game of the set to swipe the opener 7-5. Both players were tremendous on serve for most of the set, but the last two games saw both wobble. Sabalenka was able to grind out a hold after facing one break point, and then jumped on some Pegula misses in the 12th game to take control of the match and put the No. 3 seed on the back foot going into the second set. 

Robby Kalland
September 11, 2026, 12:02 AM
Sep. 10, 2026, 8:02 pm EDT
 
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Preview of Shelton vs. Tiafoe

While the men will battle it out on Friday, take a look at how Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe match up in the All-American semifinal. The match guarantees an American will play in Sunday's final -- similar to that of 2024 when Tiafoe fell to Taylor Fritz at the same stage. Now, it may be the best chance an American has at ending the grand slam drought that dates back to Andy Roddick in 2003. 

Ben Shelton vs. Frances Tiafoe: All-American US Open semifinal guarantees shot at ending grand slam drought
Brad Crawford
Ben Shelton vs. Frances Tiafoe: All-American US Open semifinal guarantees shot at ending grand slam drought
Brandon Wise
September 10, 2026, 3:07 PM
Sep. 10, 2026, 11:07 am EDT
 
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No. 1 Alexander Zverev cruises into semifinals

Zverev handled his business in dispatching of unseeded Botic van de Zandschulp on Wednesday night. Zverev dominated the action in the first set to take it 6-2 before van de Zandschulp found his service in the second. But once again, Zverev found his return game when he needed it to prevent a tiebreak when he broke at 5-5. From there, it was academic as Zverev broke van de Zandschulp three times en route to the big win at 6-1. 

Zverev will only have to go through three seeded opponents if he is to claim his second grand slam title this weekend in New York. It's a similar draw to what broke for him at Roland Garros earlier this summer as he defeated No. 21 Luciano Darderi in the Round of 16 and No. 25 Alejandro Tabilo in the third round this week. At the French Open, Zverev beat No. 27 Rafael Jodar in the quarterfinal, No. 26 Jakub Mensik in the semifinal and No. 10 Flavio Cobolli in the final.

Zverev will take on Karen Khachanov in the semifinals on Friday. 

Brandon Wise
September 10, 2026, 2:22 AM
Sep. 09, 2026, 10:22 pm EDT
 
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Karen Khachanov advances to semifinals after Alexander Blockx retires

The unseeded Russian is headed to his third grand slam semifinal after his win on Wednesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Khachanov, who made the US Open semifinals in 2022 and Australian Open semis in 2023, took the first two sets from the No. 28 seed with relative ease at 6-2 and 7-5. But something was clearly wrong with Blockx, who was amid his deepest amid at a grand slam event in his young career. After five games in the third set, Blockx was forced to medically retire with injury. 

The win sets up Khachanov with a golden opportunity after a few years of struggles to find his form and his own bout of injuries. He'll take on the winner of Wednesday's night cap between No. 1 Alexander Zverev and unseeded Botic van de Zandchulp. Zverev holds a 6-3 edge over Khachanov all time while Khachanov is 2-1 against van de Zandschulp.

Brandon Wise
September 9, 2026, 11:05 PM
Sep. 09, 2026, 7:05 pm EDT
 
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Coco Gauff grinds out a three-set win over Mirra Andreeva to reach the semis

For the first time since 1975 all four top seeds in the women's draw will be in the semifinals at the US Open after No. 4 seed Coco Gauff outlasted No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a tense three-set match (2-6, 7-6(7), 6-2). Gauff struggled early and looked like she'd be headed for a quick exit, but was able to grind out a win after fighting off two match points in a second set tiebreak in spite of a shaky serve and huge error count. 

Andreeva seemed rattled by that second set loss and couldn't muster much of a challenge to Gauff in the third set, as the American cruised to a 6-2 set victory to punch her ticket to the semis. After 40 errors in the first two sets, Gauff settled down and finally played quality tennis with just two errors in the third, allowing her to pull ahead for a comfortable win. 

It's Gauff's first trip to the semis at the US Open since 2023 when she won her first grand slam title, and while she will need to improve considerably after a match with 12 double faults and 42 errors, she continues to prove she has a grittiness and edge to her game that few others have. She'll now face No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina in the semifinals, while No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka and No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula battle for a place in the finals. 

 
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Gauff forces decisive set, looks to remain unbeaten vs. Andreeva

Fourth-seeded American Coco Gauff has forced a third set against No. 5 Mirra Andreeva, 2-6, 7-6, after winning a tiebreaker against the 19-year-old Russian in Wednesday's US Open quarterfinals. 

Gauff won a 39-shot rally — the longest of the match — to move ahead 5-3 in the tiebreak on a well-placed drop shot that left Andreeva putting on the brakes rather than pursue. However, Andreeva rallied, slow-playing the ball to Gauff's forehand and forcing multiple errors to get back even at 6-6.

Gauff was at the net on the next point when Andreeva hit a backhand passing shot to get to match point. Gauff won the next two points to take the lead before sealing the set tiebreaker at 9-7.

Andreeva had a break point opportunity at 5-5 in the second set with a forehand from point blank range, but drilled the ball into the net. Gauff recovered to win the service game and push ahead 6-5 following consecutive errors from Andreeva.

Gauff, who's 5-0 career against Andreeva and has won 11 of 14 sets, has made 40 unforced errors — many coming on her forehand — and 12 double faults in the match. She'll have to overcome serve struggles in the third to march forward and get to another semifinal appearance at the US Open, a tournament she won in 2023. 

Gauff had 15 double faults in her four matches in New York coming into Wednesday's quarterfinals.

 
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Mirra Andreeva blows past Coco Gauff in opening set

French Open champion Mirra Andreeva is hoping to take home another major this season and is one set closer to a semifinal appearance at the US Open after cruising past Coco Gauff, 6-2, in the first. 

More than 72% of Andreeva's shots went to Gauff's forehand side, a clear — and successful — game plan from the Russian thus far. Gauff made 13 errors, including nine on her forehand.

Gauff is trailing for the first time this tournament and will need to be more precise the rest of the way to get there.

 
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No. 2 Elena Rybakina battles back to beat Qinwen Zheng, take world No. 1 ranking

Rybakina had to overcome an early set deficit on Wednesday after Zheng scored a crucial break point, but the Kazakh fought through the adversity to get past the unseeded opponent. Rybakina, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, followed it up with two breaks in the second set and then a final break in the third to earn the win. With the victory, Rybakina has accumulated enough points to overtake Aryna Sabalenka for the world No. 1 ranking when the tournament ends this weekend, regardless of how Sabalenka performs. It ends a 99-week run at No. 1 for Sabalenka.

Rybakina, who's previous best finish at this event came last year when she reached the fourth round, now awaits the winner of No. 4 Coco Gauff and No. 5 Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals. Rybakina is 1-1 against Gauff, with the win coming at this year's Toronto Open (also in the semifinals). She's also 2-2 against Andreeva lifetime with Rybakina getting the win over her in their most recent meeting in Germany this year.

Brandon Wise
September 9, 2026, 6:02 PM
Sep. 09, 2026, 2:02 pm EDT
 
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Qualifier Zheng Qinwen wins first set over Elena Rybakina

Unranked qualifier Zheng Qinwen is one set away from getting to the US Open semifinals.

Qinwen held serve and broke Elena Rybakina to win the first set, 6-3, on Wednesday, continuing her hot streak in New York. After winning three three-set matches, Qinwen topped eighth-seeded Iga Switek in straights in the round of 16 and now has another top player on the ropes.

Rybakina has two grand slam titles, including the 2026 Australian Open.

Brad Crawford
September 9, 2026, 4:42 PM
Sep. 09, 2026, 12:42 pm EDT
 
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Ben Shelton takes down Carlos Alcaraz in all-time battle

The American outlasted the two-time champion in an epic five-set match on Tuesday that extended well into Wednesday. The match made history as the latest finish in US Open history, going until 3:30 a.m. ET. The two held their serves throughout the final set to set up an epic 10-point tiebreak. Alcaraz blinked last with Shelton getting ahead at 8-7 before serving it out, including a monster ace for the win. 

It's by far the biggest win of Shelton's career after coming up short in three previous matches with Alcaraz. It also marks the third time he's made it to a grand slam semifinal. He'll take on fellow American Frances Tiafoe, guaranteeing an American in the final as they look to break the grand slam title drought that dates back to 2003.

Brandon Wise
September 9, 2026, 7:42 AM
Sep. 09, 2026, 3:42 am EDT
 
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Shelton-Alcaraz officially the latest match in US Open history

Once they passed 2:50 a.m. ET they set a new record for the latest finish in US Open history -- Alcaraz already held the record with his win over Jannik Sinner in 2022. Now the question is how late will they go in what has been a tightly contested fifth set, trading seven consecutive holds of serve to start as they push past 3 a.m. in New York. 

 
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Carlos Alcaraz finds another gear to force a fifth set with Ben Shelton

The defending champion offered a reminder of why he began the day the heavy favorite to repeat with a dominant fourth set performance that saw him put his own 6-1 set on the board, flipping the momentum against Shelton with some spectacular effort. 

Alcaraz was able to find that extra gear that's made him so dominant early in his career, while Shelton seemed to finally get tight knowing he was just one set away from the biggest win of his career. Shelton started over-hitting in rallies, sending numerous shots deep beyond the baseline and wide into the doubles alley, a signal of fatigue both mentally and physically after playing spectacular, disciplined tennis in the second and third sets. 

Now he'll have to find a way to raise his level one more time for a decisive fifth set that will begin at nearly 2:30 a.m. ET. 

 
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Ben Shelton takes the third set to move one set away from stunning upset of Carlos Alcaraz

Playing well into the early morning in New York seems to have brought out the best in Ben Shelton, who just put together arguably the best back-to-back sets of his career to take a 2-1 set lead on the No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz with a 6-1, 6-3 performance in the second and third sets. 

Shelton's serve has been phenomenal and he's trading blows with Alcaraz when they get into rallies and managing to thread the needle between being aggressive but not overhitting and creating errors. 

Alcaraz, to this point, has simply not been able to reach Shelton's level over the past hour and a half, and he is now in danger of getting bounced in the quarterfinals of a grand slam for the first time since the '25 Aussie Open. Shelton, for his part, looks as calm and collected as he could be, but his ability to stay in that zen state of mind will be put to the test in this fourth set as he gets closer to knocking out the defending champion and best player in the draw. 

 
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Ben Shelton storms back with a 6-1 second set against Alcaraz

If the young American was impacted by a heartbreaking tiebreaker loss in the first set, he certainly didn't show it as he blitz the Spaniard with a dominant effort in a short second set to tie things up headed into the third. Shelton broke Alcaraz three times, as he seemingly cracked the code of the defending champ's serve, and was able to hold without much drama in his service games, facing three total break points and saving them all. 

Now he holds all the momentum heading into the third set, and even if Alcaraz perhaps threw away the last few games to just get the reset, he allowed Shelton to have full belief that he can not only hang with the No. 2 seed but beat him convincingly when he plays at his best. 

 
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Carlos Alcaraz takes wild opening set off Ben Shelton

After 10 mostly uneventful games of holds to start the first set, Alcaraz broke Shelton at love to take a 6-5 edge and seemingly cruise to the set win. But Shelton managed to break back out of nowhere to send it to a tiebreak. That's when the action really picked up as Shelton took the advantage at 5-4 before Alcaraz turned it out around quickly with three ridiculous points. That included the set point, where after a heavy Shelton serve, Alcaraz barely got his racket to it. Shelton returned and with Alcaraz's feet still moving, he just got it back over the top to land in play, forcing Shelton to play it back between his legs and that ball managed to stay in play. The rally extended four more shots before Shelton put it in the net. 

Shelton will need to find some more of what he had in Alcaraz's last service game if he wants to advance to his third grand slam semifinal.

Brandon Wise
September 9, 2026, 4:15 AM
Sep. 09, 2026, 12:15 am EDT
 
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Pegula overcomes early deficit to move on to semifinals

Third-seeded Jessica Pegula stayed the course and overcame a hard-hitting Emma Navarro in Tuesday's quarterfinals to move on 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Pegula improved to 5-0 all-time against her fellow American adversary and now, will play in a US Open semifinal for the second time in her career. 

Pegula reached the championship at the US Open in 2024, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka. Four of Pegula's six aces in the match came in the final set as she outlasted a worthy opponent in Navarro, who changed up her game plan and turned up the aggression after taking the opening set.

From there, Pegula tried to stay in rallies as long as she could, waiting on the hyper-aggressive Navarro to hit a forehand wide or over-hit her backhand. Pegula saved a critical break point at 5-3 in the third with an out-stretched forehand that Navarro couldn't chase down.

That winner was followed by an unforced error from Navarro. On match point, Pegula closed it out with a kick serve down the middle and Navarro's return went into the net.

Brad Crawford
September 9, 2026, 2:44 AM
Sep. 08, 2026, 10:44 pm EDT
 
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Pegula rebounds, forces third set against Navarro

The highly-anticipated Ben Shelton-Carlos Alcaraz match in prime-time at the US Open will have to wait another hour.

Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro are heading to a third set on center court after Pegula rebounded to stay alive after dropping the first. The No. 3 seed, who has never lost to Navarro in her career, started going after her forehand a bit off of Navarro's backhand.

Navarro's making the favorite work for every point in a match that's coming down to the wire in New York.

Brad Crawford
September 9, 2026, 2:07 AM
Sep. 08, 2026, 10:07 pm EDT
 
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Emma Navarro takes first set over Jessica Pegula

Emma Navarro leads third-seeded Jessica Pegula, 6-3, after the opening set in the quarterfinals on the women's side.

Navarro, the No. 26 seed, was the aggressor throughout the first set, clearly part of the game plan against an opponent she's never beaten in four previous tries. She hit several backhand winners and took advantage of uncharacteristic return errors from Pegula, who's a heavy favorite in the match.

Pegula suffered five double faults on serve in the first, one fewer than she had the previous four rounds of the tournament, combined. After going down 4-2, Pegula bounced her racket off the court in frustration before looking at her coaching box in disgust after an errant return.

Navarro stepped away from professional tennis earlier this year during a two-month break after saying she was battling hypothyroidism and needed a mental break away from the game.Navarro is now a set away from getting to her second US Open semifinals appearance (2024).

 
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Frances Tiafoe pulls off shocking five-set comeback to reach semis

Frances Tiafoe is heading back to the semifinals at the US Open for the third time his career.

The 11th-seeded American erased a two-set deficit to beat Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6) inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, one of the biggest wins of his career. Tiafoe led throughout the fifth-set tiebreak, pushing ahead 7-4 at one point before Michelsen closed to within a point. 

Tiafoe answered with a 135 MPH ace, benefitted from a serve return error and then passed Michelsen up the baseline for the victory. The pair embraced at the net after the match as Michelsen cried in Tiafoe's arms.

"He played a super tough game, obviously he gave me some gifts and I slowly started to getting my rhythm," Tiafoe said. "He's a helluva player. He easily could've won today."

He'll meet the winner of Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz in Thursday's semifinals.

"I played for four hours, 40 minutes, but for sure I'll watch that one," Tiafoe said.

Brad Crawford
September 8, 2026, 11:13 PM
Sep. 08, 2026, 7:13 pm EDT
 
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Tiafoe, Michelsen going to a fifth set

Frances Tiafoe has forced a fifth set after losing the first two sets to Alex Michelsen in a battle between Americans inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Michelsen was dominating the match with 7-5, 6-3 set victories early before Tiafoe countered with 7-5, 6-3 measures of his own to extend the match.

Michelson is 0-5 in his career in five-setters while Tiafoe is 11-17 overall.

Brad Crawford
September 8, 2026, 10:08 PM
Sep. 08, 2026, 6:08 pm EDT
 
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Aryna Sabalenka survives a three-set thriller against Linda Noskova

The No. 1 seed is through to the semifinals as her bid for a three-peat at the US Open stays alive after a back-and-forth three-set match with No. 6 seed Linda Noskova (7-6(1), 3-6, 7-6(7)). 

Sabalenka was in control early in the first set and looked like she might cruise, but got pushed to a tiebreak by Noskova and had to work harder than expected to take the early lead. In the second set, Noskova finally got on the front foot and started to attack more and come forward, leveling the match and sending it to a decisive third set. 

After picking up a break to make it 4-2 Noskova, it looked like we might be headed to another Sabalenka meltdown, where once the momentum of a match flips she can't help but get down on herself. However, the No. 1 was able to quickly break back at love and get things on serve again, avoiding the kind of negativity that can cost her matches. 

Once Sabalenka got back on the front foot, she leaned on Noskova with her big hitting and proved to be just a bit too much for the Wimbledon champ. Sabalenka was able to get ahead early in the tiebreak with a mini-break and then after Noskova battled back to on serve, she was able to edge in front again late and then served it out for the win with an ace. 

Sabalenka is now on to the semifinals once again at the US Open, where she'll face an American -- it's just a matter of whether it's Jessica Pegula or Emma Navarro, who play later this afternoon. 

 
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No. 6 seed Linda Noskova pushes No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka to three sets

The first quarterfinal of Tuesday will be going the distance. Sabalenka was dominant early in the first set, but Noskova settled in and pushed that to a tiebreak, which the world No. 1 was able to win. But that effort seemed to buoy Noskova's belief she could hang with the top seed and she was able to pull in front with a break in the second set and held on through some set point nerves to win the second set 6-3 with her 12th ace of the match. 

That sends things to a decisive third set at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first top-10 showdown of the US Open in the women's draw. At stake is Sabalenka's hopes of a three-peat, while Noskova is trying to keep alive the chance to close the year with back-to-back grand slam titles at Wimbledon and the US Open. 

 
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Karen Khachanov takes down American Learner Tien in thriller

Khachanov needed all five sets, but he got it done against the No. 14 seed on Monday. Khachanov, a two-time grand slam semifinalist, has showed an incredible return to form in this tournament. The Russian eliminated No. 3 Felix Auger-Aliassime  in similar fashion in the second round before breezing past Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in the third. Now, he's back in a grand slam quarterfinal for the first time since the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. 

For Tien, it's a truly disappointing ending after going up 2-1 in the match. The 20-year-old from California had never made it past the opening round at the US Open in four previous tries and was on the verge of a potential matchup with Alexander Blockx in the quarterfinal, where Blockx hinted after the match that he may have to withdraw due to injury. 

Brandon Wise
September 8, 2026, 1:45 AM
Sep. 07, 2026, 9:45 pm EDT
 
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Coco Gauff ousts teenager Iva Jovic to return to quarterfinals

The No. 4 seed handled her business on Monday night in eliminating her fellow American at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff cruised in the opening set to a 6-1 win. She then hit a little trouble in the second, where she scored a break at 3-2 but immediately gave it back. Gauff then broke Jovic at love to take a 5-4 lead and served it out from there.

It's a massive win for Gauff, 22, as she returns to the quarterfinals at the US Open for the first time since her championship run in 2023. She has found a bit of her form again in 2026 after winning the French Open in 2025 and following it up with a first-round exit at Wimbledon a month later. Gauff made a run to the quarterfinals at this year's Australian Open and a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon. 

It doesn't get any easier from here as Gauff will take on this year's French Open champion Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals.

Brandon Wise
September 8, 2026, 12:48 AM
Sep. 07, 2026, 8:48 pm EDT
 
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Naomi Osaka falls in fourth-round showdown to No. 2 Elena Rybakina

The two-time US Open champion could not muster the magic on Monday to return to the semifinals in a straight sets defeat to the Kazakh star. Osaka was battered around the court in the opening set to the tune of 6-1 before being broken again in the second for a 6-4 loss. 

It's a disappointing end for Osaka, who was looking to return to the semifinals for the second straight year at this event. But it's been a clear return to form for the four-time grand slam champion. She finished 2026 with a pair of quarterfinal runs at Wimbledon and the US Open and reached the fourth round at the French. 

For Rybakina, it marks her deepest run at the US Open after previously making to the fourth round. It's her fifth grand slam semifinal appearance in total. After winning the Australian Open earlier this year, Rybakina now needs just a win in the quarterfinal round to have earned enough total points to unseat Aryna Sabalenka for the world No. 1 ranking once this tournament is over on Sunday.

Brandon Wise
September 7, 2026, 9:23 PM
Sep. 07, 2026, 5:23 pm EDT
 
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Qinwen Zheng pulls off another stunner

Zheng had to overcome a 5-0 deficit in the opening set against No. 8 Iga Swiatek and somehow rallied to win the set 7-5. Swiatek, the 2022 US Open champion, completely fell apart after racing out to the advantage. She failed to serve well at all, including numerous double faults that cost her games. After jumping out to a lead in the second set, Swiatek again gave away points en route to a 6-3 loss.

It marks the second straight match where Zheng pulled out a miraculous comeback after she needed similar magic against Madison Keys on Saturday. Zheng was in a 5-1 deficit in the third set against Keys before rallying to win it 7-5 as well. 

Zheng now awaits the winner of No. 2 Elena Rybakina and No. 13 Naomi Osaka in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Brandon Wise
September 7, 2026, 5:45 PM
Sep. 07, 2026, 1:45 pm EDT
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