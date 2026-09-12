US Open 2026 results, bracket, live updates as Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina battle for women's title

Friday night's main event at Arthur Ashe Stadium pit two of the top Americans against each other for the right to face top-seeded Alexander Zverev on Sunday for the US Open title, as No. 8 seed Ben Shelton and No. 11 seed Frances Tiafoe both made it to the semis in dramatic fashion.

The anticipation for the match was as high as any non-final in recent memory, as the winner would get a chance to snap the 23-year drought since the last American man won a grand slam title. It was the first ever grand slam semifinal to feature two Black American men, and the winner would become the first Black American man to reach the US Open final since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

With all that history at stake, the two delivered a tremendous, tense match that ended in Shelton winning in four sets (4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5) to reach the first grand slam final of his career. Shelton spoke after the match about what's been different this year for him, and he highlighted a maturity that's been obvious in his play the last two matches -- while also still being a 23-year-old.

"I've grown up. I'm more mature. More focused," Shelton said. "I know what my goal is. I know what my job is out here. I'm 100% committed to those goals. It's not easy playing here at Arthur Ashe, playing in front of all your favorite athletes and movie stars. Being able to keep your head down and focus for over three hours is not an easy task. I keep on looking up at the screen saying, 'Oh, shoot, Jalen Brunson's here.'"

By the end of four sets, the big separator for Shelton was the service discrepancy between the two. He piled up 20 aces to just three double faults and got his first serve in 75% of the time -- an incredible rate given his power. On the other side, Tiafoe got his serve in just 57% of the time and Shelton dominated the Tiafoe second serve, winning 62% of his return points against the 11 seed's second.

Now Shelton will look to take another leap in the hierarchy of men's tennis by becoming a grand slam champion and snapping the Americans' 23-year drought in the process. To do so he'll have to take down Zverev, who has had an incredibly consistent year making three straight grand slam finals, including a win at the French Open.