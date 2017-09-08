US Open Tennis 2017: Friday TV schedule, results, stream and predictions

Nadal is looking to reach the final. USATSI

The US Open continues Friday in New York with final berths on the line in the men's draw. The women's final will be played Saturday and the men's final on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about the season's final Grand Slam.

Semifinal matches on Friday

No. 28 Kevin Anderson vs. No. 12 Pablo Carreno Bautista (4 p.m. ET)

Anderson and Bautista are in very different places in their career, with Bautista having just turned 26 this year. The 31-year-old Anderson is looking for his first Grand Slam win, but he'll have to get through the only player that world No. 3 Roger Federer thinks has played his best tennis throughout the Open. Both matches will feature a Spanish star, as Rafael Nadal is also in the final four, but this match is one to watch closely -- especially if Bautista is able to win handily.

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 24 Juan Martin del Potro (5:15 p.m. ET)

Nadal has had his ups and downs throughout the tournament, but that certainly wasn't the case against Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. Nadal showed Rublev that he still has a while to go, sweeping the 19-year-old Russian aside 6-1 6-2 6-2. Juan Martin del Potro has had one of the toughest runs in the bracket to this point, as he's had to defeat Federer, Dominic Thiem and Roberto Bautista Agut in his last three matches to earn a shot at the world's No. 1 player. It's entirely possible that this one will go five sets, as both players have been extremely consistent in their last several matches, despite struggles early from Nadal.

What's happening in the men's draw?

Once again a Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal match simply wasn't in the cards. Nadal crushed 19-year-old Andrey Rublev 6-1 6-2 6-2, but Federer simply couldn't finish the job against No. 24 Juan Pablo del Potro. It ends an all-around tough Open for Federer, who was taken to five sets in his first two matches by unranked opponents, but it had looked like he'd found his footing. Del Potro, who is having an excellent outing himself, was able to overpower the 36-year-old, and once again the world fell just short of seeing Nadal square off against Federer for the 13th time.

What's happening in the women's draw?

Everybody left in the women's semifinals was on the American team, but when your team is the only one left sometimes you have to eat other. Venus Williams fell just shy of her third Grand Slam final berth of the season, as Sloane Stephens was able to best her in three sets. Stephens was speechless after the match, and it completes a stunning comeback tour for the young star until her finals appearance. She'll be facing off with Madison Keys, who decisively defeated No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe 6-1 6-2. Keys will be favored heading into the match with Stephens, but Stephens has been playing up to her competition all tournament -- and winning.

When (and what channel) is it on?

Matches will be on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (along with the Tennis Channel) throughout the tournament.

Men's singles semifinals will air Friday on ESPN, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The women's final will be Saturday, Sept. 9 and the men's final will be Sunday, Sept. 10. Both will begin on ESPN at 4 p.m.

Streaming links

The matches can be streamed on the Watch ESPN app, which can be found here.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report