US Open Tennis 2017: Monday TV schedule, results, stream and predictions

Rafael Nadal is back in action on Monday in New York. USATSI

The US Open continues on Monday in New York with quarterfinal berths on the line in the women's draw. The finals will be played on Sept. 10. Here's everything you need to know about the season's final Grand Slam.

Biggest matches on Monday

No. 1 Karolina Pliskova vs. Jennifer Brady (11 a.m. ET)

It hasn't been an easy road for Karolina Pliskova to get to this point. Her last two matches have gone three sets, and it took her 10 games to win each of those final sets. Brady has had only one decisive win so far in the Open, but the 22-year-old is having an excellent showing. She'll have her work cut out for her against the veteran Pliskova, but this match would be a huge statement win.

No. 4 Elina Svitolina vs. No. 15 Madison Keys (9 p.m. ET)

The only match on Monday's docket featuring two top-16 players, Keys has already guaranteed her best finish in 2017. She's become a crowd-pleaser throughout this tournament, but Svitolina presents her toughest challenge yet. Svitolina has rarely won sets decisively throughout the US Open, but she's been playing with a presence. She made it to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon as well, before being eliminated by Jelena Ostapenko.

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. Alexandr Dolgopolov (12:15 p.m. ET)

Nadal and Dolgopolov clearly have a lot of respect for each other. Nadal hasn't quite looked like himself throughout this year's Open, but he's still winning. In his last two matches he's dropped the first set before sweeping out the next three. Dolgopolov has only taken the first set once thus far, but it will take a perfect showing for him to be able to compete with the World No. 1.

No. 3 Roger Federer vs. Philipp Kohlschreiber (7 p.m. ET)

Federer's battle with Father Time is ongoing, but he hasn't lost it yet. After a pair of five-set marathons, Federer finally got a sweep in the Round of 32 to earn his match with Kohlschreiber. Kohlschreiber is yet to lose a set at this Open, but he hasn't played anyone like Federer. Both players may be in for another long bout on Monday night.

What's happening in the men's draw?

Sam Querrey is continuing his dominant performance in this US Open, once again advancing after a win on Sunday. He will face off with No. 28 Kevin Anderson on Tuesday. Denis Shapovolov finally lost in the world's tightest sweep, falling to Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 7-6 7-6 in an improbable loss.

In the top bracket, looming further down the road is a possible semifinal matchup between long-time rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. They have never met at the U.S. Open, but the table seems set for them in a top bracket that almost seemed designed for the two. They both will play on Monday for potential quarterfinal berths.

Juan Martin del Potro and Dominic Thiem are playing a hotly anticipated bout on Monday, as the two ranked stars try to advance out of the Round of 16. The bottom half of the bracket is still wide open, and it looks to be a war of attrition as players try to make it out of the scramble.

What's happening in the women's draw?

Maria Sharapova's gutty run finally came to an end on Sunday, as she was defeated in three sets by Anastasija Sevastova, 5-7 6-4 6-2. Sharapova's first Grand Slam appearance in over a year will still go down as a rousing success, as the controversial wild-card participant won over the crowd after her first win against World No. 2 Simona Halep in a tough three-set match. Her run may have ended, but Sharapova showed that she's staying around.

Venus Williams is a new aunt, but her mind was on tennis on Sunday. Williams won in three sets against Carla Suarez Navarro, continuing her improbable run of success. She won't get her Wimbledon Finals rematch against Garbine Muguruza, who was bounced by Petra Kvitova in straight sets, but she will face off with Kvitova in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.

Sloane Stephens has also become a bit of a hometown hero for the US Open crowd to rally around. The 24-year-old emerging star will face off with Sevastova in quarterfinals. Stephens defeated Julia Gorges in three sets Sunday to advance, and she is looking for her first Grand Slam.

When (and what channel) is it on?

Matches will be on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 (along with the Tennis Channel) through Monday. Tennis will be aired from 11 a.m. EST to 11 p.m. EST, and a full broadcast schedule (including various other related shows) can be found here, at the U.S. Open website.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, coverage windows will be reduced to 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. for men's and women's quarterfinals. All matches will televised on ESPN.

On Sep. 7, only women's singles semifinals will air on ESPN, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Men's singles semifinals will air the 8th on ESPN, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

On the 9th & 10th, the women's and men's singles finals will respectively air. Both will begin on ESPN at 4 p.m.

Streaming links

The matches can be streamed on the Watch ESPN app, which can be found here.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report