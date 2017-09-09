US Open Tennis 2017: Saturday TV schedule, results, stream and predictions

Sloane Stephens will try to complete her Cinderella story on Saturday. USATSI

The US Open continues Saturday in New York with the US Open Finals. Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys will square off, as each player tries to win their first career Grand Slam. The women's final will be played Saturday and the men's final on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about the season's final Grand Slam.

Women's final match on Saturday

Sloane Stephens vs. No. 15 Madison Keys (4 p.m. ET)

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys are both bouncing back from injury. They're both young American stars. And they're both playing for their first career Grand Slam.

Stephens, a 24-year-old player that was watching tennis from home last year sidelined by an injury, has had an outstanding Open, and she's coming off of a victory over No. 9 Venus Williams in the semifinals. Her last three opponents have been ranked, and she's taken her last three matches in three sets. It hasn't been easy, but in its own right that makes her run incredibly impressive.

Keys is coming off a win over fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe, whom she dominated for two sets in a sweep. Four of her last five opponents have been ranked, and she's beaten every single one of them handily.

What's happening in the men's draw?

Kevin Anderson and Rafael Nadal will be advancing to the finals on Sunday, with Anderson beating Pablo Carreno Busta in four sets and Nadal dominating Juan Martin del Potro after dropping the first set. Del Potro's run ends against the world No. 1, and he may have had the toughest draw in the Open. He had to defeat Federer just to play Nadal Friday, and the world's 24th ranked player came up just shy. Anderson is the same age as Nadal at 31, as both players continue to prove that age is but a number. The key difference is that Nadal knows this stage -- he's playing for his 16th Grand Slam while Anderson is seeking his first.

What's happening in the women's draw?

Everybody left in the women's semifinals was on the American team, but when your team is the only one left sometimes you have to eat other. Venus Williams fell just shy of her third Grand Slam final berth of the season, as Sloane Stephens was able to best her in three sets. Stephens was speechless after the match, and it completes a stunning comeback tour for the young star until her finals appearance. She'll be facing off with Madison Keys, who decisively defeated No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe 6-1 6-2. Keys will be favored heading into the match with Stephens, but Stephens has been playing up to her competition all tournament -- and winning.

When (and what channel) is it on?

Matches will be on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (along with the Tennis Channel) throughout the tournament.

The women's final will be Saturday, Sept. 9 and the men's final will be Sunday, Sept. 10. Both will begin on ESPN at 4 p.m.

Streaming links

The matches can be streamed on the Watch ESPN app, which can be found here.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report