US Open Tennis 2017: Sunday TV schedule, results, stream and predictions

The US Open continues on Sunday in New York with quarterfinal berths on the line in the women's draw. Some of the usual suspects are missing in both the men's and women's draws, but plenty of the game's biggest stars will take to the court at Flushing Meadows. The finals will be played on Sept. 10. Here's everything you need to know about the season's final Grand Slam.

Biggest matches on Sunday

No. 16 Anastasija Sevastova vs. Maria Sharapova (1 p.m. ET)

Maria Sharapova is the talk of the women's draw, gaining momentum with every win in her return to Grand Slam play after a 19-month absence that included a 15-month ban for testing positive for a PED. The former US Open champ will face the No. 16 seed Anastasija Sevastova with the quarterfinal berth on the line. Sevastova, from Latvia, has beat three unseeded players so far while Sharapova knocked off No. 2 seed Simona Halep in the opening round, followed by wins over Hungary's Timea Babos and a sweep of American Sofia Kenin to reach the round of 16.

Carla Suárez Navarro vs. No. 9 Venus Williams (2:15 p.m. ET)

Venus Williams once again proved that age is nothing but a number, securing her Round of 16 spot with a sweep of 22-year-old Maria Sakkari 6-3 6-4. She faces unseeded Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain.

No. 13 Petra Kvitová vs. No. 3 Garbine Muguruza (7 p.m. ET)

Muguruza has continued her utter dominance, beating Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1 6-1 in a rout to reach the round of 16. She has yet to drop a set at the Open. But her opponent on Sunday, Petra Kvitova, has yet to drop a set as well while taking a harder road to this match with wins over top-seeded Jelena Jankovic and No. 18 Caroline Garcia.

What's happening in the men's draw?

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov opens play Sunday against No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta, the highest-seeded men's player left in one half of the bracket. No. 17 seed Sam Querrey, the only American left, faces No. 23 seed Mischa Zverev at night. That half of the bracket, wide open because of injuries and upsets, will produce a first-time finalist in a Grand Slam tournament.

Men's favorite Roger Federer cruised into the fourth round on Saturday night with a straightforward 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 victory over 31st-seeded Feliciano Lopez. Next for Federer is a match against 33rd-seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber, who beat John Millman 7-5, 6-2, 6-4. Federer's head-to-head record against Kohlschreiber is 11-0.

Looming further down the road is a possible semifinal matchup against No. 1 Rafael Nadal, Federer's long-time rival. They have never met at the U.S. Open. Nadal won earlier Saturday, although for the second match in a row, he needed to shake off a poor opening set that he dropped. Nadal advanced, though, once again figuring things out in the second set and strolling the rest of the way to defeat Leonardo Mayer of Argentina 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 and get to the fourth round.

When (and what channel) is it on?

Matches will be on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 (along with the Tennis Channel) until Sep. 4. Tennis will be aired from 11 a.m. EST to 11 p.m. EST, and a full broadcast schedule (including various other related shows) can be found here, at the U.S. Open website.

On Sep. 5 & Sep. 6, coverage windows will be reduced to 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. for men's and women's quarterfinals. All matches will televised on ESPN.

On Sep. 7, only women's singles semifinals will air on ESPN, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Men's singles semifinals will air the 8th on ESPN, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

On the 9th & 10th, the women's and men's singles finals will respectively air. Both will begin on ESPN at 4 p.m.

Streaming links

The matches can be streamed on the Watch ESPN app, which can be found here.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report