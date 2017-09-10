US Open Tennis 2017: Sunday TV schedule, results, stream for men's final

Rafael Nadal is gunning for his third US Open title. USATSI

The US Open concludes Sunday in New York with the men's final pitting 15-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal against No. 32 Kevin Anderson of South Africa. Sloane Stephens claimed the women's title on Saturday over Madison Keys in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0. Here's everything you need to know about the season's final Grand Slam.

Men's final match on Sunday

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 28 Kevin Anderson (4 p.m. ET)

Anderson toppled Pablo Carreno Busta in four sets on Friday to reach Sunday's final while and Nadal dominated Juan Martin del Potro after dropping the first set. Anderson is the same age as Nadal at 31, as both players continue to prove that age is but a number. The key difference is that Nadal knows this stage -- he's playing for his 16th Grand Slam while Anderson is seeking his first.

Women's final recap

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys on Saturday to win her first Grand Slam title, completing a dominant American run during the US Open. Stephens took the match 6-3, 6-0, looking completely dominant in the second set. Keys, Stephens and CoCo Vandeweghe showed that the future of U.S. tennis is bright. There were four American women in the semifinals for the first time in a Grand Slam since 1985, and the first time in the US Open since 1981.

When (and what channel) is it on?

The men's final is on ESPN.

Streaming links

The matches can be streamed on the Watch ESPN app, which can be found here.

