US Open Tennis 2017: Thursday TV schedule, results, stream and predictions

The US Open continues Thursday in New York with final berths on the line in the women's draw. The women's final will be played Saturday and the men's final on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about the season's final Grand Slam.

Biggest matches on Thursday

No. 9 Venus Williams vs. Sloane Stephens (7 p.m. ET)

Venus Williams is looking for her third Grand Slam final appearance of the year, but her first win. So far she's lost to Serena Williams and Garbine Muguruza in the Australian and French Opens, but now she's the veteran in this crop of young Americans. Sloane Stephens is trying to complete a comeback tour that has seen her become crowd favorite thus far, but at this point everyone is crowd favorite. She has been nothing short of stellar throughout the Open, but now she has her eyes set firmly on a Grand Slam final.

No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe vs. No. 15 Madison Keys (8:15 p.m. ET)

CoCo Vandweghe and Madison Keys both played on Wednesday to complete the American sweep into the semifinals, and will now turn and square off against each other. Both players swept their respective opponents, with Vandeweghe taking two tough sets against No. 1 Karolina Pliskova and Keys sweeping Kaia Kanepi out with relative ease. Keys's coach Lindsay Davenport isn't new to this level of pressure, while Vandeweghe is hoping to complete an exceptional run in both women's singles and mixed doubles play.

What's happening in the men's draw?

Once again a Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal match simply wasn't in the cards. Nadal crushed 19-year-old Andrey Rublev 6-1 6-2 6-2, but Federer simply couldn't finish the job against No. 24 Juan Pablo del Potro. It ends an all-around tough Open for Federer, who was taken to five sets in his first two matches by unranked opponents, but it had looked like he'd found his footing. Del Potro, who is having an excellent outing himself, was able to overpower the 36-year-old, and once again the world fell just short of seeing Nadal square off against Federer for the 13th time.

What's happening in the women's draw?

The American women completed their sweep of the quarterfinal round, with CoCo Vandeweghe and Madison Keys upholding their ends of the bargain against Karolina Pliskova and Kaia Kanepi. Both players, who are 25 years old or younger, will turn right around and compete against each other on Thursday in the semifinals. Vandeweghe didn't look dominant by any means, but she did enough to win, whereas Keys was thoroughly in control of her match against Kanepi. While Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens watched, it became the first all US women semifinal in a Grand Slam since 1985, and this is the first time it's happened in the US Open since 1981.

When (and what channel) is it on?

Matches will be on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (along with the Tennis Channel) throughout the tournament.

On Thursday, the women's singles semifinals will air on ESPN, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Men's singles semifinals will air Friday on ESPN, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The women's final will be Saturday, Sept. 9 and the men's final will be Sunday, Sept. 10. Both will begin on ESPN at 4 p.m.

Streaming links

The matches can be streamed on the Watch ESPN app, which can be found here.

