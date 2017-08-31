US Open Tennis 2017: Friday TV schedule, results, stream, favorites and predictions

Roger Federer will be back in action on Thursday at the Open. USATSI

The US Open continues on Friday in New York with the Round of 32, as the field continues to dwindle. Some of the usual suspects are missing in both the men's and women's draws, but plenty of the game's biggest stars will take to the court at Flushing Meadows. The finals will be played on Sept. 10. Here's everything you need to know about the season's final Grand Slam.

Matches to watch on Friday

The field is thinner now, and it's significantly more manageable to watch. On the women's side, both Wimbledon final participants will be in action as Garbine Muguruza plays Magdalena Rybarikova at 2:15 and Venus Williams will play Maria Sakkari at three. Maria Sharapova will face off with Sofia Kenin at 9 p.m. ET in yet another primetime match for the returning star Sharapova.

In the men's bracket, Sam Querrey will try to continue his solid stretch of tennis against Radu Albot at 5 p.m. No. 5 Marin Cilic plays Diego Schwartzman at 11 a.m. Denis Shapovalov will be playing Kyle Edmund at 1 p.m., and Mischa Zverev plays American John Isner at 7 p.m.

What happened in the Round of 64?

Maria Sharapova won again in three sets against Timea Babos. Sharapova dropped the first set, but she ultimately came back to win 6-7 6-4 6-1. It's her second win of the tournament, the first -- of course -- coming against No. 2 seed Simona Halep in the first round in dramatic fashion. Caroline Wozniacki lost in three sets to Ekaterina Makarova to end her Open bid. Zhang Shuai, who will be playing again Thursday, won against Sabine Lisicki 6-7 6-3 6-0. Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza won her match with Duan Yingying handily, defeating her 6-4 6-0. Karolina Pliskova persevered in a tough match against Nicole Gibbs, who won over the crowd quickly. Pliskova needed three sets to defeat the 18-year-old up-and comer 2-6 6-3 6-4. Jelena Ostapenko swept Sorana Cirstea 6-4 6-4 in a hard-fought match, and world No. 4 Elina Svitolina also swept Evgeniya Rodina 6-4 6-4.

On the men's side, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga lost to Denis Shapovalov, an emerging crowd favorite. Shapovalov swept Tsonga 6-4 6-4 7-6. Borna Coric stunned the fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev, while Mischa Zverev won a grueling five-set match against Benoit Paire. Continuing the day of upsets, Gilles Muller dropped a four-set match to Paolo Lorenzi after taking the first set 7-6. Nick Kyrgios suffered yet another on-court meltdown, cursing and breaking a racket to receive a point penalty and eventually losing to John Millman. Sam Querrey defeated Dudi Sela in straight sets, continuing one of his better career runs of tennis from Wimbledon. Roger Federer survived a grueling match against Mikhail Youzhny that took five sets to win while both players were battling injuries. Rafael Nadal also struggled early, going down a set to Taro Daniel, but he stormed back to take the win in four sets.

Who's got a shot at winning?

The men's bracket of the Open will be missing mainstay player Novak Djokovic, who retired from Wimbledon with an injury and cited fatigue as one of the causes of him withdrawing from the US Open. The other heavy hitters will be there, but some of them aren't quite at 100 percent. Roger Federer, who looked completely dominant at Wimbledon, will almost certainly be the favorite at the US Open. Rafael Nadal is hot on his heels, but the grass surface at least gives the perception of an edge to Federer. Both players struggled in their first round matches on Tuesday, they may well find their footing. Andy Murray may play, but a hip injury has hampered him this season, so he may be a relative non-factor.

Outside of the Big Four, some players look ready to make serious runs. Dominic Thiem, who was edged out by Tomas Berdych in five sets at Wimbledon, looks primed, as does Sam Querrey -- a Wimbledon semifinalist -- who is also looking for his seat at the table. It will take a tremendous performance for these players to beat the likes of Federer and Nadal, but there's always one surprise run.

On the women's side, things are a bit more up in the air. The pregnant Serena Williams will be there to cheer her sister, Venus, who was routed in the Wimbledon finals after an incredible run by Garbine Muguruza. Muguruza will look to win back-to-back Grand Slams against a field that includes Karolina Pliskova and former champ Maria Sharapova, who bounced No. 2 seed Simona Halep on Monday night and continued her strong play on Wednesday

When (and what channel) is it on?

Matches will be on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 (along with the Tennis Channel) until Sep. 4. Tennis will be aired from 11 a.m. EST to 11 p.m. EST, and a full broadcast schedule (including various other related shows) can be found here, at the U.S. Open website.

On Sep. 5 & Sep. 6, coverage windows will be reduced to 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. for men's and women's quarterfinals. All matches will televised on ESPN.

On Sep. 7, only women's singles semifinals will air on ESPN, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Men's singles semifinals will air the 8th on ESPN, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

On the 9th & 10th, the women's and men's singles finals will respectively air. Both will begin on ESPN at 4 p.m.

Streaming links

The matches can be streamed on the Watch ESPN app, which can be found here.