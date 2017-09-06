US Open Tennis 2017: Wednesday TV schedule, results, stream and predictions

Will we get a Federer-Nadal match in New York? USATSI

The US Open continues Wednesday in New York with semifinal berths on the line in both draws. The women's final will be played Saturday and the men's final on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about the season's final Grand Slam.

Biggest matches on Wednesday

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. Andrey Rublev (1:15 p.m. ET)

If someone would have told Rafael Nadal he'd be playing a 19-year-old up-and-comer in the quarterfinals of the US Open, he probably would have laughed in their face. However, young Andrey Rublev has found himself in a quarterfinal matchup with the No. 1 player in the world. He's lost only one set the entire Open, including a Round of 16 sweep of No. 9 David Goffin. Nadal is in the hunt, though he's hardly been dominant so far. This will be by far Rublev's biggest test so far, and it will be interesting to see how he holds up against the ATP's best player in the world.

No. 3 Roger Federer vs. No. 24 Juan Martin del Potro (8:15 p.m. ET)

If Federer and Nadal both win, it would set up a semifinal matchup between the two highest remaining seeds in the tournament. After a rocky start, Federer has stormed back to take his last six sets. A crowd favorite so far, Federer will face off with Juan Martin del Potro, who is coming off of a brutal five set match with No. 6 Dominic Thiem. Del Potro has by no means had an easy draw, having to defeat Roberto Bautista Agut before Thiem, and it doesn't get any easier for the rest of the way.

No. 1 Karolina Pliskova vs. No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe (12 p.m. ET)

CoCo Vandeweghe is one of several breakout Americans playing in the US Open. The 25-year-old has surprised everyone in front of the home crowd. She actually has two matches over the next two days, as she'll be playing a mixed doubles match as well. Her toughest test so far has been a three-set win against No. 10 Agnieszka Radwanska, which handed her one of two lost sets in singles, but Pliskova was on another level in her last match against the United States' Jennifer Brady. If Pliskova continues to play at that level, Vandeweghe has her work cut out for her.

What's happening in the men's draw?

No. 17 Sam Querrey was defeated by No. 28 Kevin Anderson in four sets on Tuesday, with Anderson clinching a semifinal berth and Querrey falling just short of his second consecutive semifinal. It was an incredibly long match, as Anderson needed seven games in the final set to clinch the win. Anderson will advance to play Pablo Carreno Busta in the semifinals, who swept out Diego Schwartzman on Tuesday to advance. Carreno Busta is yet to lose a set in this US Open, but Anderson has been playing some of his best tennis. The two will face off on Friday for a finals berth.

What's happening in the women's draw?

On Tuesday, the women's draw was run by the Americans, as Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens both advanced and will face off in the semifinals. Williams defeated Petra Kvitova while Stephens beat Anastasija Sevastova to advance. Williams, ranked ninth, will see Stephens on Thursday. If Vandeweghe upsets Pliskova and Madison Keys wins her match on Wednesday, the potential is there for an All-American women's semifinal showdown.

When (and what channel) is it on?

Matches will be on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (along with the Tennis Channel) throughout the tournament.

On Wednesday, the coverage window has been reduced to 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. for men's and women's quarterfinals. All matches will be televised on ESPN.

On Sept. 7, the women's singles semifinals will air on ESPN, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Men's singles semifinals will air Sept. 8 on ESPN, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The women's final will be Saturday, Sept. 9 and the men's final will be Sunday, Sept. 10. Both will begin on ESPN at 4 p.m.

Streaming links

The matches can be streamed on the Watch ESPN app, which can be found here.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report