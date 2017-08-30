US Open Tennis 2017: Wednesday TV schedule, results, stream, favorites and predictions

Venus Williams will be in action on Wednesday in New York. USATSI

The US Open continues on Wednesday in New York. Some of the usual suspects are missing in both the men's and women's draws, but plenty of the game's biggest stars will take to the court at Flushing Meadows. The finals will be played on Sept. 10. Here's everything you need to know about the season's final Grand Slam.

What has happened in the first round?

Maria Sharapova dominated the headlines on the first day of the Open, defeating the No. 2 player in the world Simona Halep 6-4 4-6 6-3 in a match that went on for two hours and 45 minutes. It was Sharapova's first Grand Slam since January 2016, and she made the most of her first appearance. Caroline Wozniacki also advanced, and on the men's side Sam Querrey dominated Gilles Simon to defeat him in straight sets. Querrey made it to the semi-finals at Wimbledon before losing to Marin Cilic, who also won his first round match against Tennys Sandgren.

On Day 2, Rafael Nadal showed signs of struggle against Dusan Lajovic, but he pulled it together partway through the first set to win in straight sets. Nadal turned heads with his bright pink shirt, but it didn't have much early effect on Lajovic, and Nadal needed to win seven games to take the first set. Roger Federer had an even harder time in his first match, needing five games to beat the American Frances Tiafoe. In women's play, Jelena Ostapenko needed three sets to beat Lara Arruabarrena, World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova dominated Magda Linette 6-2 6-1. In terms of upsets, Naomi Osaka defeated No. 6. Angelique Kerber in a decisive 6-3 6-1 sweep. Several matches were suspended and will continue once plays resumes on Wednesday.

Who's got a shot at winning?

The men's bracket of the Open will be missing mainstay player Novak Djokovic, who retired from Wimbledon with an injury and cited fatigue as one of the causes of him withdrawing from the US Open. The other heavy hitters will be there, but some of them aren't quite at 100 percent. Roger Federer, who looked completely dominant at Wimbledon, will almost certainly be the favorite at the US Open. Rafael Nadal is hot on his heels, but the grass surface at least gives the perception of an edge to Federer. Both players struggled in their first round matches on Tuesday, they may well find their footing. Andy Murray may play, but a hip injury has hampered him this season, so he may be a relative non-factor.

Outside of the Big Four, some players look ready to make serious runs. Dominic Thiem, who was edged out by Tomas Berdych in five sets at Wimbledon, looks primed; as does Alexander Zverev. Sam Querrey, a Wimbledon semifinalist, is also looking for his seat at the table. It will take a tremendous performance for these players to beat the likes of Federer and Nadal, but there's always one surprise run.

On the women's side, things are a bit more up in the air. The pregnant Serena Williams will be there to cheer her sister, Venus, who was routed in the Wimbledon finals after an incredible run by Garbine Muguruza. Muguruza will look to win back-to-back Grand Slams against a field that includes Karolina Pliskova and former champ Maria Sharapova, who bounced No. 2 seed Simona Halep on Monday night.

When (and what channel) is it on?

Matches will be on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 (along with the Tennis Channel) until Sep. 4. Tennis will be aired from 11 a.m. EST to 11 p.m. EST, and a full broadcast schedule (including various other related shows) can be found here, at the U.S. Open website.

On Sep. 5 & Sep. 6, coverage windows will be reduced to 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. for men's and women's quarterfinals. All matches will televised on ESPN.

On Sep. 7, only women's singles semifinals will air on ESPN, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Men's singles semifinals will air the 8th on ESPN, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

On the 9th & 10th, the women's and men's singles finals will respectively air. Both will begin on ESPN at 4 p.m.

Streaming links

The matches can be streamed on the Watch ESPN app, which can be found here.