Valentin Vacherot's unlikely run at the Rolex Shanghai Masters reached a historic peak Saturday as the Monegasque qualifier toppled four-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 to reach the championship match. Ranked No. 204 in the PIF ATP Rankings, Vacherot became the lowest-ranked finalist in ATP Masters 1000 history, pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

As it so happens, Vacherot will face his cousin, Arthur Rinderknech, who beat former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the other semi, for the Shanghai title on Sunday.

Vacherot, 26, remained composed throughout the match, capitalizing on Djokovic's visible physical struggles. The 38-year-old Serbian, appearing to battle lower back and hip issues, twice sought treatment from tournament physiotherapists during the opening set. Despite his efforts to push through, Djokovic was unable to regain his usual fluid movement, allowing Vacherot to dictate play.

The qualifier converted 78% of points behind his first serve and struck 23 winners compared with Djokovic's nine. Vacherot broke Djokovic in the first set immediately after the Serbian's medical timeout and maintained control in the second set, closing out the match.

Vacherot, who entered the tournament as an alternate in qualifying, had already made waves by defeating No. 14 seed Alexander Bublik and No. 10 seed Holger Rune en route to the semifinals. With this victory, he is assured of entering the Top 100 in the ATP rankings for the first time, climbing 146 spots to No. 58. He also became just the sixth player this century to reach a first ATP Tour final at a Masters 1000 event.

"This is just crazy," Vacherot said after the match. "First of all, to just be on the other side of the court [from Novak] was an unbelievable experience. I think I've got so much to learn from this match, from him."

Djokovic, who has not won a Masters 1000 title since 2023, offered congratulations but refused to discuss his injury.

Vacherot's victory over Djokovic not only cements one of the most remarkable underdog runs in recent tennis history, but also raises questions about the Serbian star's ability to continue competing at the highest level amid the physical toll of a long career.