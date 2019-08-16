Venus Williams asked for coffee 'like now' in the middle of a match during the Western & Southern Open

Most everyone needs caffeine during their work day, and that includes Venus Williams. Her work day is just a little different than most.

During a match on Thursday, the tennis star was clearly feeling a little tired, and asked for a boost from some coffee. During the third round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Thursday she put in her request for the caffeinated drink "like ASAP." She did not just want the coffee, she wanted it fast.

Players - they're just like us!@Venuseswilliams calls down her coach and requests a midday pick-me-up ☕️#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/86OjTgm6yW — WTA (@WTA) August 15, 2019

Even athletes need their caffeine.

Whatever was in the coffee worked, and after dropping the first set to Vekic, 2-6, she used her new energy to bounce back and win the second and third sets 6-3, taking the match. Requesting a mid-match cup of joe is not as unusual as it may seem, as her sister Serena Williams has also asked for coffee in the middle of play before.

It all changed after she had a few sips…. @Venuseswilliams taking a quick coffee break in her @CincyTennis R3 match pic.twitter.com/InL8lderap — Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) August 15, 2019

Williams addressed her early struggles after the match:

"I think I just started out slow, and that sometimes happens. But [Vekic] also played well. You could see it. She was super determined and just wanted to get every ball in, like ran for every shot and just forced the issue. And I realized what I was going to be up against today and just tried to dig in deeper."

Williams may have seven Grand Slam Single wins, but she really is just like everyone else.