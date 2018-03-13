Venus Williams beats Serena Williams in straight sets to advance at Indian Hills
It was the Williams sisters first professional match against each other since the 2017 Australian Open
Serena Williams' comeback tour ended in Indian Hills, Calif., on Monday, but the fans got what they wanted: A Williams sister rematch. After Zarina Diyas and Kiki Bertens fell to Serena in straight sets (albeit with resistance), Serena faced the toughest challenge in her return: Her sister, the No. 8 player in the world. Venus won handily 6-3, 6-4, but the two squaring off felt like a big step for women's tennis -- and Serena herself.
It's the first time the two have played a match against each other professionally since the 2017 Australian Open. Serena won that match while two months pregnant, 6-4, 6-4. The Aussie Open win was Serena's 23rd Grand Slam, putting her one behind Margaret Court for the most all-time. During Serena's year-long hiatus, Venus carried the torch. She didn't win any majors, but she did make it to the WTA Finals after a finals appearance at Wimbledon and a semifinal showing at the US Open.
All of this is to say, Serena's loss is a mixed bag of takeaways. She had tempered expectations for Indian Hills from the start, making it clear she was trying to get back into the swing of things. And there was prevalent rust, even in her two wins. However, Venus is still a great player, coming off of a superb year. She got off to an awful start in 2018, losing in the Round of 128 in the Australian Open, but she's a high-ranked, terrific player. For Serena, it's a notch in the comeback belt: Play in a tournament -- check.
Serena still wants that 24th Grand Slam, and she'll undoubtedly be striving for 25. It's Venus' first win over Serena in their last four showdowns, and their first meeting ever at Indian Wells. Right now it's Venus: 1 Serena: 0. But there's no question Serena will get a chance to settle the score.
-
Serena Williams wins comeback match
Williams looked like her old self in an opening round win at Indian Wells
-
Serena Williams makes return official
Williams took to Instragram to state she's officially back beginning Thursday at Indian We...
-
Roger Federer claims World No. 1 spot
Federer's 2018 is off to an incredible start
-
Rafael Nadal withdraws from two events
Nadal's 2018 is off to a rocky start after
-
Althea Gibson to have statue erected
Gibson was called 'the Jackie Robinson of tennis' by Billie Jean King
-
Serena shares details of rough pregnancy
Williams wrote on how she almost died giving birth to her daughter