Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams returned to the court for the first time in 16 months on Tuesday, pulling off a shocking upset win over Peyton Stearns as a 14-1 underdog in the 2025 Citi DC Open. She will aim for another upset victory when she faces No. 5 seed Magdalena Frech on Thursday night. Frech snapped a three-match losing skid with a 2-0 win over Yuliia Starodubtseva in the first round. The latest Venus Williams vs. Magdalena Frech odds at FanDuel Sportsbook list Frech as the -480 favorite (risk $480 to win $100), with Williams as the +340 underdog. The over/under for total games is 19.5.

Thursday's Frech vs. Williams match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET in Washington, D.C. There are various Citi DC Open props to choose from in this match such as player games won, and new customers can use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code to get double your winnings on 10 bets when you wager $1:

With Citi DC Open odds available for every match at sportsbooks, SportsLine tennis expert Blake Von Hagen can help you find value to add to your tennis picks. His picks for tennis betting sites can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest FanDuel promo code and DraftKings promo code.

Von Hagen is 54-26 (+20.7u) on his best bets in 2025, returning more than $2,000 for $100 bettors. Now, he has revealed his Venus Williams vs. Magdalena Frech picks. You can bet Williams vs. Frech at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Best Thursday Citi DC Open picks for Venus Williams vs. Magdalena Frech:

Magdalena Frech -5.5 games (+100) at bet365

Magdalena Frech -5.5 games (+100 at bet365)

Williams' performance on Tuesday was remarkable, especially considering the circumstances. She won 71% of her first-serve points and generated 14 break points en route to the stunning 2-0 win as a massive longshot. However, this will now be her fourth day in a row on court, as she also played doubles matches on Monday and Wednesday.

Williams had her leg heavily taped in her doubles match on Wednesday and struggled with her serve compared to Tuesday's match. Frech is ranked inside the top 30 in the WTA rankings, even though her form has not been ideal. If Williams drops the first set on Thursday, it is difficult to envision a competitive second set due to the amount of time the 45-year-old has been on court this week. This has been a massive market correction based on the outcome of one match, creating value on Frech as a smaller favorite than she should be.

bet365 Sportsbook has the best price for this spread, and a bet365 bonus code can give you $150 in bonus bets instantly if your first bet loses.

More Citi DC Open picks for Thursday

You've seen Von Hagen's picks for Venus Williams vs. Magdalena Frech on Thursday. Now, get even more tennis picks at SportsLine.