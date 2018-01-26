Watch 2018 Australian Open women's final: TV schedule, channels, stream

Wozniacki is eyeing her first Grand Slam title. USATSI

Hyeon Chung was utterly outmatched against Roger Federer on Thursday, as he was forced to retire in the second set. Federer continued his dominant streak in the Open, and will now face off against No. 6 Marin Cilic to try and complete the defense of his 2017 title. The 36-year-old Federer has looked as fluid as ever throughout the Australian Open, and blisters on Chung's foot prevented him from keeping up. The men will play their final on Sunday. But Saturday is all about the women, as Simona Halep will be facing Caroline Wozniacki. Halep and Wozniacki have been dominant this tournament, with Wozniacki surviving a second-round scare and looking unstoppable ever since. It's a No. 1 vs. No. 2 match, and it won't be nearly as easy as it has been for either player.

How to watch Day 13 of the Australian Open

Date: Friday, Jan. 26

Time: 3:30 a.m. - 5:30 a.m.

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Channel: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Key matches:

Women's Singles

No. 1 Simona Halep vs. No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki

Wozniacki is 4-2 against Halep in her career. Both players are remarkably similar in terms of career paths. Born just a year apart, Wozniacki turned pro in 2005 while Halep did so in 2006. Ever since, both players have dominated Grand Slam play. Shockingly, however, Wozniacki is still looking for her first win. She's made the finals in the US Open twice, and had never done so for the Australian Open before this year.

Halep is also looking for her first Grand Slam. She's made the French Open finals twice, but this is also her first appearance in the Australian Open finals. Either way, one of these decorated players will be getting a Grand Slam victory -- the other will have come agonizingly close.

Halep and Wozniacki have never faced off in Grand Slam before, but at last year's WTA Championships they did compete. Wozniacki won that bout 6-0, 6-2. She will be trying to extend her winning record against Halep, but for Halep, there's no time like the present to close the gap.