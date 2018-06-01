Watch French Open 2018 tennis: Saturday TV schedule, stream, times, key matches for Day 7

Heading into Day 7 of the French Open, all eyes will be on Section 4 of the women's draw. The reason is because we could end up with a sectional final of Serena Williams and No. 28 Maria Sharapova. The road for both women, however, is a difficult one. Williams will be facing off with No. 11 Julia Goerges, while Sharapova will be playing No. 6 Karolina Pliskova.

No. 1 Simona Halep will also be in play, along with No. 3 Garbine Muguruza. As a bonus, No. 10 Sloane Stephens will make up Friday's match against Camila Giorgi that was postponed.

On the men's side, No. 1 Rafael Nadal will try to continue his French Open defense against No. 29 Richard Gasquet. No. 3 Marin Cilic will square off with American Steve Johnson, and No. 9 John Isner -- the highest-seeded American in the men's bracket -- will be playing Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

French Open schedule for Saturday, June 2 (Day 7)

Men's singles matches

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 29 Richard Gasquet (8:15 a.m.)

No. 3 Marin Cilic vs. No. 30 Steve Johnson (8:15 a.m.)

No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (10:15 a.m.)

No. 6 Kevin Anderson vs. Mischa Zverev (6:15 a.m.)

No. 9 John Isner vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert (10:30 a.m.)

No. 11 Diego Schwartzman vs. Borna Coric (6:15 a.m.)

No. 16 Kyle Edmund vs. Fabio Fognini (5 a.m.)

Maximilian Marterer vs. Jurgen Zopp (6:15 a.m.)

Women's singles matches

No. 1 Simona Halep vs. Andrea Petkovic (7 a.m.)

No. 3 Garbine Muguruza vs. Samantha Stosur (5 a.m.)

No. 6 Karolina Pliskova vs. No. 28 Maria Sharapova (7 a.m.)

No. 7 Caroline Garcia vs. Irina-Camelia Begu (8 a.m.)

No. 8 Petra Kvitova vs. No. 25 Anett Kontaveit (5 a.m.)

No. 10 Sloane Stephens vs. Camila Girogi (5 a.m.)

No. 11 Julia Goerges vs. Serena Williams (9:15 a.m.)

No. 12 Angelique Kerber vs. No. 18 Kiki Bertens (10:15 a.m.)

No. 16 Elise Mertens vs. No. 24 Daria Gavrilova (8:15 a.m.)

No. 19 Magdalena Rybarikova vs. Lesia Tsurenko (5 a.m.)

Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the dates for each round of this year's French Open, along with how you can watch them. Check your local listings to see where the stations playing air near you.

Round 3

Dates: Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2



Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET

5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Round 4

Dates: Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4



Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4 Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET

5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Quarterfinals

Dates: Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6



Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6 Time: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel



Tennis Channel Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

Women's Semifinals

Date: Thursday, June 7



Thursday, June 7 Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Men's Semifinals

Date: Friday, June 8



Friday, June 8 Time: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Women's Finals

Date: Saturday, June 9



Saturday, June 9 Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET TV: NBC



NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Men's Finals