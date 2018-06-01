Watch French Open 2018 tennis: Saturday TV schedule, stream, times, key matches for Day 7
Could a Serena Williams-Maria Sharapova match-up be in store?
Heading into Day 7 of the French Open, all eyes will be on Section 4 of the women's draw. The reason is because we could end up with a sectional final of Serena Williams and No. 28 Maria Sharapova. The road for both women, however, is a difficult one. Williams will be facing off with No. 11 Julia Goerges, while Sharapova will be playing No. 6 Karolina Pliskova.
No. 1 Simona Halep will also be in play, along with No. 3 Garbine Muguruza. As a bonus, No. 10 Sloane Stephens will make up Friday's match against Camila Giorgi that was postponed.
On the men's side, No. 1 Rafael Nadal will try to continue his French Open defense against No. 29 Richard Gasquet. No. 3 Marin Cilic will square off with American Steve Johnson, and No. 9 John Isner -- the highest-seeded American in the men's bracket -- will be playing Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
French Open schedule for Saturday, June 2 (Day 7)
Men's singles matches
- No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 29 Richard Gasquet (8:15 a.m.)
- No. 3 Marin Cilic vs. No. 30 Steve Johnson (8:15 a.m.)
- No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (10:15 a.m.)
- No. 6 Kevin Anderson vs. Mischa Zverev (6:15 a.m.)
- No. 9 John Isner vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert (10:30 a.m.)
- No. 11 Diego Schwartzman vs. Borna Coric (6:15 a.m.)
- No. 16 Kyle Edmund vs. Fabio Fognini (5 a.m.)
- Maximilian Marterer vs. Jurgen Zopp (6:15 a.m.)
Women's singles matches
- No. 1 Simona Halep vs. Andrea Petkovic (7 a.m.)
- No. 3 Garbine Muguruza vs. Samantha Stosur (5 a.m.)
- No. 6 Karolina Pliskova vs. No. 28 Maria Sharapova (7 a.m.)
- No. 7 Caroline Garcia vs. Irina-Camelia Begu (8 a.m.)
- No. 8 Petra Kvitova vs. No. 25 Anett Kontaveit (5 a.m.)
- No. 10 Sloane Stephens vs. Camila Girogi (5 a.m.)
- No. 11 Julia Goerges vs. Serena Williams (9:15 a.m.)
- No. 12 Angelique Kerber vs. No. 18 Kiki Bertens (10:15 a.m.)
- No. 16 Elise Mertens vs. No. 24 Daria Gavrilova (8:15 a.m.)
- No. 19 Magdalena Rybarikova vs. Lesia Tsurenko (5 a.m.)
Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the dates for each round of this year's French Open, along with how you can watch them. Check your local listings to see where the stations playing air near you.
Round 3
- Dates: Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2
- Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Round 4
- Dates: Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4
- Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Quarterfinals
- Dates: Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6
- Time: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel
- Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere
Women's Semifinals
- Date: Thursday, June 7
- Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Men's Semifinals
- Date: Friday, June 8
- Time: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Women's Finals
- Date: Saturday, June 9
- Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
Men's Finals
- Date: Sunday, June 10
- Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
-
French Open results: Djokovic moves on
Wozniacki looked dominant in her match, and Djokovic looked more like his old self
-
Tennis player takes out ball boy
This is why in baseball they always tell you call for it
-
French Open: Serena advances to Round 3
Serena dropped the first set but turned in an outstanding serving performance to move on
-
Grigor Dimitrov survives four-hour match
Despite some crafty serving late from the American, Dimitrov survived his second-round match...
-
Jack Sock exchanges words with umpire
Sock lost in five sets after trading words with the chair umpire throughout the match
-
LOOK: Serena wears full bodysuit at Open
It's an awfully cool look, but was it awfully hot to wear? Serena won't say