Watch French Open 2018 tennis: Saturday TV schedule, stream, times, matches for Day 8

Heading into the Round of 16 at the French Open, a few big names will be facing off on Day 8 at Roland Garros. In the men's bracket, No. 20 Novak Djokovic will look to improve upon his Australian Open result by advancing to the quarterfinals with a win over the impressive No. 30 seed Fernando Verdasco. No. 2 Alexander Zverev, No. 8 David Goffin and No. 7 Dominic Thiem will also be in action for the men.

On the women's side, No. 10 Sloane Stephens will play on the second consecutive day after her Round 3 match was postponed until Saturday. Stephens will be squaring off against No. 25 Anett Kontaveit. No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki is back in action against No. 14 Daria Kasatkina, and No. 13 Madison Keys will be up against Mihaela Buzarnescu.

You can find the full match schedule (and how to watch each match) below.

French Open schedule for Sunday, June 3 (Day 8)

Men's singles matches

No. 2 Alexander Zverev vs. Karen Khachanov (5 a.m.)

No. 7 Dominic Thiem vs. No. 19 Kei Nishikori (6:15 a.m.)

No. 8 David Goffin vs. Marco Cecchinato (8:15 a.m.)

No. 20 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 30 Fernando Verdasco (9:30 a.m.)

Women's singles matches

No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki vs. No. 14 Daria Kasatkina (10:15 a.m.)

No. 10 Sloane Stephens vs. No. 25 Anett Kontaveit (8:15 a.m.)

No. 13 Madison Keys vs. Mihaela Buzarnescu (5 a.m.)

No. 26 Barbora Strykova vs. Yulia Putintseva (7 a.m.)

Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the dates for each round of this year's French Open, along with how you can watch them. Check your local listings to see where the stations playing air near you.

Round 4

Dates: Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4



Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4 Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET

5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Quarterfinals

Dates: Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6



Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6 Time: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel



Tennis Channel Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

Women's Semifinals

Date: Thursday, June 7



Thursday, June 7 Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Men's Semifinals

Date: Friday, June 8



Friday, June 8 Time: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Women's Finals

Date: Saturday, June 9



Saturday, June 9 Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET TV: NBC



NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Men's Finals