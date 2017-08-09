WATCH: Nick Kyrgios bends over to get smacked in the butt by a tennis ball

Nick Kyrgios doesn't seem to be sweating retiring his last three matches, most notably a match at Wimbledon. The hot-headed tennis star, ranked No. 16 in the world, swept Victor Troicki at the Rogers Cup, and ever since then he's just been out to enjoy himself. One day after the handy 6-1 6-2 clearing of Troicki, Kyrgios consciously allowed a tennis ball to be hit directly at his butt.

Obviously with the tennis racket as a buffer it wasn't as bad as it could have been, but that still doesn't look like a comfortable experience. This side of Kyrgios has been on display throughout his visit to Montreal. He also invited a random fan that had tweeted him onto the court.

@NickKyrgios I'm at rogers cup on tuesday, I know this is a long shot but could we hit for 5 minutes if you're practicing? That'd be dope! — MattMorin (@MathieuMarshall) August 6, 2017

Sure, hit me up when u there https://t.co/Kxn8MAo3NN — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 6, 2017

And he came through.

"I tweeted you - I didn't know what would happen!" @NickKyrgios is a man of his word, hitting with the fan who contacted him on Twitter pic.twitter.com/h1J93zvMv2 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 8, 2017

The "bad boy" of tennis Kyrgios extended the offer to anyone that wanted to practice with him for a bit.

Also anyone at rogers cup throughout the week can come on my practice court and chill and hit if u want https://t.co/4qqQdJBVDo — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 6, 2017

Kyrgios has made waves time and time again for his off-the-court attitude, with some taking issue with his apparent lackadaisical attitude towards the sport. Kyrgios, however, just seems to be in the business of making memories for himself and others in Montreal. If that translates to wins, then so be it, but thus far the fans in Canada have certainly been winning with Kyrgios.