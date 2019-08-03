WATCH: Nick Kyrgios takes coaching advice from a fan in the crowd, goes on to ace match point

On Friday, Nick Kyrgios beat Slovakia's Norbert Gombos in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. with a little help from an unlikely coach.

The Australian tennis player leaned into the stands to ask a fan where he should serve next and someone in the front row gave some advice that ended up helping Kyrgios ace the match point. The 24-year-old's serve helped him beat Gombos 6-3, 6-3.

"Where do you want me to go with this serve?" @NickKyrgios asks fan...



Clearly, he liked her advice!!! 😲🤯



Kyrgios defeats Gombos 6-3 6-3 at #CO19 pic.twitter.com/88chNzZqIn — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 3, 2019

After securing the win, Kyrgios, looking elated, went back to the fan in the crowd to give his new coaching assistant a hug. It is not every day you get to give advice to one of the world's top ranked tennis players.

The tennis star advanced to the semifinals and is set to face an all too familiar player, Greece's No. 1 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is also his doubles partner. While the two have played on the same side of the court together many times, this will be the first match where they are on opposite sides of the net.

The highlights of Kyrgios' time in the Citi Open so far have not been all as fun as his latest interaction with the fan. On Thursday, the often controversial player was questioned by the umpire when it appeared Kyrgios threw his water bottle at the umpire's chair. Kyrgios claimed it slipped out of his hand and would not budge on changing his story.