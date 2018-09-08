Watch Serena Williams vs. Naomi Osaka in US Open women's final: TV channel, stream, time

There's an experience gap in the US Open Women's Final on Saturday. The 36-year-old Serena Williams will face off against the 20-year-old Naomi Osaka, who is the first Japanese woman to make it to the US Open finals in the Open era. It's Williams' 31st Grand Slam final, and she's trying for her 24th Grand Slam. Should she win Saturday, it would tie Margaret Court's record set in 1973.

It's a huge match with a lot on the line, but Osaka hasn't shown signs of sweating it. She's just happy to be playing against her idol. Both players have played dominant tennis to this point, having dropped just one set apiece (coincidentally, both came in the Round of 16). Williams defeated Anastasija Sevastova on Thursday to advance, while Osaka beat Madison Keys to move on.

Osaka and Williams played in March at the Miami Open, with Osaka winning in straight sets. That was Williams' second tournament back from having a baby last year. In this tournament, Williams has shown more of her old athleticism -- she dominated Sevastova at the net -- plus she's shown the overpowering serve that we've come to expect from her. This is the second time she's been a match away from No. 24 since her return, having lost at Wimbledon in the finals to Angelique Kerber last month.

Here's how you can watch Williams try again while Osaka tries to stave off the record one more time.

US Open Women's Final: Serena Williams vs. Naomi Osaka

Date: Saturday, Sep. 8



Saturday, Sep. 8 Time: 4 p.m. ET



4 p.m. ET Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium -- New York, New York



Arthur Ashe Stadium -- New York, New York Channel: ESPN



ESPN Stream: WatchESPN



