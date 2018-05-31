Watch the 2018 French Open: Friday TV schedule, stream, times, key matches for Day 6
Caroline Wozniacki and Novak Djokovic will both be playing
Round 3 of the French Open is set, which means that we're finally getting some seeded matchups. One of the more intriguing Friday matches features No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut against No. 20 Novak Djokovic, who is yet to lose a set through two rounds. Djokovic is recovering from several injuries, most notably a persistent elbow problem. While he's looked great so far, Bautista Agut is a tough matchup for Djokovic, who is looking to get to the fourth round for the second time this year. On the women's side, Caroline Wozniacki hopes to continue her dominant run, while No. 13 Madison Keys looks to advance against No. 21 Naomi Osaka.
Key matches for Friday, June 1 (Day 6)
Men's bracket
- No. 2 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 26 Damir Dzumhur (5 a.m.)
- No. 4 Grigor Dimitrov vs. No. 30 Fernando Verdasco (5 a.m.)
- No. 7 Dominic Thiem vs. Matteo Berrettini (8:15 a.m.)
- No. 8 David Goffin vs. No. 32 Gael Monfils (8:15 a.m.)
- No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Marco Cecchinato (8:15 a.m.)
- No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut vs. No. 20 Novak Djokovic (6:15 a.m.)
Women's bracket
- No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki vs. Pauline Parmentier (7 a.m.)
- No. 4 Elina Svitolina vs. No. 31Mihaela Buzarnescu (7 a.m.)
- No. 8 Petra Kvitova vs. Anett Konvtaveit (10:15 a.m.)
- No. 10 Sloane Stephens vs. Camila Giorgi (10:15 a.m.)
- No. 13 Madison Keys vs. No. 21 Naomi Osaka (5 a.m.)
Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the dates for each round of this year's French Open, along with how you can watch them. Check your local listings to see where the stations playing air near you.
Round 3
- Dates: Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2
- Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Round 4
- Dates: Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4
- Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Quarterfinals
- Dates: Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6
- Time: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel
- Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere
Women's Semifinals
- Date: Thursday, June 7
- Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Men's Semifinals
- Date: Friday, June 8
- Time: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Women's Finals
- Date: Saturday, June 9
- Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
Men's Finals
- Date: Sunday, June 10
- Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
