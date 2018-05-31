Watch the 2018 French Open: Friday TV schedule, stream, times, key matches for Day 6

Round 3 of the French Open is set, which means that we're finally getting some seeded matchups. One of the more intriguing Friday matches features No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut against No. 20 Novak Djokovic, who is yet to lose a set through two rounds. Djokovic is recovering from several injuries, most notably a persistent elbow problem. While he's looked great so far, Bautista Agut is a tough matchup for Djokovic, who is looking to get to the fourth round for the second time this year. On the women's side, Caroline Wozniacki hopes to continue her dominant run, while No. 13 Madison Keys looks to advance against No. 21 Naomi Osaka.

Key matches for Friday, June 1 (Day 6)

Men's bracket

No. 2 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 26 Damir Dzumhur (5 a.m.)

No. 4 Grigor Dimitrov vs. No. 30 Fernando Verdasco (5 a.m.)

No. 7 Dominic Thiem vs. Matteo Berrettini (8:15 a.m.)

No. 8 David Goffin vs. No. 32 Gael Monfils (8:15 a.m.)

No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Marco Cecchinato (8:15 a.m.)

No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut vs. No. 20 Novak Djokovic (6:15 a.m.)

Women's bracket

No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki vs. Pauline Parmentier (7 a.m.)

No. 4 Elina Svitolina vs. No. 31Mihaela Buzarnescu (7 a.m.)

No. 8 Petra Kvitova vs. Anett Konvtaveit (10:15 a.m.)

No. 10 Sloane Stephens vs. Camila Giorgi (10:15 a.m.)

No. 13 Madison Keys vs. No. 21 Naomi Osaka (5 a.m.)

Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the dates for each round of this year's French Open, along with how you can watch them. Check your local listings to see where the stations playing air near you.

Round 3

Dates: Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2



Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET

5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Round 4

Dates: Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4



Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4 Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET

5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Quarterfinals

Dates: Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6



Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6 Time: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel



Tennis Channel Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

Women's Semifinals

Date: Thursday, June 7



Thursday, June 7 Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Men's Semifinals

Date: Friday, June 8



Friday, June 8 Time: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Women's Finals

Date: Saturday, June 9



Saturday, June 9 Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET TV: NBC



NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Men's Finals