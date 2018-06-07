Watch the 2018 French Open: Friday TV schedule, stream, times, matches for Day 13
Friday will be all about the men's semifinals, as Rafael Nadal goes for his 11th French Open title
The semifinals in the men’s singles draw are set for Friday at the French Open, which means that No. 1 Rafael Nadal will be in action on back-to-back days. Nadal defeated Diego Schwartzman for the opportunity to face off against Juan Martin del Potro, who beat Marin Cilic on Thursday. Nadal is fighting for his 11th French Open title, and is the defending champion. Schwartzman took a set from Nadal, but a weather delay recharged Nadal and he stormed back to take the next three sets.
On the other side of the bracket, Dominic Thiem will be up against the biggest surprise of the tournament: Marco Cecchinato. Cecchinato took down Novak Djokovic to get to this point, but Thiem will be by far his biggest challenge yet. Thiem has been dominant on the serve, and he's looking to make the first Grand Slam final of his career.
You can look below to see the full schedule.
French Open schedule for Friday
Men's singles matches
- No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro (9:30 a.m.)
- No. 7 Dominic Thiem vs. Marco Cecchinato (7 a.m.)
Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the dates for each round of this year's French Open, along with how you can watch them. Check your local listings to see where the stations playing air near you.
Men's Semifinals
- Date: Friday, June 8
- Time: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Women's Final
- Date: Saturday, June 9
- Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
Men's Final
- Date: Sunday, June 10
- Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
