Watch the 2018 French Open: Monday TV schedule, stream, times, matches for Day 9, Serena vs. Sharapova
Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, and Maria Sharapova will all be in action on Monday
The Round of 16 at the French Open will close with some big names facing off on Day 9 at Roland-Garros. On Monday, top-ranked Rafael Nadal will take on Germany's Maximilian Marterer. No. 3 Marin Cilic, No. 5 Juan Martin, No. 6 Kevin Anderson, No. 9 John Isner and No. 11 Diego Schwartzman will also be in action on the men's side of the bracket.
The most intriguing matchup of the day will come on the women's side as Serena Williams gets set to face Maria Sharapova (No. 28) in a "rivalry" match that hasn't been much of a rivalry in recent years. Williams has has won her last 18 matches against Sharapova. No. 1 Simona Halep, No. 3 Garbine Muguruza, No. 7 Caroline Garcia, No. 12 Angelique Kerber, No. 16 Elise Mertens, and Lesia Tsurenko will also take the court on Monday.
You can find the full match schedule (and how to watch each match) below.
French Open schedule for Monday, June 4 (Day 9)
Men's singles matches
- No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. Maximilian Marterer (6:15 a.m.)
- No. 11 Diego Schwartzman vs. No. 6 Kevin Anderson (5 a.m.)
- No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro vs. No. 9 John Isner (8:15 a.m.)
- No. 3 Marin Cilic vs. No. 18 Fabio Fognini (9:30 a.m.)
Women's singles matches
- No. 1 Simona Halep vs. No. 16 Elise Mertens (5 a.m.)
- No. 3 Garbine Muguruza vs. Lesia Tsurenko (10:15 a.m.)
- No. 12 Angelique Kerber vs. No. 7 Caroline Garcia (7 a.m.)
- (PR) Serena Williams vs. No. 28 Maria Sharapova (8:15 a.m.)
Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the dates for each round of this year's French Open, along with how you can watch them. Check your local listings to see where the stations playing air near you.
Round 4
- Dates: Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4
- Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Quarterfinals
- Dates: Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6
- Time: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel
- Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere
Women's Semifinals
- Date: Thursday, June 7
- Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Men's Semifinals
- Date: Friday, June 8
- Time: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Women's Final
- Date: Saturday, June 9
- Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
Men's Final
- Date: Sunday, June 10
- Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
