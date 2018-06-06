Watch the 2018 French Open: Thursday TV schedule, stream, times, matches for Day 12
Men's matches from Wednesday will conclude while the women's semifinals will commence
The French Open semifinals in the women's singles draw will be held on Thursday, but first some business has to be taken care of in the men's quarterfinal round after rain forced both of Wednesday's matches to be suspended. Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman will finish off their match that was suspended in the second set with Schwartzman up a set. Nadal was up 5-3 in the second set before the match was postponed. Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro, meanwhile, were tied 6-6 in the first set when their match was called. The winners of these matches will play in the men's semifinals on Friday, weather permitting.
The scheduled women's semifinal matches on Thursday which will feature Americans Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys and the heavyweight bout between Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza. Halep, the top-ranked female in the world, and Muguruza are coming off of excellent performances on Thursday, while either Sloane or Keys will be going to their first French Open final on Saturday. Stephens is 2-0 against Keys in her career, with their last meeting in the US Open. Muguruza, meanwhile, is 3-1 against Halep -- though the pair have never played each other in a major.
You can look below to see the full schedule.
French Open schedule for Thursday
Men's singles matches
- No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 11 Diego Schwartzman (Schwartzman leads 6-4, 3-5)
- No. 3 Marin Cilic vs. No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro (Tied 6-6 in first set)
Women's singles matches
- No. 1 Simona Halep vs. No. 3 Garbine Muguruza (9 a.m.)
- No. 10 Sloane Stephens vs. No. 13 Madison Keys (10:15 a.m.)
Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the dates for each round of this year's French Open, along with how you can watch them. Check your local listings to see where the stations playing air near you.
Women's Semifinals
- Date: Thursday, June 7
- Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Men's Semifinals
- Date: Friday, June 8
- Time: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Women's Final
- Date: Saturday, June 9
- Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
Men's Final
- Date: Sunday, June 10
- Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
