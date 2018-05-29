Watch the 2018 French Open: TV schedule, stream, times, key matches for Day 4

With Round 1 of the French Open concluding on Tuesday, it's time to start looking ahead to the Round of 64. On Wednesday, both men and women's singles will feature high seeds, including WTA No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 4 Elina Svitolina, No. 8 Petra Kvitova and No. 10 Sloane Stephens. On the men's side of the bracket, ATP No. 2 Alexander Zverev, No. 4 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 7 Dominic Thiem, No. 8 David Goffin and No. 20 Novak Djokovic will all be in action.

Key matches for Wednesday, May 30 (Day 4)

Men's bracket

No. 2 Alexander Zverev vs. Dusan Lajovic

No. 4 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Jared Donaldson

No. 7 Dominic Thiem vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

No. 8 David Goffin vs. Corentin Moutet

No. 12 Sam Querrey vs. Gilles Simon

No. 20 Novak Djokovic vs. Jaume Munar

Women's bracket

No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki vs. Georgina Garcia Perez

No. 4 Elina Svitolina vs. Viktoria Kuzmova

No. 8 Petra Kvitova vs. Lara Arruabarrena

No. 10 Sloane Stephens vs. Magdalena Frech

No. 13 Madison Keys vs. Caroline Dolehide

Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the dates for each round of this year's French Open, along with how you can watch them. Check your local listings to see where the stations playing air near you.

Round 2

Dates: Wednesday, May 30 and Thursday, May 31



Wednesday, May 30 and Thursday, May 31 Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET



5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel



Tennis Channel Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

Round 3

Dates: Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2



Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET

5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Round 4

Dates: Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4



Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4 Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET

5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Quarterfinals

Dates: Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6



Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6 Time: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel



Tennis Channel Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

Women's Semifinals

Date: Thursday, June 7



Thursday, June 7 Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Men's Semifinals

Date: Friday, June 8



Friday, June 8 Time: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Women's Finals

Date: Saturday, June 9



Saturday, June 9 Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET TV: NBC



NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Men's Finals