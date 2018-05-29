Watch the 2018 French Open: TV schedule, stream, times, key matches for Day 4
Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki will both be in action Wednesday at Roland Garros
With Round 1 of the French Open concluding on Tuesday, it's time to start looking ahead to the Round of 64. On Wednesday, both men and women's singles will feature high seeds, including WTA No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 4 Elina Svitolina, No. 8 Petra Kvitova and No. 10 Sloane Stephens. On the men's side of the bracket, ATP No. 2 Alexander Zverev, No. 4 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 7 Dominic Thiem, No. 8 David Goffin and No. 20 Novak Djokovic will all be in action.
Key matches for Wednesday, May 30 (Day 4)
Men's bracket
- No. 2 Alexander Zverev vs. Dusan Lajovic
- No. 4 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Jared Donaldson
- No. 7 Dominic Thiem vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas
- No. 8 David Goffin vs. Corentin Moutet
- No. 12 Sam Querrey vs. Gilles Simon
- No. 20 Novak Djokovic vs. Jaume Munar
Women's bracket
- No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki vs. Georgina Garcia Perez
- No. 4 Elina Svitolina vs. Viktoria Kuzmova
- No. 8 Petra Kvitova vs. Lara Arruabarrena
- No. 10 Sloane Stephens vs. Magdalena Frech
- No. 13 Madison Keys vs. Caroline Dolehide
Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the dates for each round of this year's French Open, along with how you can watch them. Check your local listings to see where the stations playing air near you.
Round 2
- Dates: Wednesday, May 30 and Thursday, May 31
- Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel
- Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere
Round 3
- Dates: Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2
- Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Round 4
- Dates: Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4
- Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Quarterfinals
- Dates: Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6
- Time: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel
- Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere
Women's Semifinals
- Date: Thursday, June 7
- Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Men's Semifinals
- Date: Friday, June 8
- Time: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Women's Finals
- Date: Saturday, June 9
- Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
Men's Finals
- Date: Sunday, June 10
- Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
